Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon Heavy for the first time in three years

Aria Alamalhodaei
·1 min read

Thousands are gathering on Florida’s Space Coast to watch SpaceX launch the massive Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2019.

SpaceX will attempt to directly inject two U.S. Space Force spacecraft to geosynchronous orbit. The payload includes TETRA-1, a microsatellite developed by Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems, which the company describes as a spacecraft created for “various prototype missions” in an around GEO. The other spacecraft is classified.

While the Space Force originally intended to launch the USSF-44 mission in late 2020, it was repeatedly delayed due to payload readiness issues.

Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket currently in operation, and it’s only flown three times, the last of which took place in June 2019. Its maiden launch, which carried a Tesla Roadster (and dummy driver) to orbit, is a particularly notable chapter in SpaceX history.

The rocket is made up of a trio of Falcon 9 boosters, the very same ones that now launch at least once a week. The whopping 27 Merlin engines together produce around 5 million pounds of thrust. A Falcon 9 second stage and payload fairing is attached to the central booster.

This will be the first launch for all three boosters as well as the upper stage and fairing. SpaceX shared a photo last week of the three first stages in the hangar at Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX Falcon Heavy
SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Image credits: SpaceX

The central booster will be expended, while the two side boosters will land at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 9:44 AM EST.

  • Kennedy Space will have viewing packages for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

    The Kennedy Space Center has announced that it’s offering viewing packages for people to see the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on Tuesday.

  • Weather looks solid for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center

    Weather conditions should be excellent for the highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center this week.

  • Bengaluru launches QR train ticketing service on WhatsApp

    WhatsApp users in the city of Bengaluru can now use the instant messaging app to purchase train tickets and recharge their travel passes, the Meta-owned platform said Monday in what it described as "the first-ever QR ticketing service" for its app. WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) said they have partnered to launch a WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service for the city's rapid transit system named Namma Metro.

  • Zebra Labs raises $5M to help Chinese celebrities enter the metaverse

    In June, Chinese pop-punk singer Wowkie Zhang released a music video where he encounters a virtual character in a hyper-colored, animated world that is reminiscent of Pixar films. The avatar, sporting Gen-Z-styled silver hair, a yellow and black oversize sweat, and baggy pants, makes hip-hop moves to Zhang's catchy, light-hearted tune. The virtual character isn't a one-off creation; instead, Zebra Labs, which produced the video, is turning him into a piece of reusable intellectual property that can be bought as NFTs on marketplaces and appear in other virtual occasions like video games.

  • Money Fellows, an Egyptian fintech digitizing money circles, raises $31M funding

    Egyptian fintech Money Fellows has raised $31 million in what it describes as the first close of its Series B investment. The round, which the startup expects to top up in the coming months, was led by CommerzVentures, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP) and Arzan Venture Capital. Other participating investors include Partech, Sawari Ventures, Invenfin, National Investment Company (NIC), 4DX Ventures and P1Ventures.

  • Invygo raises $10M to make long-term car subscription a breeze

    Invygo, a startup operating in UAE and Saudi Arabia, has raised $10 million in its Series A funding led by MEVP as it works to scale its car rental service in the region. The Middle East-based startup, founded by Eslam Ahmed Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo in 2019, has raised $14.3 million to date. Al Rajhi Partners, Arab Bank, Amana Capital and Palm Drive Capital and existing backers Signal Peak Ventures and Knollwood Investment Advisory also participated in the new round.

  • Hong Kong to explore legalizing retail crypto trades in reversal of previous proposal

    Hong Kong has proposed allowing retail investors to trade in cryptocurrencies and crypto exchange-traded funds and plans to conduct pilots in NFT issuance and CBDC as it looks to regain its status as a global financial hub. The city had last year proposed limiting crypto trade to professional investors, a move that saw many crypto entrepreneurs shift base to friendlier jurisdictions such as Dubai and Singapore. Hong Kong will review property rights for tokenized assets and explore legalizing smart contracts “to provide a solid legal foundation for their development,” it said.

