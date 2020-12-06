U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,699.12
    +32.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,218.26
    +248.74 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,464.23
    +87.05 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.45
    +43.75 (+2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.09
    +0.45 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9690
    +0.0490 (+5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3438
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1400
    +0.2800 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,153.09
    +70.65 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.19
    -14.05 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,550.23
    +59.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,751.24
    -58.13 (-0.22%)
     

Watch SpaceX launch its new and improved cargo Dragon spacecraft for the first time

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

SpaceX is launching a new spacecraft during its 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission for the International Space Station this morning. The launch is set to take off at 11:17 AM EST (8:17 AM PST) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and will be the first ever flight of an updated version of SpaceX's cargo-specific Dragon spacecraft, which can carry more supplies and experiment materials and which can dock all on its own with the Space Station . Prior Dragon cargo craft required docking assistance from the robotic Canadarm guided by astronauts on board the ISS.

This redesigned version of Dragon can carry 20 percent more than the one it replaces, and it has twice the amount of powered locker cargo storage, which are used for transferring science experiments that require specific transportation environment conditions. It can also stay at the Space Station for over twice the max duration of the original, and each capsule is made to be reused up to five times. This new cargo craft is a modified version of the Crew Dragon, which SpaceX created to transport astronauts to the ISS. One of those is already docked at the station, so when this cargo Dragon arrives on Monday, there will be two SpaceX spacecraft attached to the ISS at once.

SpaceX realizes a bunch of performance improvements by using the new cargo Dragon design, but it also should mean that its supply chain is simpler since it's essentially building the same Dragon spacecraft with modifications required depending on whether it's intended for human crew use, or for a pure cargo mission like this one.

Today's launch also uses a Falcon 9 first stage which flew the Demo-2 crew mission for SpaceX back in May, as well as a Starlink launch and the ANANSIS-II mission. It will attempt a landing at sea on SpaceX's drone landing ship following separation from the second stage, so that SpaceX can reuse it again in future.

