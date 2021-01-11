U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

Watch Samsung's CES event in under 9 minutes

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung didn’t hold back at CES just because the pandemic forced a virtual event — if anything, it picked up the pace. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend ages catching up. We’ve compiled all of Samsung’s big announcements in a nine-minute video that will cover everything you need to know. The highlights for many will be its 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs and other devices it previewed early, but there’s so much more. The tech giant also introduced household helper robots, smart refrigerators with a built-in cooking app and even a way to turn old phones into IoT devices. It sounds like a lot, but our clip should help you get up to speed.

  • 'The market is paying Tesla to take capital': Credit Suisse analyst

    Tesla shares broke their 11-day winning streak on Monday as the overall markets opened lower, and despite a couple of Wall Street price target increases on the stock.

  • Bitcoin Plummets as Miners Sell Inventory, Spot Markets Panic

    Bitcoin fell sharply early on Monday, having failed to establish a foothold above $40,000 over the weekend.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker:MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • NIO stock hits record highs after unveiling new Sedan, powerful battery pack

    NIO (NIO) opened at a record high this morning after big reveals during the electric vehicle maker’s investor day over the weekend.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘Prepare to lose all your money’ — regulator’s blunt warning on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

    The U.K.'s financial regulator on Monday issued a very blunt warning about the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Amazon, Walmart Tell Consumers to Skip Returns of Unwanted Items

    Amazon and Walmart have found that for some goods, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • I have nearly $600,000 in student debt after getting four college degrees. Can I still buy a home?

    The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the process mortgage lenders use to underwrite home loans for people with student debt.

  • Here's Why Eli Lilly Broke to the Upside

    Shares of Eli Lilly and Co gapped higher today on news of promising results from their Phase 2 study of donanemab, an antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG, for Alzheimer's disease (AD).

  • EV Stocks: Lordstown Hits Orders Milestone, Faraday In Talks To Go Public

    Lordstown reported more than 100,000 commercial preorders for its Endurance EV pickup while Faraday plans to go public via SPAC. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Will Ford Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 1,000 investors on whether shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will reach $20 by 2022.Ford Stock Forecast Ford designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electric vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.Ford's mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services.Ford's stock trades around $9 at time of publishing, off the 52-week low of $3.96.Sentiment was extremely tight for this week's study. A majority of investors, 52% to be exact, said Ford would not reach $20 per share by the end of 2022.Traders and investors who participated in our study reiterated that the overall U.S automobile industry is struggling as it attempts to adapt to rapid technological trends and the ongoing pandemic.Car manufacturing must be positioned in the electric vehicle market these days. Ford is working on a plan for its exposure to the electric car market. A more clear vision will definitely boost trust in the stock's future.The growing demand for EVs isn't surprising. Thanks to the rise in popularity of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and as EVs come more into the mainstream, people are seeing many benefits of owning an EV including cost savings during ownership and much lower maintenance needs.See also: How To Buy Ford Stock.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Ford Or GM Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

    Exxon’s mega oil finds in Guyana may just be the start of a long string of hydrocarbon discoveries in the Guyana, Suriname basin

