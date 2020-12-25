U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,703.06
    +13.05 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,199.87
    +70.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,804.73
    +33.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.95
    -3.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.23
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9260
    -0.0290 (-3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.5720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,467.42
    +22.30 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.74
    +30.20 (+7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,656.61
    -11.74 (-0.04%)
     

Big-name talent and bad CG made for the worst holiday special ever

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·2 min read

I’m not sure exactly when it started, but my family has long been fond of so-bad-it’s-great Christmas media. There’s the great Patti LaBelle doing her absolute best at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, this deliberately awful cover of O Holy Night by a composer in Nashville, and more recently, schlocky Hallmark Christmas movies. (Alright, maybe that’s more of a “me” thing.) But just when I thought I’d encountered all of the great Christmas Cringe material out there, Polygon publishes an excellent feature by Adesh Thapliyal about Rapsittie Street Kids: Believe in Santa — an absolute debacle of a holiday special I’m shocked I’d never heard of before.

The original “film” was created in four months in 2002 by a barebones team of animators on a budget of about $650,000, and director Colin Slater hoped it would be the first in a line of extremely popular, extremely cost-effective holiday specials. The moment RSK:BiS made its broadcast debut on Kids WB that year, it was very clear Slater’s vision wasn’t going to pan out. And how could it? Just look at this stuff.

The quality of the CG animation is about what you’d expect from people working under insane time pressure, using software designed to be simple enough for children, guided by a non-technical and mostly absent director in the very early 2000s. In terms of graphical fidelity, it’s pretty mind-boggling to think of how far we’ve come since then, but perhaps not as mind-boggling as the decision to put this on TV in the first place.

To add an extra-thick layer of absurdity to the mix, the movie’s cast was surprisingly star-studded: Thapliyal points out that the film features two Disney Princesses, Nancy Cartwright (otherwise known as Bart Simpson), MadTV star Debra Wilson, original Power Ranger Walter Emanuel Jones, and, uh, Mark Hamill. Apparently, all it took to get Luke Skywalker himself onboard was to hire a limo that would ferry him to and from recording sessions.

I strongly recommend you read Thapliyal’s full feature, regardless of whether Christmas is a thing in your life — it’s just that fun a read. And if you happen to be like me and my family and really enjoy making fun of things, maybe take a few moments today to watch (or re-watch) it on your shiny new phone, tablet, or smart TV. If nothing else, Rapsittie Street Kids is simply unforgettable holiday viewing.