  • The 12 Best Stocks to Buy for a Whole New Year of Returns in 2021

    Back in July, I recommended seven of the best stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. As a group, they’ve done very well over the past three months. For instance, Livongo Health was acquired by Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) on Oct. 30 for $11.33 per share in cash and 0.592 times shares in Teladoc.  But looking for a bit of a twist on my stock selection process, I’ve decided that this list will be based on the first letter of all 12 months. That means my stock pick for January will have a corporate name beginning with J, then an F for February and so forth.  All 12 will also have a market capitalization of $2 billion or more and positive free cash flow for the trailing 12 months. By this time next year, I’m confident that my picks, on the whole, won’t disappoint.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Cheap Stocks Ready for Big Gains in 2021 So, without further ado, here are my 12 best stocks for a brand new year: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)  Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)  McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)  Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)  MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)  Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE:JELD) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stocks to Buy: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com Johnson & Johnson represents the month of January on my list of best stocks to buy for 2021. Right now, it’s having a sideways kind of year in the markets. Its year-to-date (YTD) total return through Dec. 4 is just 2.6%.  Based on a trailing 12-month free cash flow (FCF) of $18.3 billion and a current enterprise value (EV) of over $399 billion, JNJ’s FCF yield is a reasonable 4.7%. It might not be value territory — I consider anything above 8% to be cheap — but it’s pretty darn good.  As InvestorPlace colleague Faisal Humayun recently stated, JNJ stock has an excellent product offering.  “From a business perspective, the company provides diversified exposure to the segments of consumer health, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The company’s pharmaceutical segment growth for Q3 2020 was impressive with most therapeutic areas delivering strong numbers.” Not to mention, JNJ is still very much in the Covid-19 vaccine race. That suggests that 2021 could be a breakout year for this Dividend Aristocrat.   Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Source: Maryna Pleshkun/Shutterstock.com Next on my list of best stocks to buy is Fidelity National Information Services, representing the month of February. This payment processor is having an underwhelming year relative to the U.S. markets as a whole. Currently, FIS stock has a YTD total return of just over 7%, about half the markets’ rate of return in 2020.    Based on a trailing 12-month free cash flow of $2.57 billion and an enterprise value of $109.75 billion, though, Fidelity National’s FCF yield is very decent at 3.8%. You won’t find a lot of commentary from InvestorPlace contributors on this stock, despite the fact it does have a part to play in the technology side of the financial services industry.  However, on Nov. 19, the Florida-based company announced that it earned the top spot for the sixth consecutive year in a ranking of 100 leading providers of risk and compliance technology.  Additionally, while Covid-19 has slowed the rate at which FIS can process transactions, it still has managed to generate organic revenue growth during its third quarter of 1% to about $3.2 billion. The company also increased adjusted net income by 18% to $887 million. 7 Growth Stocks Flying Under the Radar So, this is not a glamorous stock but its services are certainly in demand.  McDonald’s (MCD) Source: CHALERMPHON SRISANG / Shutterstock.com To represent March for the coming year, I’ve picked the golden arches of MCD stock. Like many of the names on this list, McDonald’s has an okay year going, up 7.11% YTD today. That’s better than many of its restaurant peers, but it’s trailing the U.S. markets as a whole.   Thanks to Covid-19 shutdowns, McDonald’s trailing 12-month free cash flow isn’t nearly as strong as it usually is, now at $4.25 billion. Currently, the industry leader has an FCF yield of 2.7% based on an enterprise value of about $205 billion.  Despite operating in one of the hardest-hit industries, McDonald’s has continued to look beyond the novel coronavirus, continually finding ways to transform its business without upsetting the core customer.  For instance, the company recently gave Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) the cold shoulder by announcing it would be testing a line of meatless alternatives in 2021, including the McPlant burger. Interestingly — despite developing the plant-based burger with Beyond Meat’s input — the fast-food company decided to go its own way.  The decision to go on its own was a result of two reasons. First, MCD didn’t want to alienate its meat-loving customers. Secondly, it’s not a fan of letting licensees and other brands into its house. Beyond Meat would have surely taken some shine off of the Golden Arches.  McDonald’s has had a tough time, but it always bounces back. That makes it one of the best stocks to buy for the upcoming year. Adobe (ADBE) Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com Adobe, the mastermind behind the PDF and so much more, is my pick for the month of April. It’s having an excellent year in the markets right now, with a YTD total return of over 47%. That’s considerably better than both its software peers and the U.S. markets as a whole, making it one of the best stocks to buy right now.   Adobe’s trailing 12-month free cash flow is $4.9 billion, while its enterprise value is nearly $232 billion for an FCF yield of 2.1%. Both its enterprise value and EV-EBITDA multiple have also risen dramatically in the past five years. In 2016, the company had an enterprise value of $48 billion and an EV-EBITDA of 26.1. Presently, the stock has an EV-EBITDA multiple of 48.3. 7 Stocks to Sell for December In early February, I said ADBE stock was all but certain to hit $400 in 2020. It did and then some. Moving forward, I think it’s all but certain to hit $500 — perhaps $600 — in 2021.   MercadoLibre (MELI) Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com MercadoLibre is sometimes referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Latin America, although it more closely resembles Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). For my list of best stocks to buy in 2021, it represents the month of May.  Currently, MELI stock is having a fantastic year in the markets with a YTD total return of over 170%. Like Adobe, MercadoLibre is faring far better than both its internet retail peers and U.S. markets as a whole.   This company’s trailing 12-month free cash flow is $810 million, while its enterprise value is almost $76 billion for an FCF yield of 1.1%. While that might seem low, MercadoLibre’s free cash flow has never been higher. Likewise, its revenues are on fire and growing like weeds. True to the Amazon comparison, this name will also probably see exponential growth in its free cash flow over the next few years.  I’ve been a fan of the company since as far back as 2013, when it was trading around $120. At the time, I argued that it had a dominant position in Latin American e-commerce and its stock would benefit from that.  As I write this, shares are priced around $1,555 and moving higher in 2021. Johnson Controls (JCI) Source: Shutterstock There aren’t a lot of great companies with a J as the first letter in their name. There are even fewer with strong free cash flow. Nonetheless, Johnson Controls represents the month of June on my list of best stocks to buy. Interestingly, while it’s only generally matching the YTD performance of the U.S. markets as a whole, JCI stock is doing better in 2020 than it has in some time. Over the past five years, it’s delivered an annualized total return for shareholders of about 9.1%, well below the markets.  However, up almost 14% over the past three months, the company appears to be gathering speed heading into 2021.  In early November, Johnson Controls also announced its fourth-quarter results, which were excellent despite the challenging business environment. In fiscal 2020, it had sales of $22.3 billion and net income of $1.69 billion, flat to a year earlier.  That’s not bad for a company that manufactures, installs and services products designed for offices, industrial properties and other types of commercial real estate — all of which were hurt by the pandemic.  Johnson Controls’ trailing 12-month free cash flow is nearly $1.8 billion, while its enterprise value is about $39 billion for an FCF yield of 5.3%.  The 7 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy for December I view JCI as a nice stock for risk-averse investors who also like a little dividend income — its dividend yield is 2.27% at the moment.   Jeld-Wen Holding (JELD) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com By far the smallest of the 12 names on this list, JELD stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion. This maker of windows and doors represents the month of July on my best stocks to buy list.  Back in late January of 2017, Jeld-Wen went public at $23 a share.  Now, though — if you bought shares in its IPO and are still holding — you’ve made almost no money on your investment. Year-to-date, it’s got a total return of just 2.7%, well below the booming returns of its building products and equipment industry peer group. Those stocks have mostly benefited from Covid-19.  The company’s trailing 12-month free cash flow is $250 million, while its enterprise value is $3.8 billion for an FCF yield of 11.3%. However, on Nov. 3, the company reported third-quarter results that were better than analyst expectations. On the top-line, revenue was $1.11 billion, $2 million higher than the consensus estimate. On the bottom line, it had adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, eight cents higher than analyst expectations. President and CEO Gary Michel said the following: “Consumers’ focus on their homes, coupled with our strategy to deliver profitable market share with key customers, is driving increased demand for products in both residential new construction and repair and remodel channels.” As the focus remains on homes in 2021, I expect Jeld-Wen to snap out of its funk and do well. Apple (AAPL) Source: WeDesing / Shutterstock.com For August, the famous maker of the iPhone is the next pick of this list. However, if there were a month beginning with the letter B, I’d recommend Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) because it’s a much better value play and happens to own almost 965 million shares of AAPL stock.  Apple’s YTD total return is over 66%, which sounds rather ordinary, given its almost 30% annualized total return over the past 15 years. I’d take it every day of the week.  As for free cash flow and enterprise value, they are almost $73.4 billion and $2.1 trillion, respectively. That’s an FCF yield of 3.5%, an excellent valuation for one of the world’s largest public companies.  Put simply, Apple has become so much more than a maker of smartphones.  According to AppleInsider.com, Apple’s new “M1-equipped Mac mini” has jumped to the number one position in sales in the Japanese market for desktop computers — after only two weeks of availability. Further, Apple now has a 27% market share in Japan, up from roughly 13% a year earlier.  10 Best Stocks to Buy for Investors Under 30 So, I don’t think you can go wrong owning Apple over the long haul. Clearly, it’s one of the best stocks to buy for the coming year. SVB Financial (SIVB) Source: Shutterstock Next, representing the month of September is my favorite U.S. bank. SVB Financial is the holding company that operates Silicon Valley Bank, the Santa Clara-based financial institution that focuses on entrepreneurs and innovators.  Right now, it’s having an awesome year compared to peers in regional banking. While SIVB stock is up nearly 43% YTD, most of its peers are down. It’s also leaving the U.S. markets in the dust. That said, I won’t bother noting the free cash flow for this name because it’s not meaningful for banking institutions. Instead, the balance sheet matters most.  SIVB reported Q3 2020 results that included earnings per share of $8.47, almost double the $4.42 per share it earned the year prior. The president and CEO of SVB Financial, Greg Becker, noted: “We had an exceptional quarter driven by outstanding balance sheet growth, higher core fee income, strong investment banking revenue, solid credit resulting in a reduction of reserves, and outsized equity gains related to client IPO activity […] These results reflect the resilience of our markets and our ability to execute effectively.” SIVB was on my 2013 list of the five best stocks to buy for the next 20 years, right up there with Amazon. I think you owe it to yourself to check it out in 2021. Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Source: rafapress/shutterstock.com Back in early April, this elevator company spun off from United Technologies, which merged with Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) to become one of the world’s largest aerospace and defense companies. While it won’t have a full 12-month track record until April, this representative for the month of October has risen 43.5% YTD, suggesting 2021 could deliver an excellent performance.  In the trailing 12 months, Otis has a free cash flow of $1.47 billion and an enterprise value of about $33 billion. That makes for an FCF yield of 5.2%, so it’s reasonably priced.  What’s more, the company’s third-quarter results demonstrate that it’s holding its own during the pandemic. Top-line organic sales fell 1.2% in Q3 2020 to $3.3 billion while its operating profit grew 7% on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. Also, operating margins increased 120 basis points to 15.4%.  In November, Toronto-based portfolio manager Christine Poole made OTIS stock one of her three top picks on BNN Bloomberg’s Market Call, suggesting that its 17% global elevator market share makes it an excellent long-term investment with an excellent balance between sales and service, at 57% and 43% respectively. 7 Value Stocks That May Come Back into Style After the Pandemic That makes it worthy of this best stocks to buy list for 2021. Can you say recurring revenue? NextEra Energy (NEE) Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com Recently, I recommended this Florida-based utility company because of its renewable energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, which generates almost 40% of overall earnings. I maintain that NEE stock is one of the best stocks to buy for 2021, representing the month of November on this list. NEE stock is a thing of beauty if consistent returns are your thing. YTD, it’s up about 20%. Over the past three-, five- and 10-year periods, it has annualized total returns of 25.1%, 26.8% and 20.5%, respectively. Let’s say it’s crushing its peers over any of those periods. NextEra’s free cash flow in the trailing 12-months is $2.1 billion, while its enterprise value is $190 billion, for an FCF yield of -3.2%. So, it’s certainly not cheap.    But InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake made an interesting observation on Nov. 25 when he suggested that NextEra would buy another utility with its strong share price. As Hake would agree, that’s Capital Allocation 101.  NextEra made overtures to Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). Both rejected the offers. However, I’m sure something will shake out soon enough. Like Hake said, a bid might come with more cash.  What I do know for certain is that NextEra is one of North America’s best-run utilities.  Dollar General (DG) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Representing the final month of the year is Dollar General, the dollar-store discount chain with 17,000 locations in 46 states. It’s having another strong year, up almost 37% YTD. Combine that with a 10-year annualized total return of 20.8%, and you’ve got one heck of a long-term investment.  As for trailing 12-month free cash flow, it has $3.1 billion, along with an enterprise value of nearly $64 billion. Right now, its FCF yield is 5.9%. On Nov. 14, the company announced the opening of its 17,000th store in Fountain, Colorado. As a nice gesture to the community, Dollar General donated $17,000 to one of the local schools. In the company’s press release heralding the occasion, CEO Todd Vasos said: “Since our founding more than 80 years ago, we have remained focused on helping customers save time and money.” In my book, helping customers save time and money are the hallmarks of any successful business. Back in November, I also recommended Dollar General as one of three stocks of relative values compared to Nio (NYSE:NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle maker. And while I like Nio long-term, it isn’t a name to buy for the short-term at current prices. DG stock is much more down-to-earth. 8 Tech Stocks That Could Benefit from a Biden Presidency As long as working folk need to save money, Dollar General’s business remains a solid bet. In turn, that makes it one of the best stocks to buy going into the uncertainty of 2021. On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he's appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Rick Santelli Blows Up At Andrew Ross Sorkin Over What Places Are Safer From COVID-19

