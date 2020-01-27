U.S. Markets open in 39 mins

Watch SpaceX launch another batch of its Starlink satellites live

Darrell Etherington

SpaceX is launching another group of 60 satellites for its Starlink broadband internet constellation, with a liftoff scheduled for 9:49 AM EST (6:49 AM PST) this morning. Should it be required, there's a backup launch opportunity set for tomorrow, January 28 at 9:28 AM EST (6:28 AM PST), which it might need to use since weather isn't looking great at the moment. Already, after SpaceX's last launch of 60 Starlink satellites earlier in January, the company is now the largest private satellite operator in the world – this is the third batch of 60 'production' Starlink satellites, after an initial 60 launched early last year as a test, meaning SpaceX now has around 240 small satellites in low Earth orbit for its broadband consumer internet project.

Each Starlink satellite is roughly 600 lbs, but they're essentially flat, allowing SpaceX to load and launch up to 60 per flight aboard one of their Falcon 9 rockets. The satellites each have on-bard propulsion systems and are designed for a controlled de-orbit once they reach the end of their useful life, with SpaceX noting that they're also designed to leave behind zero debris once they de-orbit and burn up in Earth's atmosphere. SpaceX is intent on building out an extensive network of these satellites – eventually launching as many as 10,000 or more – with the goal of blanketing the Earth in affordable, reliable and easy to access broadband internet. Its goal is to offer service to customers in the U.S. and Canada by the end of this year through a series of planned launches of batches of 60 Starlink satellites scheduled through the remainder of 2020.

SpaceX has faced heavy criticism from the scientific community regarding the impact that Starlink will have on the ability to use high-powered telescopes from Earth for observation of space and the stars. SpaceX has said its doing its best to mitigate any potential impact, including testing dark-colored coatings for the sides of the Starlink satellites that face Earth, and sharing its schedule for orbital positions of Starlink to provide researchers with the best times to direct their equipment for an unobstructed view. So far, that doesn't seem to have allayed everyone's concerns.

Starlink's network could connect regions and customers that previously had poor or non-existent internet connectivity, however, and for SpaceX, it's an opportunity to build out another pillar of revenue in addition to launch services that could support founder Elon Musk's long-term goals of reaching and colonizing Mars. Musk has said that his only reason for acquiring personal wealth is to fund this ambitious vision, and once operational and available to subscribers globally, Starlink could be a key element of that funding.

Today's launch also includes a recovering attempt of both the Falcon 9 first stage (which has flown twice previously already) and the two fairing halves used to protect the cargo. The fairing recovery is a more recent and less proven part of SpaceX's launch strategy, and involves catching the two large shells using ships at sea. There's one boat for each half, named "Ms. Tree" and "Ms. Chief" respectively. SpaceX has been attempting recoveries for a few launches now, and has succeeded in catching one half of the fairing only once previously. If it can manage to recoup these reliably, it could save up to $6 million per launch – and Musk recently revealed this could eventually lead to a similar recovery system for SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts on board.

The webcast above should start around 15 minutes prior to the planned liftoff time, so at around 9:34 AM EST (6:34 AM PST).

SpaceX could catch future Crew Dragons with astronauts onboard using ships at sea


  • Coronavirus and Mideast tensions aren’t the stock market’s biggest problems this week, strategist warns
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Coronavirus and Mideast tensions aren’t the stock market’s biggest problems this week, strategist warns

    He said the S&P 500 (SPX)could see a pullback of as much as 5%. Stocks are relatively priced for perfection, and you tend to have a bit of an overreaction to bad news or in-line news when that happens,” he continued. With a crowded slate of earnings on tap, Hogan warned that it will probably be the biggest winners getting the biggest haircuts.

  • Dow Jones Futures Plunge As Coronavirus Spreads Rapidly; Apple, Tesla Lead Huge Earnings Week
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Dow Jones Futures Plunge As Coronavirus Spreads Rapidly; Apple, Tesla Lead Huge Earnings Week

    Dow Jones futures tumbled Monday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally retreated last week on China's coronavirus, which has continued to spread rapidly. Meanwhile, Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla, Microsoft and Facebook headline a huge week for earnings.

  • How the stock market has performed during past viral outbreaks, as epidemic locks down 16 Chinese cities
    World
    MarketWatch

    How the stock market has performed during past viral outbreaks, as epidemic locks down 16 Chinese cities

    According to Dow Jones Market Data, the S&P 500 posted a gain of 14.59% after the first occurrence of SARS back in 2002-03, based on the end of month performance for the index in April, 2003. About 12 months after that point, the broad-market benchmark was up 20.76% (see attached table): SARS resulted in a total of about 8,100 people being sickened during the 2003 outbreak, with 774 people dying, according to data from WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Separately, the S&P 500 rose 11.66% in the roughly six months following reports of the 2006 Avian flu virus — a fast-moving pathogen also known as H5N1.

