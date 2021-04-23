U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.00
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,762.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,784.25
    +34.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.50
    +15.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.53
    +0.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.17
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2058
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    +0.86 (+4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8940
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,382.43
    -4,355.12 (-8.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,127.40
    -115.66 (-9.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.91
    -33.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Watch SpaceX's first ISS astronaut launch with a reused Falcon rocket

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

SpaceX is set for its second operational Crew Dragon mission (Crew-2) to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:49 AM ET today from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The flight will be the first to employ both a reused Falcon 9 rocket booster and previously-flown Dragon capsule.

The flight is also NASA and SpaceX's first to launch with two international partners, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and European Space Agency (ESA). The four crew members are NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA's Akihiko Hoshide and ESA's Thomas Pesquet. They'll spend six months aboard the ISS, replacing the four Crew-1 members returning to Earth. 

The trip will be powered by the Falcon 9 two-stage rocket with the same first-stage booster that powered the first operational Crew-1 mission. After stage separation, it will attempt to land again on the "Of Course I still Love You" drone ship. The Dragon capsule, meanwhile, is the same one that flew pioneering astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the ISS for SpaceX's first-ever manned mission. It's set to dock with the ISS on April 24th around 5:10 AM. 

Once the Crew-2 Dragon arrives at the ISS, it will join the Crew-1 Dragon capsule that's still docked there. The latter was moved to the forward part on the station's Harmony module on April 5th in preparation for the Crew-2 arrival, and will ferry the Crew-1 back to Earth as early as April 28th. Following Crew-2, SpaceX is scheduled to launch Inspiration 4, its first all-civilian mission, to a 450 km (280 mile) orbit for three days. That mission is planned for September 18th, 2021. 

Recommended Stories

  • SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA mission to space station

    NASA and Elon Musk's commercial rocket company SpaceX launched a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station early on Friday, the first crew ever propelled toward orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight. The company's Crew Dragon capsule, Endeavour, soared into the darkened pre-dawn sky atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket shortly before 6 a.m. Eastern time (1000 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, in a blastoff aired live on NASA TV.

  • SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket

    SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company. The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab. It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs.

  • Astronauts ride to rocket before SpaceX launch

    Four astronauts arrived at the launch pad early Friday morning for a SpaceX flight to the International Space Station. The two Americans, one French and one Japanese astronaut climbed into white gull-winged Teslas for the ride to their rocket. (April 23)

  • Watch live: SpaceX launches astronauts to the International Space Station

    SpaceX launches two NASA astronauts, a European astronaut and a Japanese astronaut to the International Space Station on a reused Crew Dragon capsule.

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon, 4 astronauts lift off to space station

    It's the first piloted flight of a previously-flown first stage booster and a Crew Dragon capsule making its second flight.

  • CD Projekt Red made hundreds of millions on 'Cyberpunk 2077' despite the refunds

    CD Projekt Red posted record-breaking revenue and sales numbers for the 2020 fiscal year, thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 — and despite the game's problematic release.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover turns a tiny bit of Mars air into breathable oxygen

    On April 20th, Perseverance successfully pulled carbon dioxide from the planet's atmosphere and converted it into oxygen.

  • 'Call of Duty: Warzone' season 3 update takes Verdansk to 1984

    Season three of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone kicks off today.

  • Mars helicopter completes second test flight

    Up to three more flights are planned before Ingenuity's test campaign comes to an end.

  • iOS 15 may revamp notifications and the iPad home screen

    Apple is reportedly planning to give iOS 15 significant upgrades to notifications, the iPad home screen and the lock screen.

  • Ripple Could Burn Over $61B Of XRP Tokens, CEO says

    Ripple — the company that developed the software that the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) network runs on — could burn a sizeable portion of the coin's total supply. What Happened: During a recent interview, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that he is always open to new ideas that are good for the XRP ecosystem when asked about whether the firm would burn the coins held in its escrow. He said: "I don't rule anything out and I think to the extent that there's things that make sense for the XRP ecosystem then certainly Ripple would look at that." Why It Matters: According to XRP news and data website XRPArcade, there was 47.8 billion XRP locked in Ripple’s escrow as of yesterday. According to CoinMarketCap data, this translates into nearly $66 billion, or roughly 105% of the current circulating supply or 47.8% of the total supply. The idea of destroying this huge XRP reserve is not new. At the end of 2020, the company's chief technology officer also admitted that the network’s nodes, validators, and the community could jointly decide to burn the escrow coins by themselves and “there would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that.” See also: How to Buy Ripple (XRP) “If the majority wants a rules change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them,” he added. What Else: A token burn is the process or removing a certain quantity of a token from the circulating supply, which results in the reduction of the token supply and subsequential rise in token value and price. Price Action: XRP was traded at $1.17, 12.67% lower at press time. The current circulation supply is over $45 billion tokens. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDoge Days Over? Cryptocurrency Sees Major CorrectionJPMorgan Analyst Believes Bitcoin Needs To Regain ,000 Level Fast Otherwise It'll Collapse© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Russia says it hopes U.S. ambassador's consultations in Washington won't be in vain

    Russia said on Thursday it hoped U.S. ambassador John Sullivan would use his time usefully in Washington during consultations with members of Joe Biden's administration amid a diplomatic row with Moscow. Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries. Sullivan left Russia on Thursday, TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

  • How to pick the right mirrorless camera in 2021

    Our 2021 guide will catch you up on all the latest cameras and bargains, so you can select a camera that fits your shooting needs and budget to a tee.

