Watch Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event with us at 10AM ET

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung is on the cusp of its third Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021, and it won't surprise you to hear that the company would like you to tune in. You can watch the livestream for the event today (April 28th) at 10AM Eastern on Engadget's YouTube channel (below), complete with witty commentary from our team. The company has only hinted that it will unveil "the most powerful" Galaxy devices during the virtual presentation, although there have been clues as to what to expect.

So far, the early clues point to laptops. Images from well-known leak reporter Evan Blass, not to mention certification photos shared at 91mobiles, suggest Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Book Pro and convertible Galaxy Book Pro 360. If accurate, they'll be extremely thin portables with AMOLED displays and 11th-generation Intel Core processors.

We wouldn't count on phones this time around. Samsung has already introduced the Galaxy S21 and new Galaxy A series devices at its previous events. While the company has teased more foldable phones, there aren't indications they'll be ready for this extravaganza. With that said, we're ready to be surprised — as leaky as Samsung can be, it occasionally throws an unexpected twist at its audiences.

  • Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds+ are $50 off right now

    Save big on Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds at Amazon and Best Buy.

  • ‘Hey Spotify, play Up First:’ Two weeks with Car Thing

    Spotify's Car Thing isn't available for purchase, but you might have a better music streaming option for your drive already.

  • Nike's PlayStation 5-themed shoes arrive next month

    Paul George's new shoes will go on sale next month with a PS5 theme, but buying them will probably be as difficult as buying a PS5 right now.

  • Google can now email you about COVID-19 travel advisory changes

    Google has launched a new feature that lets you opt into getting an email if COVID-19 travel advisories change for a particular location.

  • What did the pandemic mean for Microsoft? A 44 percent jump in profits.

    One thing we've learned over the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic has been awful for humanity, but a boon to all of the tech company's we're relying on. That's truer than ever for Microsoft, which announced a 19 percent increase in revenues for the third quarter ($41.7 billion), compared to last year.

  • Deepfake satellite images pose serious military and political challenges

    Research shows how deepfake satellite imagery could be used to fool military strategists, politicians and others.

  • Spotify now has 158 million Premium subscribers

    It's slower growth after an explosive 2020, but one that Spotify was expecting.

  • 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' update lets you turn off cinematic kill animations

    With Valhalla latest 1.2.1 update, Ubisoft is adding a toggle that turns off the short cinematic cutscenes that play when your character executes a finisher.

  • Warriors become first pro team to launch NFT collection by auctioning unique rings, tickets

    The Warriors are offering special digitized championship rings and tickets from memorable games in franchise history.

  • UK says 'self-driving' cars could be allowed by the end of 2021

    The UK government has announced that basic self-driving cars with automated lane-keeping system (ALKS) could arrive on British roads by the end of 2021.

  • Opsera raises $15M for its continuous DevOps orchestration platform

    Opsera, a startup that's building an orchestration platform for DevOps teams, today announced that it has raised a $15 million Series A funding round led by Felicis Ventures. New investor HMG Ventures, as well as existing investors Clear Ventures, Trinity Partners and Firebolt Ventures also participated in this round, which brings the company's total funding to $19.3 million. With this, Opsera essentially aims to help teams set up and operate their various DevOps tools.

  • MD Ally connects telehealth alternatives right into 911 calls

    When a 911 call taker receives that request for medical assistance, it sets into motion a series of responses. What if instead of sending hyper-expensive emergency services to a non-emergency situation, call takers had an ally to guide patients to the resources they actually need? MD Ally is a startup that triages 911 calls and reroutes non-emergency calls to telehealth medical services.

  • EasyMile raises $66M for its autonomous people-and-goods shuttles

    In the latest development, a startup out of Toulouse, France, called EasyMile -- which builds shuttles for transporting both people and goods -- has closed a Series B of €55 million ($66 million). The funding is being led by Searchlight Capital Partners -- the investor that just earlier this week appointed former FCC chairman Ajit Pai as its newest partner -- with McWin and NextStage AM also participating. Searchlight is also an investor in Get Your Guide and Univision.