    Tensions between Andrew Ross Sorkin and Rick Santelli boiled over on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday. The disagreement between Sorkin and Santelli was a reflection of a debate many Americans are having these days about what some see as inconsistencies in pandemic lockdown rules.What Happened: The argument about closing restaurants while big box retailers remain open broke out after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new stay-at-home order for California on Thursday that will close bars, hair salons and personal services businesses and restrict restaurants to take out and delivery services only."Five hundred people in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600," Santelli said. "I don't believe it. Sorry. Don't believe it. And I live in an area where there's a lot of restaurants that have fought back, and they don't have any problems. And they're open!"Sorkin Fires Back: Sorkin responded by accusing Santelli of misinforming CNBC's viewers."You don't have to believe it, but let me just say this--you're doing a disservice to the viewer because the viewers need to understand it," Sorkin said. "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'd like to keep the viewers as healthy as humanly possible. The idea of packing people into a restaurant and packing people into a Best Buy are completely different things"> When WWE takes over CNBC. pic.twitter.com/gdtftV8EXb> > -- Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) December 4, 2020Santelli has been an on-air editor for CNBC since 1999 and reports live from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Sorkin is a financial columnist for the New York Times, author of the book "Too Big To Fail" and co-creator of the Showtime series "Billions.""You are doing a disservice to the viewer! You are!" Santelli said in response to Sorkin's accusations. "I think our viewers are smart enough to make some of those decisions on their own. I don't think that I'm much smarter than all the viewers, like some people do."Related Link: Andrew Ross Sorkin, Joe Kernen Get Into Heated On-Air Argument Over Coronavirus, TrumpBenzinga's Take: Sorkin and Santelli represented two sides of a very basic philosophical argument about whether the primary responsibility for keeping people safe in America during the pandemic should rest with the government or the individual citizens themselves.The pandemic is taking a disproportionately large toll on small businesses, such as restaurants and bars. However, COVID-19 cases are spiking to record highs in many areas around the country, including a record 7,854 new cases in Los Angeles County on Thursday.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * US Adds Just 245K Jobs In November, Missing Expectations By 44% * 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer In December(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Abu Dhabi’s $230 Billion Man Bet the World Would Overcome Covid-19

    Khaldoon al-Mubarak made an assessment in March that this challenging year would bring new opportunities to lessen his homeland’s dependence on oil. He spent billions backing up that belief.

  • The stock market is signaling a ‘severe’ drop is imminent, says contrarian strategist

    Investors are crowding into the stock market right now, and they aren't seeing the big signals that indicate they are about to get caught up in a rough period of selling, says our call of the day from contrarian investor Steven Jon Kaplan.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • This Alibaba Stock Correction Offers an Opportunity You Can’t Refuse