  • Mortal Kombat's Director Says an Iconic Fatality from the Game Was Too Gruesome to Film

    "That would have been a bridge too far."

  • NASA forced to delay SpaceX crew launch until Friday

    NASA and SpaceX are teaming up for another launch to the International Space Station. The SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to ferry a team of four astronauts from Earth to the ISS on Thursday, but a statement from NASA reveals that things have been put on hold for a least a day. The culprit? Weather, of course! The launch is a big deal for NASA but an even bigger deal for SpaceX. The company has been performing a steady stream of Falcon 9 launches recently as it continues to build its Starlink communication satellite horde in Earth orbit. Unfortunately, things haven't been nearly as positive for its ongoing Starship project. The Starship prototypes have repeatedly failed to land as designed, and have made an unfortunate habit out of exploding on the ground or shortly before landing. Reminding everyone what the company is capable of by hauling a crew of scientists into space would be a nice morale boost for SpaceX and its fans, but now it looks like we'll have to wait until at least Friday for that to happen. The fact that SpaceX is even launching astronauts at this point is a credit to its work in developing its Crew Dragon capsule and the Falcon 9 rocket family. Crew Dragon was one half of NASA's Commercial Crew program and it was competing with Boeing's Starliner to be the first crew-capable vehicle to launch from U.S. soil since the Space Shuttle era. Early on, many analysts and industry talking heads believed Boeing would beat SpaceX to the punch, delivering Starliner ahead of Crew Dragon. Boeing has decades of experience working with NASA and it seemed like a sure thing. However, as delays began to mount for both the Starliner and Crew Dragon it quickly became clear that Starliner was well behind SpaceX's spacecraft. SpaceX eventually passed through the uncrewed flight phase as well as a crewed test flight and then a formal mission before Boeing could even complete its uncrewed test trip to the ISS. Boeing tried, of course, but failed to reach the ISS due to a glitch with the spacecraft's internal clock that led it to burn far more fuel than it should have. The spacecraft burned so much extra fuel that it didn't have enough to make it to the space station and had to return back to Earth. Based on the latest reports it looks like Starliner won't take a crew into space until 2022 at the earliest. Meanwhile, SpaceX is gearing up for another crewed mission and would be launching it tomorrow if it weren't for some bad weather that came out of nowhere. Instead, it looks like NASA is planning on Friday for a launch that will take place at 5:49 a.m. EDT. That's bright and early, so if you want to see SpaceX continue to make history you'll need to be up early with a steaming cup of coffee.

  • Rare wild horse species has new home at Prague Zoo

    This central Asian wild horse species was once near extinctionNow these four Przewalski’s horses have a new home at the Prague Zoowhere they will be a part of a special breeding programto rebuild their numbers in the steppes of central Asia(SOUNDBITE) (Czech) PRAGUE ZOO DIRECTOR, MIROSLAV BOBEK, SAYING: "This whole project aims to recreate the steppe environment here with its original fauna and flora with the horses' help. For now, we have four mares in an area of almost 20 hectares. A stallion will come here too, when the situation stabilizes. And well, we expect that then we will also have some foals. But it will be one stud of Przewalski's horses that will live off what they can graze in this area."The zoo released the horses on a 50-acre plainwhile it rebuilds their permanent stable

  • Binance’s Tesla, Coinbase Stock Tokens Under Scrutiny From UK Regulator: Report

    The Financial Conduct Authority is working with Binance to “understand the product,” according to the FT.

  • BYU QB Zach Wilson will attend NFL draft

    BYU quarterback and presumptive No. 2 pick Zach Wilson will be in attendance at next week's NFL draft in Cleveland, according to ESPN.

  • Proof-of-Work Could Threaten Further Crypto Adoption, Says Ripple Co-founder

    While praising it for being pioneering technology, Larsen said that PoW is now outdated in light of today’s environmental needs. He notes that the prototype for validating cryptocurrency transactions is a massive and growing source of CO2 emissions. In light of the growing adoption of bitcoin, which uses PoW, Larsen says its energy use has … Continued

  • NASA astronaut on future of space exploration

    Former NASA astronaut Ron Garan looks ahead to the future of space exploration as NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch their next crew to the International Space Station. (April 22)