'Coming 2 America' gets an early release on Amazon Prime

Amazon Studios has a "why wait?" policy when it comes to streaming releases (see The Boys season finale, The Expanse, Jack Ryan and a few others) so it's not too shocking that one of its most high-profile releases is available one day early. Coming 2 America, a sequel to the 1988 comedy flick, once again stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as they travel from the fictional country of Zamunda to the US on an adventure.

While it was originally intended for release on the big screen from Paramount Pictures, Amazon snapped up the worldwide rights late last year as the pandemic forced theaters closed (and, coincidentally has released it on the same day Paramount+ began streaming). Now that it's already playing, you can watch it early and have time for the season finale of WandaVision at 3 AM ET, and possibly check back in for the watch party planned for Friday night.