U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,646.71
    -38.54 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,079.94
    -240.04 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.71
    -263.84 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,389.58
    -37.71 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    -2.85 (-3.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +20.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1482
    -0.0115 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.1280 (+8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0147 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8990
    +1.0190 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,624.39
    -2,716.14 (-4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,590.65
    -43.05 (-2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.15
    +66.11 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.78
    -178.68 (-0.61%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Watch SpaceX launch its Crew-3 mission here at 9PM ET

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

After a few delays, SpaceX is finally (hopefully) ready to start its Crew-3 mission. SpaceX and NASA expect to lauch the Crew Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral at 9:03PM Eastern, and you can watch the livestream either here using the company's YouTube channel, through the SpaceX website or NASA TV. Live coverage starts at 4:45PM ET.

This is an instantaneous launch window, so any faults or weather issues will prompt officials to delay Crew-3 liftoff to a "backup" on November 11th at 8:40PM ET. SpaceX and NASA pinned previous setbacks on weather, a minor crew medical issue and the desire to make way for Crew-2's (since successful) return.

This is SpaceX's fifth crewed spaceflight. If all goes well, mission commander Raja Chari and crew members Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer (the latter from the ESA) will dock with the International Space Station on November 11th at 7:10PM ET. They'll conduct science and otherwise participate in station activities until April 2022.

Recommended Stories