  • Elon Musk refutes Twitter layoff timing to affect year-end compensation

    Elon Musk, Chief Twit, has refuted claims from a New York Times report this weekend that states he plans to lay off employees before Tuesday, November 1, thus cutting staff off from receiving stock grants as part of their compensation. In response to a tweet from Eric Umansky, deputy managing editor of ProPublica, that said Musk was "making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation kicks in on Tuesday," Musk said: "This is false." Umansky's tweet included a screenshot of a highlighted portion of the NYT story that also noted stock grants make up a significant portion of an employee's pay, and by laying off workers before that date, Musk may avoid paying the grants.

  • NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the sun ‘smiling’

    The James Webb Space Telescope isn't the only NASA mission capturing Halloween-themed images of celestial bodies.

  • Florida's closely watched Senate race between Rubio, Demings grows heated

    ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s race for U.S. Senate is a high-stakes political slugfest with terms like “socialist” and “lying and cheating” being hurled on television and more than $100 million being spent in the pivotal contest. Which party controls Capitol Hill hangs in the balance with far-reaching implications for issues spanning from abortion to the economy. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a ...

  • Roomba robot vacuums are up to 35 percent off at Amazon

    Among the discounted models include the affordable but excellent Roomba 694.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville: Schedule, TV info, odds, picks, playoff standings and results for the Xfinity 500

    The NASCAR Cup Series will set its Championship Four after this weekend’s trip to the half-mile paperclip-shaped Martinsville Speedway.

  • Danish election could pave the way for a centrist government

    Denmark's election on Tuesday is expected to change its political landscape, with new parties hoping to enter parliament and others seeing their support dwindle. A former prime minister who left his party to create a new one this year could end up as a kingmaker, with his votes being needed to form a new government. When announcing the election in October — seven months before the end of her four-year term — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she wanted “a broad government with parties on both sides of the political middle.”

  • Zinc coffins used for transporting dead soldiers bodies found in dump in Belgorod, Russia

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SUNDAY, 30 OCTOBER 2022, 12:32 Locals in the Russian city of Belgorod have found zinc coffins, like those used to transport the bodies of Russian invaders who died in the war in Ukraine, in a rubbish dump.

  • Several officers injured while apprehending armed suspect in Northwest Baltimore

    Baltimore City Police say at around 2 a.m. a Sergeant in the Northwest district was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard when they observed a firearm.

  • Elon Musk considers making verification a Twitter Blue perk

    With Elon in charge, Twitter is planning to boost the price of its Blue subscription from $5 to $20 per month and make it mandatory for verified users.

  • Space Investing Just Got Weirder

    "Space is hard," goes the old saw among space investors. Investors got their latest lesson in just how strange space investing can get late last month, when NASA revealed that it's planning a new mission to send a volunteer space mission into orbit to adjust the orbit of the Hubble Space Telescope -- and potentially extend the telescope's lifespan by another 15 to 20 years. It should surprise exactly no one to learn Elon Musk is at the center of this latest "weird space news" story.

  • China launches 3rd and final space station component

    China on Monday launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station and realize a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday afternoon from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan. A large crowd of amateur photographers, space enthusiasts and others watched the lift-off from an adjoining beach.

  • Can This Magnetic Technology Prove Bible Stories Are Real?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyAccording to the Bible, and a religious song you may know, Joshua fought a battle at Jericho. The one-time spook and former assistant to Moses led the Israelites around the city walls on successive days until, after seven circuits on the seventh day, the walls fell down. Then the Israelites, following divine commands, slaughtered every living thing in the city—adults, children, and their pets. It’s not a happy story so you should breathe a

  • Burial grounds and bullets uncovered at site of last Mayan stronghold

    Tayasal was the last Mayan city to yield to the Spanish conquest in 1697, a century after Europeans entered the western highlands of what is now Guatemala.