  • Rising Treasury Yields Flash a Warning Sign

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- U.S. government bond yields have registered some notable moves in the first few days of 2021. Should they continue on their current pace, they risk causing headaches for both policy makers and stock investors because of their underlying drivers.In less than two weeks, the Treasury yield curve has experienced a significant increase in yields in longer-dated bonds, or what is known in financial markets as a “bear steepening.” The yields on 10- and 30-year bonds have risen 20 basis points and 22 basis points, respectively, during this period. The spreads between those maturities and the two-year Treasury bill, on which Federal Reserve policy has a significant influence, have widened significantly — from 80 basis points to 98 basis points for the 10-year and from 152 basis points to 174 basis points for the 30-year.These moves come when Fed policy has continuously sought to repress yields substantially and keep them in a tight trading band. Should the moves continue, they would also challenge some of the strong drivers of funds into equities and other risk assets by reducing their relative attractiveness and by weakening the buy signals issued by models incorporating the discounting of future cash flows. Moreover, their persistence would be concerning for the economic outlook because of their underlying drivers and the potential impact on sectors sensitive to interest rates such as housing.What are those drivers? The recent moves in the U.S. yield curve do not reflect any change, actual or forward looking, in the Fed’s extremely accommodative monetary policy stance. Indeed, the minutes of December’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, released last week, reiterated that the central bank has no intention of tapering its stimulus any time soon, and when it does, the process will be extremely gradual.Some of the other potential contributors to higher yields, such as increased government default risk or more favorable growth prospects, are also unlikely to be in play. If anything, the Fed’s willingness to expand its balance sheet without limit reinforces the notion that there is a steady and reliable noncommercial buyer of government bonds. Meanwhile, growth prospects have deteriorated in the shadow of the recent spike in infections, hospitalization and deaths related to Covid-19. Already, the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday reported a loss of 140,000 jobs in December.The Democratic sweep of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections last week has increased the prospect of higher government budget deficits and much more debt financing. But with the Fed not only committed to maintaining its large-scale asset purchases but also open to increasing it and shifting more of the purchases to longer-dated securities, such a prospect should not have an immediate significant impact on yields.The most likely drivers, then, are expectations for higher inflation and more hesitancy on the part of Treasury buyers. The former is supported by moves in inflation break-evens and other inflation-sensitive market segments. The latter is consistent with the considerable market chatter about how government bonds, being so highly repressed by the Fed and facing an asymmetrical outlook for yield moves, are no longer ideal for mitigating risk.An intensification of the recent moves in yield curves in the weeks ahead would be concerning for both policy makers and risk takers in markets. While the Fed is hoping for higher inflation, it wouldn’t  want this to materialize through “stagflation” — that is, even more disappointing growth and higher inflation. The Fed has few tools, if any, to guide the economy out of such an operating environment. This, as well as the hit on corporate earnings from the lack of economic growth, would exacerbate what is already an extremely large disconnect between financial valuations and fundamentals.The most dominant market view at the moment, and it is quasi universal, is that stocks and other risk assets will continue to rise because of the abundant liquidity injections coming from central banks and the allocation of more private funds. After all, central banks show no inclination of moderating their huge stimulus. And investors remain strongly conditioned by a powerful mix that has served them extremely well so far: TINA (there is no alternative to stocks) fueling BTD (buy the dip) behavior in response to even the smallest market selloffs, especially given FOMO (the fear of missing out on the recurrence of impressive market rallies).As valid as these considerations are at this moment of time, they also warrant a close monitoring of the yield curve for U.S. government bonds. A significant continuation of recent trends would challenge the Fed, investors and the economy.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, the parent company of Pimco where he served as CEO and co-CIO; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. His books include "The Only Game in Town" and "When Markets Collide."For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’

    Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered "the largest yearly mark-to-market loss" Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of "The Big Short."

  • Nio Races Higher After Unveiling Luxury Electric Car, Long-Range Battery

    Nio unveiled a luxury electric car as well as other key battery and autonomous driving technologies at its annual event Saturday.

  • Tesla, Nio shares get price-target hikes

    Tesla Inc. stock breaks an 11-session winning run, Nio ADRs zoom to record as Wall Street upgrades its price target on the companies' shares.

  • Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Decade?

    The last great onshore oil discovery could be just weeks away, but the supermajors all missed the opportunity hiding right in front of them

  • Bitcoin Plunge Deepens Beyond 20%, Shaking Faith in Crypto Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- A steep selloff in Bitcoin is fueling concern that the cryptocurrency bubble may be about to burst.Bitcoin slid as much as 26% over Sunday and Monday in the biggest two-day slide since March. After recovering some of the losses during the European session, the digital asset has turned lower again to drop more than 20% during New York trading hours. Bitcoin has wiped out about $185 billion in value since Friday, more than the market capitalization of 90% of individual companies in the S&P 500.“It’s to be determined whether this is the start of a larger correction, but we have now seen this parabola break so it might just be,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.Bitcoin has more than quadrupled in the past year, evoking memories of the 2017 mania that first made cryptocurrencies a household name before prices collapsed just as quickly. Prices almost reached $42,000 on Jan. 8 with retail traders and Wall Street investors clamoring for a piece of the action.“It was a parabolic move,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “What happens with all parabolic moves? You see severe corrections.”While Maley sees Bitcoin moving much higher over the long term, it will still experience severe corrections along the way, he said.“It will still have big declines of anywhere from 30-60%,” he said. “And it’s going to happen more than once.”Bitcoin slid 14% to around $32,900 as of 12:51 p.m. in New York. Other coins including Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin fell even more.“Time to take some money off the table,” Scott Minerd, chief investment officer with Guggenheim Investments, said in a tweet from his verified Twitter account. “Bitcoin’s parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term.” In late December, Minerd predicted Bitcoin could eventually reach $400,000.True believers in Bitcoin argue the rally this time is different from past boom-bust cycles because the asset has matured with the entry of institutional investors and is increasingly seen as a legitimate hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk. Others worry that the rally is untethered from reason and fueled by vast swathes of fiscal and monetary stimulus, with Bitcoin unlikely to ever serve as a viable currency alternative.With so many investors wanting to get rich on Bitcoin, the asset is drawing the attention of regulators. On Monday, the U.K.’s financial watchdog issued a stark warning for consumers looking to profit from crypto: be ready to lose everything.“Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. The FCA’s concerns include price volatility, the complexity of products offered and the lack of consumer protection regulation around many of the products.Read: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTake(Updates with market capitalization lost in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.