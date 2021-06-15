Watch the Nintendo E3 showcase with us at 11:40AM ET!

Nintendo's E3 showcase is almost upon us. Closing out the major games presentations from this year's all-digital E3, the company is promising a lot of talk about games that you'll see this year, not the distant future.

We've got a laundry list of games we'd love to hear more about, including that Breath of the Wild sequel, the new Metroid and (dare we say it?) Bayonetta 3.

We haven't seen that long-rumored next-gen Switch console yet, but it'd be a good time to show more powerful hardware alongside games able to make the most of it. For now, Nintendo says it'll be "focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch software". But hey, maybe they'll have a teaser?

Expect the whole showcase to run to around 40 minutes, and join us on YouTube, where we'll be streaming alongside all the announcements. We'll have pre- and post-show commentary with myself and Senior Editor Devindra Hardwar, starting at 11:40AM ET. That gives us twenty minutes to warm up to whatever Nintendo has planned when it all kicks off at midday.