How to watch all of Star Wars in order

With Obi-Wan Kenobi on the way, it’s time for a rewatch.

It’s an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan. The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to premiere on May 27, the entire Skywalker Saga is streaming on Disney+, and Lucasfilm has plenty more on the way—like Andor, Ahsoka, and The Acolyte—to draw in new and old fans alike.

There have never been more ways to get into Star Wars—an ever-expanding universe of mythic fantasy and rich spectacle. If you’re feeling especially ambitious, check out the timeline of “canon” media on Wookieepedia for a fairly comprehensive overview of everything Star Wars has to offer: comic books, novels, video games. And if you’re aiming for something a bit more manageable, start with a chronological viewing of the movies and television shows. You can stream them all on Disney+.

It all starts with the Clone Wars era

Fan-favorite character Ahsoka is a staple of the Clone Wars era.

There’s no right or wrong place to start your Star Wars journey, but once you’re in it for the long haul, you might as well go back to where it all began. The first episode of the Skywalker Saga is 1999’s The Phantom Menace, written and directed by George Lucas. It kicks off a trilogy of prequel films—centered around the boy who would become the monstrous Sith Lord Darth Vader—that includes Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

This period of Star Wars storytelling also encompasses the 2008 animated feature Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as the TV series of the same name. You’ll want to watch The Clone Wars (beginning with the ’08 film) before Revenge of the Sith, ideally, but note that the final season, which premiered in 2020, takes place at the same time as Revenge of the Sith. The newest series in this era, The Bad Batch, follows Clone Force 99 following the events of The Clone Wars.

If you want to stay as faithful to the in-universe timeline as possible, consult StarWars.com’s chronological viewing order of the series.

Here are the entries in the Clone Wars era:

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (film)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (7 seasons)

Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Then we enter the Dark Times

Star Wars Rebels explores what happened between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy.

The period Ben Kenobi once referred to as “the dark times” is a fruitful one, story-wise, and it’s been featured heavily in tie-in books, comics, and games like 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order. After Revenge of the Sith, the Jedi have been driven to the brink of extinction and the Empire reigns supreme. For now, this era of Star Wars is depicted on-screen in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the four-season animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Both Solo and Rebels are streaming on Disney+.

The Dark Times includes:

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Rebels (4 seasons)

Next comes the Galactic Civil War era

The Empire Strikes Back is among the most highly praised Star Wars movies.

The 2016 prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story tells the story of a brave crew of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s dreaded battle station, lighting a spark of hope across the galaxy. That film leads directly into the events of 1977’s mega-hit blockbuster Star Wars: A New Hope. The classic Star Wars trilogy continues in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). These are the iconic stories of Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Han Solo, and Darth Vader. A New Hope’s as good a place to start as any, and Empire is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the entire franchise.

The Galactic Civil War era encompasses:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Finally, we land in the New Republic era

The New Republic era follows the Resistance as they fight against the First Order.

At this point in the canon timeline, things get somewhat muddier; there’s a lot of uncharted territory. It’s only recently, in stories like The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, that we’ve seen what the galaxy looks like in the first several years after Return of the Jedi (in the realm of movies and TV, anyway). Several upcoming series, like Ahsoka, will further explore this time period.

Fast-forward a couple more decades, and the state of the Star Wars universe is back to its usual war-torn mess. You can see the rise of the sinister First Order and the earliest on-screen exploits of Leia Organa’s Resistance in the gorgeous animated series Star Wars Resistance. Though it begins prior to the events of The Force Awakens, it also crosses over into the aftermath of The Last Jedi.

The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker explore the complicated legacy of the Skywalker family, including Leia, Han, and the troubled son they lost to the undying whispers of the Force’s dark side. This recently concluded sequel trilogy also features a charming cast of all-new heroes, including a scavenger named Rey, a former stormtrooper named Finn, a mechanic named Rose, and the daring starpilot Poe Dameron.

The New Republic era includes:

The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars Resistance

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

The Rise of Skywalker

What is the Skywalker Saga?

The Skywalker saga follows the story of Luke Skywalker and his family.

If you’re newer to the Star Wars fanbase, you’re likely wondering what the “Skywalker Saga” is and how it’s different from other entries in the Star Wars universe. The franchise started in 1977 with the story of Luke Skywalker, and from there, the movies that follow his path (and those of his ancestors) are considered part of the Skywalker Saga. This includes the nine major motion pictures, from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, but it does not include the ancillary films Rogue One or Solo. It also does not include the television series The Clone Wars, Rebels, or The Mandalorian, though all of the movies and series produced thus far are heavily impacted by the Skywalker family and their actions.

How to stream Star Wars online

Obi-Wan Kenobi

You’re able to stream nearly all the Star Wars movies and television shows on Disney+ wherever you’re connected to the internet. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

Disney+ is supported on desktop browsers, a wide range of mobile devices, smart TVs, and video-game consoles. The subscription-based platform serves as the new home for Walt Disney Studios films as well as original, exclusive Disney+ content like Lucasfilm’s new Star Wars series and a full slate of live-action Marvel shows.

