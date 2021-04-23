U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.75
    +11.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,784.00
    +75.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,778.25
    +28.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.50
    +18.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.84
    +0.41 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.27
    +0.77 (+4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9170
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,340.19
    -6,006.20 (-11.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.58
    -144.48 (-11.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,926.25
    -11.99 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Watch SpaceX launch its second crew of Space Station astronauts on a flight-proven Falcon 9 live

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

SpaceX is set to launch its second operational commercial crew mission to the International Space Station for NASA, with a liftoff time of 5:49 AM EDT (2:49 AM PDT) on Friday morning. The flight will carry four astronauts, including two from NASA, one from JAXA (the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and one from the ESA (European Space Agency), to the station, where they will begin a regular tour of duty conducting science experiments, and maintaining and upgrading the orbital platform.

This is the second commercial crew mission for SpaceX, which officially qualified its Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket for human flight last year. NASA then launched four astronauts using SpaceX's human-certified launch system later that year in November, becoming the first private company to deliver people to the ISS, and the first American vehicle to do so since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011. Since the end of that program, NASA has relied on buying rides aboard Russian Soyuz rockets to keep up its representation on the ISS.

There's already a SpaceX Crew Dragon at the Space Station from that Crew-1 launch last year, and it was relocated to another port on the station earlier this month in preparation for the arrival of the one flying for Crew-2. The Crew-1 Dragon capsule is set to return back to Earth with astronauts on board once they're relieved by this flight's crew, likely later this month on April 28.

SpaceX and NASA successfully launch four astronauts to space for first operational Dragon crew mission

One major notable change for this launch is the use of a flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket booster. SpaceX has previously used new boosters fresh from the factory for its human launches, though it has a spotless track record when it comes to booster re-use for its cargo flights. It's also the first re-use of a dragon spacecraft, and both components of this launch system actually previously supported human launches, with the first stage serving during Crew-1, and the Dragon capsule providing the ride for Demo-2, which flew astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The astronauts on today's flight are Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur from NASA, as well as Akihiko Hoshide from JAXA and Thomas Pesquet from the ESA. As mentioned, liftoff time is set for 5:49 AM EDT, but SpaceX will begin streaming live hours in advance at approximately 1:30 AM EDT on Friday (10:30 PM PDT on Thursday).

