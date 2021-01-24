U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.47
    -11.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,996.98
    -179.03 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,543.06
    +12.15 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,168.76
    +27.34 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    51.98
    -1.15 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.50
    -10.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.29 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0910
    -0.0180 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7500
    +0.2450 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,171.42
    +377.09 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.44
    +41.45 (+6.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,695.07
    -20.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,631.45
    -125.41 (-0.44%)
     

Watch SpaceX's first dedicated rideshare rocket launch live, carrying a record-breaking payload of satellites

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

 

SpaceX is set to launch the very first of its dedicated rideshare missions – an offering it introduced in 2019 that allows small satellite operators to book a portion of a payload on a Falcon 9 launch. SpaceX's rocket has a relatively high payload capacity compared to the size of many of the small satellites produced today, so a rideshare mission like this offers smaller companies and startups a chance to get their spacecraft in orbit without breaking the bank. Today's attempt is scheduled for 10 AM EST (7 AM PST) after a first try yesterday was cancelled due to weather. So far, weather looks much better for today.

The cargo capsule atop the Falcon 9 flying today holds a total of 143 satellites according to SpaceX, which is a new record for the highest number of satellites being launched on a single rocket – beating out a payload of 104 spacecraft delivered by Indian Space Research Organization's PSLV-C37 launch back in February 2017. It'll be a key demonstration not only of SpaceX's rideshare capabilities, but also of the complex coordination involved in a launch that includes deployment of multiple payloads into different target orbits in relatively quick succession.

SpaceX will now offer dedicated ‘rideshare’ launches for small satellites

This launch will be closely watched in particular for its handling of orbital traffic management, since it definitely heralds what the future of private space launches could look like in terms of volume of activity. Some of the satellites flying on this mission are not much larger than an iPad, so industry experts will be paying close attention to how they're deployed and tracked to avoid any potential conflicts.

Some of the payloads being launched today include significant volumes of startup spacecraft, including 36 of Swarm's tiny IoT network satellites, and eight of Kepler's GEN-1 communications satellites. There are also 10 of SpaceX's own Starlink satellites on board, and 48 of Planet Labs' Earth-imaging spacecraft.

The launch stream above should begin around 15 minutes prior to the mission start, which is set for 10 AM EST (7 AM PST) today.

