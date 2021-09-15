U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,480.70
    +37.65 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,814.39
    +236.82 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,161.53
    +123.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.45
    +24.46 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +2.18 (+3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.20
    -11.90 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0270 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3560
    -0.3240 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,222.78
    +1,508.84 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.80
    +34.59 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Watch SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 spaceflight here at 8PM ET

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

SpaceX is making history by launching the first ever all-civilian mission to orbit, and you can watch it happen live. The aerospace corporation is opening a five-hour launch window for the mission called Inspiration4 today, September 15th, at 8:02PM Eastern time. Inspiration4 was paid for a billionaire who was relatively unknown before this: Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman. He's bringing three more people with him, and none of them are trained astronauts or have been to space before.

Isaacman, who's an experienced pilot, will be the mission's commander, while Hayley Arceneaux will be its medical officer. Arceneaux is a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital who had cancer herself as a child. According to The Atlantic, one of the goals for this mission is to raise $200 million for the hospital, and Isaacman wanted to bring one of its employees. 

Geoscience professor and former NASA astronaut program finalist Sian Proctor will serve as the mission pilot. Finally, data engineer and Iraq War veteran Chris Sembroski will serve as mission specialist. Proctor won an online competition organized by Isaacman, while Sembroski got his slot from a friend who won a raffle for a seat on the mission.

The team trained together for six months and completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities on September 13th. They'll spend three days orbiting our planet aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule that will blast off on top of a Falcon 9 rocket. While they're hurtling across space, the team will conduct scientific research meant to provide more data on the effects of long-duration spaceflights on the human body. 

SpaceX has started streaming the event on its website and its YouTube page. Netflix will also stream the launch on YouTube.

Recommended Stories

  • What to know about the all-civilian SpaceX crew set to launch into orbit

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports details on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission set to kick off today.

  • The all-civilian SpaceX launch to orbit: What to know

    The first all-civilian mission to orbit is expected to launch this evening via a SpaceX rocket.

  • All-civilian SpaceX crew set to launch into orbit

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre previews SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission launch.

  • 'Battlefield 2042' delayed by almost a month to November 19th

    Instead of coming out on October 22nd as previously announced, Battlefield 2042 is now scheduled to debut a month later on November 19th.

  • How to watch the Inspiration4 mission launch to orbit

    The Inspiration4 crew is set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday evening. The first all-civilian flight to orbit will act as a proof of concept for SpaceX and the broader private spaceflight industry, which wants to send many more people to space in the coming years and decades.The latest: The crew members, who have had about six months of training and preparation, were strapped into their seats inside the Dragon capsule around 5:20pm ET. The launch will be aired live via SpaceX

  • Firefox offers its own take on suggested web links

    Mozilla Firefox is now suggesting relevant web links when you search — if you don't mind the occasional sponsored link.

  • Anthony Mackie is the lead of Sony's 'Twisted Metal' TV series

    Sony’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal has found its leading man.

  • Xiaomi's 11T Pro smartphone supports Dolby Vision and charges in 17 minutes

    Xiaomi has released its latest high-end smartphones aimed at creators with a list of features that puts many brands to shame.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot has learned to replan its routes

    Boston Dynamics has updated its Spot dog with new software tricks, including the ability to dynamically replan its routes.

  • Watch SpaceX launch the first all-civilian Inspiration4 mission to space live

    After months of publicity, an NFT auction and even a Netflix docuseries, it’s finally here: the four-person crew of Inspiration4 will be heading to space today (weather permitting). Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old billionaire whose fortune comes from the payment processing company Shift4 Payments, which went public in the summer of last year. Proctor was among 47 finalists chosen by NASA for a 2009 astronaut class, though she was not one of the nine eventually chosen to join the agency.

  • How to watch the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission launch

    This SpaceX flight is poised to leave those recent Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Blue Origin trips in its space dust. The Inspiration4 mission is poised to send four civilians into Earth’s orbit on Wednesday night, aiming for a maximum altitude of 357 miles, which is about 80 miles higher than the international Space Station. The all-American and all-civilian crew includes Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who is now a physician assistant at St. Jude.

  • YouTube TV adds Univision and other Spanish-language channels

    YouTube TV is adding three Spanish-language channels, including Univision, at no extra charge.

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Pērkons is Erica Synths' thunderous new drum machine

    The four voice instrument comes loaded with features for music pros.

  • TP-Link's latest WiFi 6 router includes a dedicated band for gaming

    TP-Link has released an Archer GX90 router that promises WiFi 6 speeds and a dedicated band just for gaming.

  • First civilian crew to attempt earth orbit in SpaceX ship

    Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit.Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a three-day trip from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic.The 38-year-old tech mogul has plunked down an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum for fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly Isaacman and three specially selected travel mates into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.The crew vehicle, dubbed Resilience, was set for liftoff from NASA's Kennedy Space Center atop one of Musk's reusable Falcon 9 rockets, with a five-hour targeted launch window that opens at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) on Wednesday.Forecasts on Sunday predicted a 70% chance of favorable weather conditions for launch, organizers said, on a flight directed entirely from the ground.

  • Rivian starts building R1T electric trucks for customers

    Rivian hit a major milestone on Tuesday.

  • SpaceX To Launch Tourists Way Above Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin Flights

    A SpaceX launch featuring an all-civilian crew could take place as early as Wednesday, kicking off an era of commercial orbital launches.

  • SpaceX 'go for launch' of first all-civilian crew bound for orbit

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) -The latest in a recent line of billionaire space enthusiasts prepared for liftoff on Wednesday along with three other private citizens aboard a SpaceX rocket ship, aiming to become the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. The quartet of amateur space travelers, led by the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments Inc Jared Isaacman, were due for blastoff as early as 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The flight, with no professional astronauts accompanying SpaceX's paying customers, is expected to last about three days from liftoff to splashdown in the Atlantic.

  • Unicode 14.0 adds 37 new emoji, including 'melting face' and 'beans'

    Following a pandemic-related delay, the Unicode Consortium has finalized Unicode 14.0.