    Shares of Chinese online retail giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are down roughly 13% this month. Ant Group, the company’s financial arms IPO delay, is to blame for the dip in BABA stock. Source: Kevin Chen Photography / Shutterstock.com The delay is a result of the regulatory clampdown on Ant Group’s lending activities. Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Ant Group, but the impact on BABA stock is considerably higher than expected. The company’s negative coverage and the barrage of news surrounding the Ant Group continues to weigh down BABA stock. However, I expect the company to come out of this crisis unscathed and for its stock to recover.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In the meantime, it’s an excellent opportunity for investors to scoop up BABA stock at a discount. BABA stock is currently trading at $276, roughly 13% lower than its value in late October. Analyst estimates for the stock are almost 22% higher than its current stock price. Additionally, its forward PE ratio is at 24.4, which is significantly lower than its peer group average of 292. 7 Growth Stocks Flying Under the Radar Despite posting an earnings surprise in each of the past four quarters, BABA stock remains undervalued. The recent episode with Ant Group has further pushed down its value presenting a rare chance for investors to get on the BABA train. Another Strong Quarter With greater consumer spending and e-commerce recovery, Alibaba’s second-quarter results remained strong. Revenues rose 30% year-over-year to $22.84 billion, along with a 37% increase in its earnings per share. Additionally, non-GAAP net income was at $6.9 billion, from the $6.74 billion it made in the first quarter. Retail active consumers also improved sequentially to 757 million from 742 million in the first quarter, along with 881 million mobile monthly users. Moreover, the company’s cloud business reported a 60% year-over-year increase of $2.19 billion. Demand remains stable, but it’s still operating at a loss, which should turn a profit by the end of the fiscal year. In August, the company launched three new data centers with a $28 billion investment in cloud infrastructure for over three years. With a long-term growth forecast of over 25% and China’s booming online shopping industry, expect Alibaba to continue its growth story. Moreover, political tensions are also expected to ease with the election of Joe Biden as the President-elect of the United States. Hence, the bilateral policy’s predictability between China and the USA could be a tailwind for the company’s progression. Moreover, the company recently launched two of its 11.11 shopping festivals, drawing “hundreds of millions” of consumers in the company’s words. The Ant Group Conundrum Ant stock’s much-anticipated listing on China’s stock exchanges was halted after Jack Ma, Alibaba’s co-founder, criticized its financial regulators. In his speech at a government forum last month, he talked about how the country needed a new financial platform for those with insufficient collateral. Ant was expected to have a valuation of over $300 million, making it the most lucrative IPO in history. Earlier this month, The Chinese financial regulators set new draft rules for online micro-lenders, including Ant. It directly impacts Ant’s CreditTech segment, which accounts for roughly 40% of its revenues. The move will impact the company’s loan growth and return on equity. Ant has been on a roll of late with a 38% growth in revenues in the first half of 2020. Such numbers are comparable to established Fintech companies such as Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Alibaba has a 33% stake in the company, and a successful listing could have opened the door for more IPOs for its affiliate companies. Additionally, getting on the wrong side of the Chinese authorities is not a good idea either. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops, but, likely, it won’t affect Alibaba in the near-term. Its core business remains strong, and its non-core business, such as its cloud segments, continues to grow impressively. Bottom Line on BABA Stock Alibaba’s investors have had a few things to consider, but it seems that they are blowing things out of proportion. Ant Group’s IPO delay and the new restrictions are noteworthy, but they shouldn’t impact its near-term performance. Alibaba needs to assess the situation with Ant Group and its regulatory troubles. Apart from that, its core and non-core businesses are doing incredibly well, and its stock is trading at significantly lower than mean estimates. Therefore, it’s best to grab BABA stock at this time. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

  • Airbnb and DoorDash IPOs, Pfizer vaccine review: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, FDA staffers will convene to discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receiving authorization to be distributed throughout the country. A couple of hotly anticipated initial public offerings will also draw investor focus.

  • Time Is Running Out to Skip RMDs and Get 401(k) Coronavirus Hardship Withdrawals. Here’s How to Act to Minimize Future Taxes.

    Americans worried about financial stress from the pandemic have until year’s end to take advantage of tax-friendly provisions in the Cares Act, moves that require some planning to avoid draining retirement funds or unleashing a hefty tax bill in the future.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 7 Auto Stocks to Watch Going Into 2021