  • Apple’s new macOS update improves iOS app controls – here’s how it works

    Macs running on Apple’s M1 system-on-chip (SoC) have been widely praised in reviews. They’re fast and energy-efficient, which are great features for laptops and an ongoing nightmare for Intel. The M1 chip is so powerful that Apple feels comfortable using it on a variety of devices. The list includes the 2021 iPad Pro models, the late 2020 MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini, and the 2021 iMac. M1 Macs also have another advantage over Intel Macs in addition to speed and energy consumption: Native support for iPhone and iPad apps. That’s a great feature to have, as the iOS App Store far exceeds the capabilities of the Mac App Store. Having iPhone apps run natively on M1 Macs isn’t enough, however. The iOS apps have been conceived with specific types of interaction that are not available on Mac. The apps are designed for a touchscreen experience on mobile devices that you hold in your hands. On Mac, you’ll have to control the apps with a keyboard and mouse or touchpad, which might be impossible to do in some apps, especially games. Apple has just fixed that problem with a great new tool. It’s called Touch Alternatives, and it enables specific iPhone gestures on Mac. Apple just released the macOS Big Sur 11.3 update, which includes the new Touch Alternatives settings for iOS and iPadOS apps. Apple described the feature in a Mac App Store story that explains how iPhone and iPad apps behave on M1 Macs. The overall experience is similar to what you’d expect from macOS applications. Each app runs in its own window, and you can interact with the various menus and content available in the app. Controlling games made for a touchscreen device might be more challenging on M1 Macs, and that’s where the new Touch Alternative setting comes in handy. You’ll have to enable Touch Alternatives on a per-app basis by going into the Preferences menu: Your Mac’s keyboard, trackpad, and mouse work as you’d expect with these apps, but enabling Touch Alternatives (via an app’s Preferences window) lets you perform gestures such as tilting, tapping, and swiping using your Mac’s keyboard and trackpad. You can also emulate game-controller actions in iPhone and iPad games that support controllers. Here are the type of Touch Alternatives controls that can be enabled for iPhone apps running on an M1 Mac: Tilt: Press the W, A, S, and D keys to tilt your device Multi-touch: Hold Option to use a trackpad as a virtual touch screen Drag: Scroll to drag from the mouse pointer Tap: Press Space to tap the center of the screen Swipe: Press the arrow keys to swipe from the center of the screen The following image gives you a visual of the keyboard arrangement of these Touch Alternative controls: They’re not an ideal replacement for a touch-first interface, and playing some iPhone games might be a lot more difficult on a Mac. But Touch Alternative should at least make it easier than before.

  • Local Residents Unhappy After Release of Genetically Modified Mosquitoes in Florida Keys

    Previously staged pilot projects, including in Brazil, showed positive results. Oxitec says most in Florida are supportive, but some have expressed concern.

  • Crew-1 astronauts prepare for splashdown

    NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for this week's splashdown by 4 astronauts. Three NASA astronauts and one from Japan are scheduled to return from the International Space Station on Wednesday. (Apr. 26)

  • You Can Finally Get Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Smartphone on Sale with No Contract

    Galaxy S21 Series Release Date: January 29th, 2021 MSRP: $799.99 (S21) | $999.99 (S21+) | $1,199.99 (S21 Ultra) Samsung has officially released the Galaxy S21 lineup, consisting of three powerful smartphones with bold new designs. All of them are 5G ready, come with the lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a suite of high-end cameras …

  • The Watches That Every Man Will Want in 2021

    From technical innovations to style statements, these new timepieces have a serious wow factor.

  • NHL Turner Sports deal includes live game rights for HBO Max

    WarnerMedia has secured streaming rights to 72 regular season games, including the league’s annual outdoor Winter Classic game.

  • Roku may lose YouTube TV app over what it deems ‘anti-competitive’ demands from Google

    Roku Inc. warned Monday that users of its streaming products may lose access to the YouTube TV app due to a breakdown in negotiations with Alphabet Inc.'s Google.