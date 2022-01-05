U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,779.00
    -5.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,667.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,204.75
    -71.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.20
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.84
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.80
    +6.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.14
    +0.54 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6620
    -0.4640 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,278.39
    -446.86 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.18
    +8.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.25
    +16.10 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Watch NVIDIA's CES 2022 conference in under 10 minutes

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

CES 2022 press conferences aren't always the most informative, but NVIDIA actually unveiled some pretty interesting products this year. Chief among those is the RTX 3090 Ti, its new flagship graphics card that's likely the most powerful gaming GPU ever built. The company also announced what will be the cheapest RTX 30-series desktop GPU to date, the RTX 3050.

It didn't leave laptops out either. NVIDIA also launched the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti GPUs for laptops, with the latter available only in pricey models that cost $2,500 and up. It also unveiled new Max-Q GPU technology that will help save your battery, an obvious concern with high-powered GPUs. That's a lot of info, but you can learn about all of that and much more in under 10 minutes with our supercut. 