    It seems that Tesla (TSLA) has sucked all the air out of the automotive sector, leaving no room for interest in other auto stocks. In a time of ultra-low interest rates and growing sales for cars, trucks and motorcycles, no one can seem to get past a niche electric-vehicle (EV) maker that sold just 500,000 cars last year. General Motors (GM) did that in the second quarter, with sales down 34% due to the lockdown. The point is, there are bigger opportunities — and dangers — out there than just one cool company with a brilliant CEO. The big companies may not be sexy, but they build the vehicles that everyone drives and will drive for many years to come. Remember, there’s little national infrastructure for huge amounts of electric vehicles. And new breakthroughs in hydrogen are changing the possibilities for alternative power sources.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Uprooting a century-old industry that defines individual mobility isn’t as easy as it seems. 7 Cheap Stocks Ready for Big Gains in 2021 These seven auto stocks to watch into 2021 are a mixed bag of blue-chip names and hot niche players: Nio (NASDAQ:NIO) Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) General Motors (NYSE:GM) Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) Auto Stocks to Watch: Nio (NIO) Source: Andy Feng / Shutterstock.com During the first week of January this year, this Chinese EV maker was trading around $3.50 a share. Today it’s trading around $45. Why? Because it’s “China’s Tesla.” Like Tesla, it started with a high-performance model that it could sell to high-net-worth individuals that were early adopters and could afford a collectible. Now, its product line is expanding to more types of vehicles for the broader market — sedans, SUVs and compacts. What makes NIO unique is its Battery as a Service (BaaS). Simply put, it has designed a subscription battery service that comes with the charging equipment and battery pack. The battery pack is swapped in and out easily, so you can have an extra charged pack at the ready if you need one quickly. Also, the plan automatically upgrades your batteries when improved batteries come out. And all packs are universal, so you can swap between cars. It’s an interesting model. But remember there are 400 EV makers in China, and that doesn’t include U.S. and European carmakers. Yet we know that in the Digital Age, the first to the front can have a significant advantage over the competition, even if some of that competition is superior. NIO still looks strong, even after its quadruple-digit return this year. It currently has an “A” rating in Portfolio Grader. Ferrari (RACE) Source: Shutterstock How does a company that produces a limited number of vehicles a year that are certainly not environmentally focused end up on the buy list of vehicle makers? Because RACE sells a lifestyle as well as cars. It has a significant line of clothes and accessories to go along with its ultraluxury cars. That helps keep cash rolling in, especially on the Formula One circuit where fans buy gear like they do for their favorite football team. But it’s the cars that make the money. And RACE reported in early November that sales were up again, after lagging in Q2. The company does about $1 billion in annual sales, but it has a $53 billion market capitalization, which gives you an idea of how powerful the brand is. The other unique aspect of this company is that fact that its client base isn’t usually hurt by economic vagaries. These high-net-worth individuals aren’t usually financing these cars. 7 Growth Stocks Flying Under the Radar RACE stock is up 25% in the past year and things are looking even better for 2021. It currently has a “B” rating in Portfolio Grader. General Motors (GM) Source: Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com On the other end of the spectrum from RACE is GM. This cornerstone of the old Big Three is all about variety and volume. GM sold almost 2.9 vehicles in 2019. And nearly 70% of all the vehicles it sells at this point are SUVs and trucks. If you look at the sticker prices for those types of vehicles, that’s where there are significant margins as well. Nowadays, a well-appointed truck will run you as much as or more than a luxury sedan. What’s also driving vehicle sales, which are rising, is low interest rates and longer terms. Boats were traditionally financed almost like houses, with 10-year loans or more. It’s getting to the point where the same thing is happening with vehicles. And that works well for GM. Also, the real money in selling vehicles isn’t the sale, it’s in the servicing. And the more vehicles sold, the more servicing gets put on the books. GM is up nearly 25% in the past year and 51% in the past three months. All the trends are GM’s friends at this point. This stock currently has a “B” rating in Portfolio Grader. Toyota Motors Corp (TM) Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com Having crashed the Big Three party — and eclipsed most of them — many years ago, TM is another blue-chip carmaker with a significant global footprint. However, TM stock isn’t getting the love that other global vehicle makers are getting. Some of that has to do with the pandemic in Asia and its loss of the U.S. and Chinese markets for a while. Other challenges include the sheer volume of competitors it has across all markets. And if it becomes the premium maker of low-maintenance vehicles, it’s hard to see where it makes the service revenue. TM certainly has been active with EVs, and its trucks are legendary from the Sahara to Afghanistan’s mountains to farms in Iowa. But there are few car cultures like in the U.S. where Toyota made its mark decades ago. The stock is down 1.4% in the past year, but it has maintained its dividend unlike its U.S. peers. It now sits at a decent 3.1% yield. You don’t have to sell it today, but there’s no real reason to buy it here, either. 7 Value Stocks That May Come Back into Style After the Pandemic TM currently has a “D” rating in Portfolio Grader. Harley-Davidson (HOG) Source: Shutterstock In late 2006, HOG was trading at all-time highs around $70. By early 2009, it was trading at $11. A lot of people were talking about the demise of this iconic American motorcycle maker. But when you’ve been around since 1903, resilience is no longer something to look for, it’s genetically ingrained. HOG stock got near those highs again about six years ago, but it has had trouble defining its place in the vehicle market. The folks that used to buy Harleys for recreation are now buying trucks. And younger generations aren’t as taken by the massive bikes and are looking for eco-friendly alternatives. Harley-Davidson is showing that it understands these trends, and the company is now making new lines of electric motorcycles and sport bikes for urban and suburban commuters. It has a cult following for its classics in countries around the world, but in the U.S., it’s also looking for ways to keep its long-time fan based engaged as they age, as well as bring in a whole new generation. The stock is up 11% in the past year and 40% in the past three months. That strong run should continue into 2021. For that reason, HOG currently has a “B” rating in Portfolio Grader. Tata Motors (TTM) Source: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com This automaker has been around since 1945, so why haven’t you heard of it? Because it’s an India-based carmaker that has dominated that market and others in Asia for decades. But it wasn’t until relatively recently that it looked to expand its empire. Instead of building out dealerships and parts distribution channels, it went the efficient route. It bought existing brands with those footprints already in place. TTM owns both Jaguar and Land Rover. It also has joint ventures with established brands in countries across Asia, including Indonesia. Another aspect of the business has always been TTM’s close relationship with the Indian armed forces. It is one of key contractors for the military’s vehicles because India has always chosen to remain as self-sufficient as possible when it came to buying military hardware. It has done a very good job of improving the quality and reputation of its high-end global brands while also remaining a strong regional player. But its global footprint isn’t that big, and its regional markets generally opt for smaller cars in high-density populations. 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett The stock is up nearly 15% in the past year, and it’s an under-the-radar choice. It should get stronger as the global economy recovers but it’s not a rush out and buy, either. It currently has a “C” rating in Portfolio Grader. Ford Motor Co (F) Source: JuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock.com In Q2 of this year, Ford trucks outsold Toyota trucks by 127,000 units — in a bad quarter. Its F-150 remains the leading pick-up truck in the U.S., with GM in a close second. The crazy thing is, Telsa’s market cap is about 15 times higher than Ford’s market cap at this point. Yet TSLA’s entire sales are barely half of Ford’s truck lines. That doesn’t even include Lincoln brands or any of its other vehicles. But TSLA isn’t about sales as much as it is momentum. It’s seen as a brand for the future whereas Ford is seen in the rearview mirror. It isn’t sexy. And it has a big challenge in turning a legacy company into a nimble EV competitor. Ford has a lot more going for it in the EV sector. And its new Bronco coming to market should prove decent competition for TSLA and others. But it’s all in the execution. The stock is up 5% in the past year and is closer to a buy here than a sell, but don’t be in a hurry. Currently, Ford has a “C” rating in Portfolio Grader. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no long positions in any stocks in this article. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no long positions in any stocks in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article.  The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the "Master Key" to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation.

  • Jim Rogers Sees Perilous Times Ahead. Why Government Debt Could Crush the U.S.

    Former Barron’s Roundtable member Jim Rogers is an investor and co-founder of the Quantum Fund with George Soros

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Outlook Pros And Cons; Apple, Google, PayPal Are Buys Now

    Dow Jones futures: After another strong week, there are reasons to bullish or cautious about the stock market rally. Apple and Google are in buy zones.