Latest Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    Insiders are an interesting lot. From an investor’s perspective, corporate officers have access to information – and information has always been the key to successful investing. Company CEOs, exec VPs, board members – these are ‘insider’ positions, officers in position to know what is happening, or likely to happen, to a company and its stock.And yes, they do trade their company’s stock. They are privy to the inner workings of their companies, and that knowledge puts them in a far better position than the general public to make purchase decisions on their own corporate stock.To keep the market’s playing field level, Federal regulators require that corporate officers – the insiders – publicly disclose their trading in the companies they administer. In short, following the corporate insiders is a viable path toward profitable stock moves.To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place.Fresh from that database, here are the details on three Strong Buy stocks showing ‘informative buys’ in recent days.Vistra Energy (VST)The first insider pick here, Vistra Energy, is a Texas-based utility company. Vistra offers a full range of electricity services, including power generation, transmission, and distribution. The company is, of course, an essential industry, giving it an edge during the ongoing corona crisis, and Vistra’s revenues made a fast recovery from a modest dip in Q2.That recovery was substantial. Q3 revenues came in at $3.55 billion, up 40% from Q2 and 11% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s earnings were also solid, at 90 cents per share, and were the best in over two years.Two of Vistra’s officers have made recent insider stock buys – the President and CFO, James Burke, and Board of Directors member Scott Helm. Burke purchased 17,000 shares for which he paid over $310,000. Helm, for his part, paid over $356,000 for two blocs of 10,000 shares each. Among the supporters is BMO analyst James Thalacker who rates VST an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $29 price target. This figure suggests a 57% one-year upside. (To watch Thalacker’s track record, click here)Thalacker takes note of the company’s solid Q3 performance, and its potential for a strong finish to the year, noting: "We ascribe the strong performance at generation to a more favorable hedging environment last summer when the company entered into its 2020 hedges. In addition, with a very mild summer in ERCOT we suspect VST may have had the opportunity to optimize its generation portfolio by running less of its own higher heat rate power units and procuring power in the spot market."The analyst added, "We are maintaining our $3.590 billion estimate (already on the upper half) as we wait to see how power conditions develop over the next few weeks.”Overall, Vistra Energy holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 recent reviews breaking down 5 to 1 Buy vs. Hold. The stock’s $18.47 share price and $29 average price target make the upside ~57%, matching Thalacker’s for the coming year. (See VST stock analysis on TipRanks)Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN)Next up, Grid Dynamics, is a hi-tech company offering digital transformation services. Grid’s services include solving the problems of legacy replatforming, technology engineering, and moving to the cloud. The company has a global customer base, and is headquartered in Silicon Valley.Grid went public on the NASDAQ index in March of this year, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corporation. When the transaction closed, Grid boasted a market cap of $660 million. The stock fell sharply in the early days of its trading, coinciding with COVID’s impact on the economy and stock markets at that time. Since then, GDYN shares have rallied, and the shares are up more than 120% from their March trough.The corona impact can still be felt for Grid, however. While revenues in Q3 were up 18% sequentially from Q2, the $26.33 million reported was still lower than Q1. The company reported strong revenue growth in its non-retail industry and technology verticals. The notable insider move here comes from Victoria Livshitz, EVP of Customer Success, who purchased 126,000 shares last week. She shelled out $1.48 million for the bloc of shares, and now has a holding in GDYN worth $10.65 million.Canaccord's Joseph Vafi is impressed by Grid’s forward prospects. The 5-star analyst noted, "We believe the Grid customer set will be more robust and growthy versus pre-pandemic, boosted by strong spend on digital transformation by healthy and growing customers in TMT and CPG. Retail, de-risked, retains attractive option value, but no longer will Grid be weighed down by material revenue exposure in a somewhat hamstrung and defensive vertical.”To this end, Vafi rates GDYN a Buy along with a $15 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 12-month upside potential of 21%. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here)Survey says… Wall Street agrees. A grand total of four out of four ratings published in the past few weeks say GDYN is a Strong Buy. However, the stock’s $12.75 average price target suggests a modest upside of 3% and a change from the current share price. (See GYDN stock analysis on TipRanks)Arvinas Holding Company (ARVN)From hi-tech we shift to biotech, where Arvinas is an innovator in the biopharmaceutical field. The company is working on protein degradation therapeutics, a new class of drugs that targets disease-related proteins and uses the body’s own natural protein disposal systems to break down and remove problem proteins. As with most research-based biopharma companies, Arvinas is all about the pipeline. The pipeline here is early stage, but robust, featuring no fewer than 13 programs in the fields of oncology, immune-oncology, and neuroscience. The drug candidates under developments are in various stages of early research, ranging from the exploratory to Phase 1 clinical trials.In recent days, ARVN shares have spiked, more than doubling their share price. The jump came after the company released clinical data showing the potential efficacy of two pipeline drugs; ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer, and ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.Also in recent days, Arvinas announced the pricing on a new issue common stock. The company is putting 5.714 million shares on the market at $70 each, in a move to raise $400 million in new capital.And this brings us to the insider trading. Board member Liam Ratcliffe spent $9.99 million on 142,857 shares during the new common stock offering. His total holding in ARVN is now $58.46 million.In a note from Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah writes, “We like management's outline of important next steps, which we believe highlights how Arvinas plans to develop [ARV-110 and ARV-471] to drive value, and build out its early-stage pipeline… The company's robust preclinical pipeline is a nice addition to its strong leading clinical candidates.”Jallah gives the stock a Buy rating, and his $120 price target implies a strong one-year upside of 50%. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. ARVN's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 9 Buys. The stock’s $102.44 average price target suggests it has 28% growth ahead of it in the coming year. Shares currently trade at $79.74. (See ARVN stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Amid High Hopes For Big Annual Event?