  • Stock market news live: Stock futures slump as coronavirus death toll rises
    World
    Yahoo Finance

    Stock market news live: Stock futures slump as coronavirus death toll rises

    Global equity markets slumped Monday morning as fears over the deadly coronavirus flared further. The sell-off kicked off a busy week for potentially market-moving earnings and economic data releases – including U.S. fourth-quarter GDP and a Federal Reserve rate decision – on a volatile note. a.m.

  • One of the most successful stock-market investors says these 3 events ‘would definitely trigger a bear market’
    Business
    MarketWatch

    One of the most successful stock-market investors says these 3 events ‘would definitely trigger a bear market’

    Stanley Druckenmiller, one of Wall Street's most successful investors, acknowledges that the markets are riding high and that investors may be able to finally breathe freely in the short term after a number of shocks, but says investors should be wary of three events that could knock assets into a bear market. One of the reasons I'm pretty sanguine right now is I think we're close enough to the election, at least we can breathe for a few months,” he told Bloomberg Television during a recent interview. But there are a trio of situations that could upend that optimism — and perhaps permanently.

  • News
    TheStreet.com

    Coronavirus, Dow Futures Plunge, Google and Kobe Bryant - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures sank Monday and global markets fell sharply as investors weigh both the human and economic costs of the accelerating spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80 people and expanded to at least 10 different countries. Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States. China's National Health Commission has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the deadly disease and cautioned that its incubation period could be as long as 14 days, creating a new challenge for authorities around the world attempting to screen visitors from China who might be carrying the virus.

  • Business
    MarketWatch

    Marathon Petroleum raises dividend, pushing yield above energy-sector peer group

    Marathon Petroleum Corp. (mpc) said Monday it will raise it quarterly dividend by 9.4%, to 58 cents a share from 53 cents. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. The new dividend will be payable March 10 to shareholders of record on Feb. 19.

  • This basket of dividend growth stocks can help your portfolio stand out in 2020
    Business
    MarketWatch

    This basket of dividend growth stocks can help your portfolio stand out in 2020

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs are highlighting a “dividend growth basket” of stocks at a time when valuations for the U.S. stock market have shot up to their second-highest level since June 2002. In the firm's recent “U.S. Weekly Kickstart” report Jan. 3, the analysts, led by David Kostin, recommended investors be cautious and look for “growth at a reasonable price,” but also included a group of dividend stocks with low price-to-earnings valuations relative to the S&P 500 (SPX) that also appear likely to continue raising their dividend payouts more quickly than the broader market.

  • Adam Schiff's Closing Remarks at Impeachment Trial Disturbs Some GOP Senators
    Politics
    Meredith Videos

    Adam Schiff's Closing Remarks at Impeachment Trial Disturbs Some GOP Senators

    Senate Republicans said lead impeachment prosecutor Adam Schiff insulted them during the trial by repeating an anonymously sourced report that the White House had threatened to punish Republicans who voted against President Donald Trump.

  • Business
    Financial Times

    Fidelity chief on becoming the fund house to fear

    When Fidelity International moved into its new London headquarters last year, chief executive Anne Richards spotted a problem. Ms Richards' phone and computer are typically found on a desk in the open-plan floor where her investment colleagues sit. An engineer by training, who once applied to be an astronaut, Ms Richards is interested in the geeky aspects of the investments business.

  • Why the coronavirus outbreak could trigger a stock-market pullback
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Why the coronavirus outbreak could trigger a stock-market pullback

    However, the missing ingredient to temporarily halt the advance in the market has been a catalyst,” said Jeff deGraaf, chairman of Renaissance Macro Research, in a Friday note. U.S. stocks gave up early gains Friday, trading lower as the death toll in China mounted and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a second case in the U.S. Cases have turned up in other countries as well, including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore. The S&P 500 index (SPX) fell 0.9% Friday, for its biggest one-day loss since Oct. 8, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) 170.36 points, or 0.6%.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?
    Business
    Investopedia

    Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    The internal Revenue Service (IRS) gets a little grumpy if you contribute to a Roth individual retirement account (IRA) without what it calls earned income. You don't necessarily need a formal job to contribute to a Roth IRA. Although it's not true in all cases, if you're paying taxes on any type of income from working, there's a good chance that you can make Roth IRA contributions.

  • U.S. stock futures fall sharply as worries over spread of China’s coronavirus intensifies
    Business
    MarketWatch

    U.S. stock futures fall sharply as worries over spread of China’s coronavirus intensifies

    U.S. stock futures indicated sharp losses for major indexes on Monday, continuing a drop seen from late last week, as concern grows over the fallout from China's coronavirus, with the death toll and number of infected climbing dramatically from last week. Worries about the spread of the China virus drove stocks to their lowest levels in over a week on Friday. The Dow (DJIA) closed down 170.36 points, or 0.6%, at 28,989.73, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 0.9% to finish at 3,295.47.