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Today

    It’s not a secret many high-flying performances in electric vehicle stocks have come unplugged. Today though, the $550 billion dollar question to solve and profit from is distinguishing a bump in the road from a more permanent-looking detour. Let’s look at three EV stocks and how investors can safely navigate a high-octane market without becoming crash test dummies. Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO). Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). Kandi Technologies (NYSE:KNDI). Fingers can and will point towards an undesirable secondary or two, a severely compromised partnership or bearish reports from widely followed short-sellers as motives for the stinging sell-off in EV stocks over the last several sessions. But the real spark was already staring investors in the face. What was cautioning EV investors of a crash ahead and prior to those other headline drivers? Unsustainable price action of course. And the signs were readily available to see and fear on most EV stock charts.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Bottom line, losses of up to 30% are common in growth and thematic stocks after big run-ups. And more supportive investing environments like today’s market are no exception. Moreover, with excitable price behavior not seen since the cannabis or cryptocurrency bubbles and knowing how those played out, the painful price retractions in excess of 50% experienced in many of these EV stocks wasn’t terribly surprising. 7 Cheap Stocks to Buy for 2021 That Deserve Recognition So, it was great while it lasted, right? Actually, when the dust settles there will be winners other than just Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). And who knows, maybe there’s another future EV kingpin worth $550 billion whose shares today are offering much smaller valuations? Personally, I’d caution that’s highly improbable. Still, that sort of skepticism doesn’t take away from today’s diffused animal spirits and three EV stocks to trade based on what we’re seeing off and on the price charts. Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) Nio (NYSE:NIO) Tesla EV Stocks to Trade : Hyliion (HYLN) Source: Charts by TradingView The first of our EV stocks to buy are shares of Hyliion. With HYLN, we’re not out to find the next Tesla. We’re excited by where Tesla’s next big move in the EV market is and it’s not a sports car, it’s the long-haul transportation market. But Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX juiced by RNG, or renewable natural gas, has some compelling advantages over the competition including Tesla’s ambitions. Under the hood, HYLN investors will find this EV stock offers exceptionally low fuel cost, existing natural gas infrastructure, superior driving range, environmental sustainability vis-à-vis RNG’s methane capture, better payload capacity, faster recharge time and superior horsepower. Enough said, right? Almost. Technically, this company is offering investors the chance to buy a deeply discounted double-bottom pattern helped along by misinterpreted warrant redemption news this week. I’d say it’s time to back up the truck on this one, but with the provision of not holding the bag if shares can’t hold critical pattern support. Favored Strategy: April $20/$35 Bull Call Spread Nio (NIO) Source: Charts by TradingView Shanghai-based EV stock Nio is the next of our EV stocks to buy.  In the search for the next Tesla, there may be no better vehicle to park capital than in shares of Nio. The stock has been on a tear this year. But unlike most of today’s fantastical and still conceptual works in progress, NIO has been executing with monster sales growth legitimizing its rightful place in the EV market. Technically and as discussed above, all stocks correct. Even the best of them. And in the case of NIO, an unsustainably steep rally has quickly succumb to a classic size correction of just over 30%. Stochastics on the weekly chart is showing little reason to suggest this week’s sell-off couldn’t turn uglier. However, given this EV stock’s standing in the group and premise most corrections of this magnitude don’t go on to become more punishing bear market cycles, a smart starter position in this “pint size” Tesla looks about right. The 7 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy for December Favored Strategy: Feb $40/$60 Collar EV Stocks to Trade : Tesla (TSLA) Source: Charts by TradingView Okay, I may have lied. For our last EV stock to trade, it’s not all about finding the next Tesla. The thing is, there’s no reason to try and reinvent a perfectly good wheel in motion, right? Well, at the moment at least. On the price chart, the undisputed EV giant recently broke out of its own three-month-long, “bump in the road” basing pattern. Ironically, the bid aligned itself just as other lesser EV stocks were feeling Tesla’s halo effect failing in noticeably big ways. Assisted by a nicely trending stochastics setup on the weekly timeframe, the observation is a measured move out of the slightly-flawed “W” base could see shares fetching $650 inside the first quarter of next year. Favored Strategy: March $600/$650 Bull Call Spread On the date of publication, Chris Tyler held, directly or indirectly, positions in Nio (NIO), Electrameccanica (SOLO) and their derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100%  the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 3 EV Stocks to Buy Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Homeowners now face a new fee when refinancing

    A new refinance fee kicked in this week, potentially increasing the interest rate homeowners are quoted if they can’t convince the lender to waive the fee.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Airbnb, Bank Stocks, Dividend Aristocrats And More

    * This weekend's Barron's offers the guidance of a variety of experts on what's ahead for the global economy and the markets. * Another featured article examines why the Dividend Aristocrats may be the best bet now. * Also, the prospects for bank stocks and a highly anticipated IPO under a Biden administration."Howard Marks Outlines Investment Opportunities, Risks" by Lawrence C. Strauss offers wisdom from Howard Marks, co-chair of Oaktree Capital Management, whose strategies include distressed assets and high-yield debt. See why his regular memos to Oaktree clients are read widely on Wall Street and beyond.Reshma Kapadia's "Climate Change Is the Biggest Investment Opportunity Post-Covid" features advice from Afsaneh Mashayekhi Beschloss, founder and CEO of RockCreek. The firm manages $15 billion on behalf of pensions, endowments and foundations, with a focus on sustainability and emerging markets.In "The Biggest Investment Opportunity for Americans Is China, Bridgewater's Karen Karniol-Tambour Says," Reshma Kapadia features the views of the director of investment research at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. Find out why her boss, Ray Dalio, once likened her to a "vacuum cleaner of learning."Jens Nordvig is the founder of Exante Data, whose focus on data helped the firm see just how big a problem COVID-19 would be -- and how to navigate it. So says "How to Invest in the Recoveries of the World's Hardest Hit Countries" by Ben Levisohn. See how to invest in the economic recoveries of Mexico, Thailand and other countries.In Andrew Bary's "Why Bitcoin Is the Best Investment Opportunity Post-Pandemic," see what historian Niall Ferguson, the prolific author, creator of the TV series The Ascent of Money and founder of Greenmantle, a macroeconomic and geopolitical advisory firm, has to say about what will drive the cryptocurrency higher."Overconfidence Could Be Investors' Biggest Mistake, Richard Thaler Says" by Jack Hough offers guidance from Nobel Prize-winning behavioral economist Richard Thaler, who is co-founder of Fuller & Thaler, an asset manager that looks for bargains created when investors overreact and underreact. See how investors can avoid being punished by overconfidence.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And MoreHome-sharing upstart Airbnb could be one of the hottest initial public offerings of the year, and it is poised to gain when travel recovers, according to Andrew Bary's "Airbnb's IPO Will Be Hot. Its Stock Will Be Worth the Price." Discover how much of a challenge the online marketplace poses to the likes of Expedia Group Inc (NYSE: EXPE) and to Marriott International Inc (NYSE: MAR). Its listing is expected in the middle of this month.In "7 Bank Stocks That Could Thrive in the Biden Era," Carleton English points out that the market found comfort in the naming of Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary, but it still favors regional banks such as Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) over the big banks.Lawrence C. Strauss's "Best Bet in a Down Year: The Dividend Aristocrats" says that consistent dividend growth over at least 25 years made up the best-performing basket of dividend stocks tracked by Wolfe Research, including many of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, such as AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).Also in this week's Barron's: * A checklist will get your financial life on track * Financial advice for women in their 50s * Financial advice for women in their 20s * Why the renminbi will gain wider use globally * How the COVID-19 crisis could turn into another financial crisis * Why the coronavirus pandemic was not a black swan event * How the ugly jobs report was may be good news for stocks * Why bond investors are taking on more risk * Whether gold prices will continue the march higher in 2021 * How the technology behind plant-based meat substitutes is just getting startedAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Photo courtesy Airbnb.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys of the Past Week: Foot Locker, Icahn Enterprises, Kraft Heinz And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the e-commerce colossus and a top airline. * A couple of vehicle makers and and a top solar play were among the more bearish calls.December has arrived, and the big U.S. indexes were marginally higher in the past week. Yet, it was a tough week for big tech, which faced challenges from the president, mergers, former employees, regulators and more regulators.Much of the focus on COVID-19 vaccines has shifted to distribution issues, and traders and investors are looking for clues on how the big retailers are faring so far as the holiday shopping season rolls out.It also was a week that saw a disappointing jobs report, the return of a former Fed chief, yet another new video streaming platform, a troubled aerospace giant finally ready to fly and movie theaters taking another big hit.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls "Apple Analyst: iPhone Manufacturer Warrants Premium To The S&P 500" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why an analyst who sat on the sidelines for nearly two years has turned bullish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). What do the iPhone build plans suggest, and will Mac and iPad sales see upside too?In "Amazon Option Trader Makes .7M Bet On 42% Upside," Wayne Duggan discusses how at least one large option trader is betting the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock rally will continue deep into 2021, even though growth stocks like Amazon have underperformed value stocks since Election Day.New products and backlog growth in the GE Healthcare division have prompted a price target hike on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock, according to Priya Nigam's "General Electric Analyst Lifts Price Target After Health Care Segment Update." See how the pandemic has boosted this division.Jayson Derrick's "Why United Airlines Is RayJay's Top Airline Pick For Travel Recovery" focuses on why one key analyst believes United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is better positioned than its peers to take advantage of a post-pandemic recovery in travel. Are some smaller players worth a look too?For additional bullish calls in the past week, also have a look at the following: * Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December * 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer In December * Why BofA Is Upgrading Health Care REITsBears In Wayne Duggan's "Bearish Ford Option Trader Bets .1M Stock Is Headed Lower Over The Next 2 Years," see why one large options trader is making a big bet that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are headed lower in the long term. Is the company's electric vehicle strategy to blame?Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley Downgrades Palantir, Says Risk/Reward Paradigm Shifts Decidedly Negative" shows what has changed for software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) since its direct listing in September that requires a reassessment of its valuation.The shifting political landscape has consequences for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR). So says the analyst featured in "Barclays Downgrades First Solar As Tariff Tailwinds Subside" by Priya Nigam. Is there anything that might help offset near-term headwinds?"This Nikola Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead For Investors" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) faces more downside ahead, even after the shares pulled back when General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) declined to take an ownership stake in the electric truck maker.Be sure to check out these additional bearish calls: * Markets Risk Short-Term Correction On Overbought Stocks, Morgan Stanley Warns * Canadian Cannabis Stocks Are Becoming Less Desirable Investments, Data SuggestsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain * Notable Insider Buys in the Past Week: Biglari, Coty, Danaher, Foot Locker And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 7 Marijuana Stocks Hoping 2021 Brings Federal Legalization

