WATCH: SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston Joins Bant Breen on the Uncaged Interview

·3 min read

View the full interview: here

Bant Breen of the Uncaged Show Focuses on the Development and Growth of Sustainable Solutions Company

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint'' or "the Company"), a renewable solar energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today that Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc., on The Uncaged Show to discuss how the Company is helping commercial, government, and residential consumers adopt sustainable solutions for Indoor Air Quality and solar energy. The Uncaged show celebrates the thought leadership of today's top business leaders.

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.)
SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.)

This program gives a voice to the great leaders shaping today's business world and leading the way for tomorrow's commerce. SinglePoint operates mainly within two industries: renewable energy and indoor air purification. Both sectors are primarily focused now on American society and politics. The Inflation Reduction Act increased solar tax credits to 30% for the next ten years, while $121 billion in public funding has been earmarked for K-12 schools to use for indoor air services. Public and federal support has allowed SinglePoint to engage with and grow its markets.

Price increases are being seen across the renewable energy landscape. SinglePoint customers want to understand how cost savings can be achieved; The Company is able and willing to help consumers harness financial incentives to maximize their efficient power usage and related savings. For SinglePoint, the pandemic highlighted the fact that people and adaptability are the core dynamics of any business. Mr. Ralston noted that everyone at SinglePoint improved their ability to make decisions, execute those decisions quickly and learn from those choices. SinglePoint has grown exponentially, moving from below $1 million in revenue in 2021 to approximately $25 million in revenue as of last year.

The Company is ready to launch multiple initiatives within the solar and sustainability industry, including decarbonization efforts and renewable-powered businesses. The goal of SinglePoint is to make these critical changes frictionless for customers. The Company continues implementing an acquisition strategy to create a synergistic network within historically fragmented industries. As a public company's CEO, Wil Ralston acknowledges that general market instabilities create business fears. Market challenges bring opportunities. SinglePoint continues to serve its customers successfully while expanding its footprint through organic growth, reflected in shareholder value and Company size.

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy, energy storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com, www.bostonsolar.us, and www.boxpureair.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:
Tra-Digital
IRInvestors@SinglePoint.com
(212) 389 – 9782 ext. 107

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watch-singlepoint-ceo-wil-ralston-joins-bant-breen-on-the-uncaged-interview-301726571.html

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