  • We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    We Wouldn't Be Too Quick To Buy The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Goodyear Tire & Rubber's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of $14.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose!

  • No Survivors in Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Eight Others
    News
    WSJ

    No Survivors in Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Eight Others

    Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, NBA officials confirmed to league employees. He was 41 years old. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

  • Tesla earnings: Will results help keep the rally alive?
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Tesla earnings: Will results help keep the rally alive?

    The company will have to convince investors that its fundamentals justify the string of record highs the stock has hit since mid-December. Investors will zero in on Tesla's 2020 sales outlook, said Garrett Nelson, an analyst with CFRA. Generally, we think the recent stock price run-up has greatly raised the bar in terms of expectations and elevated the risk of disappointment,” he said.

  • Norway tells Toyota to stop calling hybrid cars “self-charging”
    Business
    Quartz

    Norway tells Toyota to stop calling hybrid cars “self-charging”

    Toyota pioneered the hybrid-electric Prius in 1997, but it has steered clear of developing all-electric cars. Executive vice-president Shigeki Terashi said last June that the company's policy toward battery-electric vehicles hasn't changed, citing a limited supply of batteries. “We are not shifting our focus to prioritize battery EVs, nor are we abandoning our [hydrogen fuel cell] strategy,” he said.

  • Business
    MarketWatch

    Apple's price target raised at Deutsche Bank, but it implies a 9% decline

    Apple Inc.'s (aapl) stock price target was raised to $290 from $280 at Deutsche Bank, but that new target is still 8.9% below Friday's closing price of $318.31, as analyst Jeriel Ong reiterated his hold rating. Ong said he raised his price target because he expects iPhone unit demand to be better than Wall Street currently expects. "However, the significant intra-quarter stock price move...is unlikely to be matched commensurately by the improved fundamentals, and we expect [Apple] to normalize at a higher valuation," Ong wrote in a note to clients.

  • Want to solve the retirement crisis? Invest $7,500 for every baby born in America
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Want to solve the retirement crisis? Invest $7,500 for every baby born in America

    This federal program, which doles out an average monthly benefit of about $1,500, was never meant to be the sole source of retirement income for older Americans. One recent proposal aims to change that. As part of his work with the Stanford Center on Longevity, Ric Edelman, chairman and co-founder of Edelman Financial Engines, proposed a new vehicle to generate an additional source of retirement income.

  • Ford Focus, Fiesta owners get transmission settlement that could top $100M
    Business
    USA TODAY

    Ford Focus, Fiesta owners get transmission settlement that could top $100M

    Ford Motor Co. has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit with nearly 2 million owners and former owners of Focus and Fiesta vehicles with bad dual-clutch transmissions known as the DPS6, according to court documents filed late Friday. A lawyer who helped broker the deal on behalf of consumers said the Ford payout could exceed $100 million. ... It's up to the consumer whether they want to let Ford keep their money.

  • Business
    Bloomberg

    Rivian CEO Says Electric-Truck Startup to Make Ford Platform

    “In Ford's case, we provide the platform.” Rivian Chief Executive Officer R. J. Scaringe said in an interview on Saturday. Rivian is seeking partnerships to scale and grow beyond its own consumer electric vehicle offering. Ford invested in Rivian in April and announced its intention to build a vehicle using Rivian's technology.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Ready for the Next Leg Higher
    Business
    TipRanks

    3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Ready for the Next Leg Higher

    With no price increases expected for three years and little to no competition anticipated from Novartis' recently released ADAKVEO antibody treatment for sickle cell disease, the analyst thinks the market opportunity is large. Bearing this in mind, she bumped up the price target from $120 to $143 in addition to maintaining her bullish call. To watch Moussatos' track record, click here) In terms of the rest of the Street, a majority of analysts also see GBT as a Buy, 13 out of 16 to be exact.

  • Fed starts some tricky communications with financial markets this week
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Fed starts some tricky communications with financial markets this week

    The Federal Reserve seems on course to disappoint financial markets at some point this year, but maybe not this week. Starting early in 2019, the Fed has consistently moved in a market-friendly direction. The central bank cut rates its benchmark interest rate three time since July and started expanding its balance sheet in October at a $60 billion per-month pace of Treasury bill purchases.

  • The Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Has Gained 62% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    The Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Share Price Has Gained 62% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

    We're also happy to report the stock is up a healthy 25% in the last year. While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

  • The bull market’s final top is not investors’ biggest worry right now
    Business
    MarketWatch

    The bull market’s final top is not investors’ biggest worry right now

    Normally, these stocks lead the market in January, far outpacing their opposite large-cap growth stocks. Small-cap value stocks are shares of the smallest-cap companies that are also trading for the lowest price-to-book ratios. Large-cap growth stocks, in contrast, are at the opposite ends of the size and value spectrums.