    Marijuana stocks have found new momentum ahead of the holidays. Thanks to the incoming Biden Administration, it looks like cannabis is finally ready to have its big moment in the United States. As veteran marijuana stock traders know, the Canadian recreational market simply hasn’t been large enough to support the ambitions of all the cannabis companies. However, the U.S. coming online will be a complete game-changer. That’s why recent events are so exciting. The House of Representatives is set to approve federal level marijuana legalization. It seems that the Senate will block the bill, so — for now — this is as much a gesture as anything. However, with the Senate potentially swinging to the Democrats in January the path for legalization could become clearer. Legalization, or even more modest actions, such as the Safe Banking Act, could make the cannabis business far more lucrative. There’s another potentially momentous opportunity here. Currently, U.S. marijuana companies face onerous taxation due to a provision called 280E. This is a piece of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax code. It stems back to a 1981 court case and ended up setting precedent that individuals and companies cannot deduct business expenses if they engage in prohibited business activity. While this was clearly targeted at hard drug dealers, it has now caused marijuana companies to pay crippling tax since cannabis is still illegal federally. Legalization would end the 280E tax problem and allow cannabis companies to deduct their normal expenses. This would greatly boost profits for the U.S. marijuana industry.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Tech Stocks Ready to Rally Higher With all that in mind, the place to focus within the cannabis sector right now are clearly the names that do substantial business in the United States. Meanwhile, use more discretion with the primarily Canadian operators. Here’s what you need to know about these seven leading marijuana stocks: Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trulieve (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA) Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Curaleaf (CURLF) Source: Shutterstock Curaleaf appears to be one of the biggest winners of the evolving marijuana market. Unlike many of the legacy operators that have gotten bogged down in unprofitable Canadian operations, Curaleaf has been running around breakeven for awhile now. This is true, in fact, of several of the leading U.S. operators. South of the border, the cannabis market is not nearly as saturated, and new states and municipalities are coming online frequently. This has given firms such as Curaleaf a tailwind. In the most recent quarter, for example, Curaleaf reported a loss of $9 million, but that was entirely due to its high tax burden. Excluding tax, actual operations produced a nearly $10 million profit. That’s a great figure in the generally profit-challenged marijuana industry. And if legalization does happen, that tax bill should be taken care of. Adding to that, Curaleaf hasn’t had to give up on growth to achieve those gains. Its revenues grew 55% sequentially in the most recent quarter. Combine that with an already money-earning core business and Curaleaf is set up for success as more states legalize consumption in coming months and years. Curaleaf already has a presence in 23 states which is a simply incredible network. In the event that federal legalization does succeed in the near-term, CURLF stock should soar. Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Source: Shutterstock Green Thumb is another of the newer crop of marijuana stocks that are outperforming the old leaders. By focusing on individual U.S. states, Green Thumb has managed to carve out much more lucrative niches than the overly competitive Canadian market. For example, New Jersey legalized cannabis during the 2020 election, which should pay off in spades for Green Thumb, which already has a license there. Even with legalization just picking up steam now in the Northeast, Green Thumb is already profitable. It earned 4 cents per share last quarter. That’s not a tremendous sum by any means, but compared to its Canadian counterparties, merely achieving positive earnings is a cause for celebration. 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Santa Claus Rally Green Thumb’s balance sheet is also laudable; the company has more cash than debt. You already have profits, a strong treasury position and lots of exposure to markets that should be coming online in the not-too-distant future, such as New York. All in all, Green Thumb has an enviable competitive position and could reward its shareholders nicely in coming years. Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Source: Shutterstock Trulieve is another U.S. cannabis firm enjoying rapid and profitable growth. All of last year, for example, the company produced $252 million in revenue. By this summer, it was up to $121 million per quarter in revenues, suggesting that it is roughly on pace to double revenues for the year. On top of that, it’s highly profitable growth. Trulieve is producing a 50% adjusted EBITDA margin and would be strongly profitable on a net income basis as well, excluding the tax issue discussed above. In any case, that’s a huge difference from the other marijuana operators that have struggled to even reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven levels. Additionally, Trulieve smartly raised capital recently greatly improving its balance sheet. Previously, Trulieve had had to rely on nearly 10% interest rate debt to fund growth plans. With cash in hand, it should be able to manage its expansion plans more smoothly as more states come online in coming quarters. TCNNF stock has rallied sharply all year, and with good reason. It’s not just a federal legalization play, there’s a great core business here regardless of the politics. Canopy Growth (CGC) Source: Shutterstock Unlike the U.S.-focused companies we just discussed, Canopy has not been able to reach sustainable profitability yet. In fact, the company is still running significant losses. And now, with the recent run in the price of CGC stock, it’s selling at a crazy valuation as well despite the underlying business’ struggles. Analysts see the company bringing in around $600 million of revenue next year and $900 million or so the year after that. For that, investors are paying a more than $10 billion market capitalization — or more than 15x next year’s sales. Analysts expect the company to lose 79 cents a share next year and 61 cents in 2022. Only, hopefully, in 2023 will Canopy get to break-even. 7 Auto Stocks to Watch Going Into 2021 Yet, investors are paying this inflated 15x price/sales ratio for Canopy more due to its size and brand than anything else. Canopy may have been the first big marijuana company. But unless it manages to turn things around, it looks as though the American cannabis firms will overtake it soon. Sundial Growers (SNDL) Source: Shutterstock Sundial Growers has had an impressive recovery in recent days, as its shares surged from 20 cents to as high as 90 cents. However, SNDL stock is still down from a high of more than $3/share earlier this year. Sundial’s rocky ride is understandable in light of the company’s massive losses; last quarter, for example, it lost substantially more money than it produced in revenues. That’s never a good look. There is some reason for the recent optimism. The company cleaned house, swapping out much of the prior management team. It has also pivoted from the bulk cannabis market to branded products, which should have much higher profit margins. Sundial also raised capital sufficiently to get the company through 2021. So the company still has a fighting chance. However, the current short-term trading looks like wild speculation, rather than much tied to fundamentals. Longer-term investors should probably wait for the stock to settle down a bit before taking any action. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (SAMA) Source: Shutterstock If you’re looking to get in on the ground floor of a new cannabis stock, it’s worth considering Schultze. Schultze is one of the year’s many special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that have gone public. And soon, it appears, it will be merging with Clever Leaves, which is a multi-national cannabis producer. It appears the deal is set to close on Dec. 18, as long as shareholders vote in favor of a merger, thus it’s just a couple weeks away from going live. What’s the story for Clever Leaves? It has built up a large land package in Colombia, along with 18 greenhouses there for growing cannabis. Colombia has long been a leader in the cut flowers export industry for things such as weddings and special events. Clever intends to utilize that already in-place infrastructure to grow and export cannabis to major markets. Being next to the equator, Colombia has 12 hours of steady sunlight for cultivation year-round. Additionally, you can grow cannabis there at elevations of 8,000+ feet, which stops most pest activity, making it easier to grow plants organically. Furthermore, Colombia has much lower labor and regulatory costs than other prime growing markets like Canada and the U.S., thus Clever should have substantially lower costs of production. 7 Tech Stocks Ready to Rally Higher So far, SAMA stock — which will become Clever Leaves once the deal closes — has only traded up from $10 to $11. Given the exuberance for SPACs this year, this company could be at the right place at the right time with the merger closing right as the marijuana sector is already surging. Tilray (TLRY) Source: Jarretera / Shutterstock.com Tilray is something of the opposite of Schultze. Unlike Schultze, Tilray is a well-known company that has a long history with traders. The stock infamously spiked to $300/share at one point, briefly giving folks a giant windfall on paper at least. But shares soon crashed as the company’s fundamentals never caught up to the initial optimism. And now, unfortunately, the company is arguably living more on its past excitement than its current prospects. As I recently documented, the single best argument for owning TLRY stock is that it’s vulnerable to a short squeeze. That’s because short sellers are extremely confident that Tilray is set to continue plunging in coming months. On the date of publication, Ian Bezek did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek.

