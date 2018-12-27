Watch a Stealth Bomber Drop Two of World’s Largest Conventional Bombs

From Popular Mechanics

Whiteman Air Force Base, home to America’s B-2 strategic bomber fleet, released a video showing one of its planes dropping not one but two Massive Ordnance Pentrator (MOP) bombs. The world’s most powerful non-nuclear bombs, MOPs can penetrate up to 200 feet of reinforced concrete to strike targets deep underground.

The video, posted to YouTube by The Aviationist website, shows a B-2 bomber with the tail number 82-1066. That’s Spirit of America, an early test aircraft converted to an operational bomber. Spirit of America went on active duty in 2000 and still serves today. The video shows the bomber in the hangar, being prepped for flight, then taking off and receiving fuel from an aerial refueling tanker. The bomber flies to a bombing range in a mountainous region where it proceeds to drop two MOPs.

Massive Ordnance Penetrator, or GBU-57 , was developed to attack hard targets buried deeply underground. The need for such weapons first arose during the 1991 Gulf War, when U.S. and Coalition forces realized Saddam Hussein had buried much of Iraq’s command, control, and communications infrastructure in underground bunkers. The extensive use of underground facilities by North Korea (which has 6,000 to 8,000 underground alone) and Iran has justified continued development of the U.S. Military’s ability to reach underground targets.

Each MOP weighs 30,000 pounds, with just 6,000 pounds of high explosives. The bombs can reportedly penetrate up to 200 feet of concrete hardened to 5,000 PSI. The bombs are GPS guided, ensuring pinpoint accuracy.