  • General Electric Analyst Lifts Price Target After Health Care Segment Update

    Kieran Murphy, the CEO of General Electric Company's (NYSE: GE) GE Healthcare division, said in an update that management expects low-to mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2021, given rising COVID-19 cases globally, according to BofA Securities.The General Electric Analyst: Andrew Obin maintained a Buy on General Electric and raised the price target from $11 to $13.The General Electric Thesis: COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of the company's health care software platform Edison, which includes both GE and third-party software, Obin said in a Friday note. "The outlook is also supported by backlog growth and stable trends in scans/machine," the analyst said. "GE is rolling out several new products with artificial intelligence including the first FDA-approved AI-based image reconstruction (Air Recon DL), embedded AI in mobile x-ray scanners (Critical Care Suite) and ultrasound (Logiq E-10)," he said. BofA raised its earnings estimates for the fourth quarter by 1 cent to 7 cents per share and for 2021 to 35 cents per share, to reflect "Healthcare's better trajectory."GE Price Action: Shares of General Electric were up 2.82% at $10.90 at last check Friday. Photo by Bubba73 via Wikimedia. Latest Ratings for GE DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy Nov 2020UBSMaintainsBuy Nov 2020OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for GE View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Goldman Sachs Is Waiting For Teladoc's Merger Story To Unfold * Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Equinix With Bullish Rating(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ford Postpones Bronco SUV Launch Again

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is delaying the launch of its Bronco SUV again.What Happened: The company is pushing back the vehicle launch to summer 2021 instead of spring because of "coronavirus-related issues with its suppliers," Reuters reported, quoting a company spokesperson. This is the second delay this year. In May, Ford announced the first postponement after the production site had shut down for two months to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported at the time.Separately, Ford sold 22 units of the smaller Bronco Sport model in November, when it went on sale in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.Why It Matters: When asked if there might be more delays ahead, the spokesperson said the company is monitoring the situation closely.The company plans to build the Bronco at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.Price Action: Ford shares fell 0.75% and closed at 9.27% in post-market trading.Image: Courtesy of FordSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Describes Itself As 'Majority-Minority' Company In First US Diversity Report * Wall Street Braces As Tesla Addition To S&P 500 Could Put 0 Billion Into Play: WSJ(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stock market 2021: Stocks expected to keep climbing as strategists look to a brighter 2021

    A handful of strategists have so far offered their outlooks about where they think the S&P 500 is heading next year – and each one is expecting it to go up.