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Says Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Take a deep breath, get ready, the New Year is just around the corner, and while we’re all ready to celebrate – just on principle, because getting out of 2020 is reason enough for joy – let’s also take stock of where we are and where we’re headed.There’s a growing sense of optimism, engendered by the availability of COVID vaccines and the potential they give for a return to normal on Main Streets around the country. Finally, a chance that the lockdown and social distancing regimes truly are going to end, and in the near-term. There is a real chance that, by the end of a 2021, John Q. Public may be getting back on his feet.Combine that with Wall Street’s current ebullience, as stock markets trade at or near their all-time high levels, and we are looking at the prospect of a banner year. A return to grass roots normalcy will be great – but we also have the prospect of an overall rising market. Writing from JPMorgan, chief US equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes, “Equities are facing one of the best backdrops in years. Risks relating to global trade tensions, political uncertainty, and the pandemic, will be going away. At the same time, liquidity conditions remain extremely supportive, and there’s an extremely favorable interest-rate environment. That’s a Goldilocks environment for risky assets.”Lakos-Bujas doesn’t shy away from quantifying his optimism. He is predicting as much as 19% gains for the S&P 500, saying that the index will hit 4,000 in the early part of 2021 and reach as high as 4,400 in the later part of the year. Turning Lakos-Bujas' outlook into concrete recommendations, JPM’s cadre of stock analysts are pounding the table on three stocks that look especially compelling. We ran the trio through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about.Sotera Health (SHC)Sotera Health occupies a unique niche in the healthcare industry, offering, through its subsidiaries, a range of safety-oriented support businesses for healthcare providers. These services include sterilization procedures, lab testing, and advisory services – and their importance is immediately clear. Sotera boasts over 5,800 healthcare provider customers in more than 50 countries around the world.While not a new company – two of its branches have been in business since the 1930s and 40s – Sotera is new to the stock markets, having held its IPO just this past November. The initial offering was considered successful, raising $1.2 billion on a sale of 53.6 million shares. Earlier this month, Sotera announced that it used much of the IPO capital to pay down $1.1 billion in existing debt. This included $341 million in a first lien term loan, plus the $770 million in aggregated principal on an issue of senior secured notes. The move allowed Sotera to increase its revolving credit facility to $347.5 million. That facility is currently undrawn.Among the bulls is JPM analyst Tycho Peterson who rates SHC an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a one-year price target of $35. This figure suggests a 31% upside from current levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here)"SHC is uniquely positioned to benefit from healthy end-market growth and favorable pricing dynamics," Peterson noted. "Given a diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy, significant barriers to entry and high regulatory oversight, we project ~9% sales growth, with higher utilization driving continued expansion [and] robust FCF supports ongoing de-leveraging, leaving us positive on both the near- and longer-term outlook.” The Wall Street analyst corps is firmly behind Peterson on this one – in fact, the 7 recent reviews are unanimous Buys, making the analyst consensus a Strong Buy. SHC is currently trading for $26.75, and its $32.50 average price target implies an upside of 21.5% by the end of 2021. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks)Myovant Sciences (MYOV)Let’s stick with the health care industry, and look at Myovant Sciences. This clinical research biopharma company focuses on major issues of reproductive system disease in both men and women. Specifically, Myovant is working to develop treatments for uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer.Myovant’s pipeline currently features Relugolix as a treatment for fibroids and endometriosis. The drug is in Phase 3 trial for the latter, and has had its NDA submitted for the former. Also in the pipeline, and related to reproductive health, is MVT-602, a new drug designed to enhance egg maturation and aid in vitro fertilization.In addition, Myovant has announced this month that Relugolix has been FDA approved – under the brand name Orgovyx – as a treatment for advanced prostate cancer. The drug is the first, and currently only, Oral Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Receptor Antagonist for the disease. Orgovyx is expected to enter the market in January 2021.Analyst Eric Joseph, in his note on this stock for JPM, describes how he is impressed by Relugolix “based on the clinical and commercial potential of lead asset relugolix for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as in men for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer."The analyst added, "In women's health, we believe the totality of phase 3 data to date de-risks the likelihood of relugolix approval in the US for uterine fibroids and endometriosis – commercial opportunities that are underreflected at current levels. Further, we see an attractive commercial setup for relugolix in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer as an oral LHRH alternative with a differentiated CV risk profile.”These comments support Joseph’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on MYOV, and his $30 price target implies a 31% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Joseph’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Myovant comes from 5 reviews, and the breakdown is clearly for the bulls: 4 to 1 in favor Buy versus Hold. The stock’s $22.80 share price and $36.40 average price target give a robust upside potential of ~59%. (See MYOV stock analysis on TipRanks)Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)For the third stock, we’ll change lanes from health care to finance, where Metropolitan Bank Holding operates – through its subsidiary, Metropolitan Commercial Bank – as a full-service bank for business, entrepreneurial, and personal customers in the mid-market segment. The bank’s services include business lending, cash management, deposits, electronic banking, personal checking, and prepaid cards. In a year that has been difficult for most of us, MCB has managed to post steadily increasing revenues and solid earnings. The bank’s top line has increased from $33 million in Q1 to $36 million in Q3. EPS was stronger, at $1.27 per share, up 30% year-over-year. The gains come as the bank gives forward guidance of $153.9 million in total revenues for next year, which – if met – will reflect a 22% gain over 2020.While MCB’s financial performance has shown steady gains, the share appreciation has not followed suit. The stock has only partially recouped losses taken last winter at the height of the corona crisis, and is currently down 26% this year.Watching the New York banking scene from JPM, analyst Steven Alexopoulos notes general difficulties in the commercial real estate loan sector – an important part of MCB’s portfolio – due to the ongoing pandemic issues. In this environment, he sees Metropolitan Bank as the right choice.“We’re not as bearish as most on the outlook for New York real estate. Having witnessed many cycles in NYC, the time to buy has been when the herd is running in the other direction. In past cycles, MCB has been an outperformer on credit metrics in regards to its loan portfolio relative to our coverage group,” Alexopoulos noted.Alexopoulos goes on to explain another key strength in MCB’s loan portfolio: “In a low interest rate environment, MCB stands better positioned than peers to withstand NIM headwinds with 59% of MCB’s loans being fixed rate and 67% of the remaining floating rate loans have floors to protect from lower short-term rates…” To this end, Alexopoulos rates MCB an Overweight (i.e. Buy) along with a $50 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 43% over the next year. (To watch Alexopoulos’ track record, click here)Some stocks fly under the radar, and MCB is one of those. Alexopoulos' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MCB stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Trump wants bigger stimulus checks, but the House said no. What now?

    The House has ignored his call for $2,000 payments, not $600. What's next?

  • If Apple makes a $75K electric vehicle, here's how it would affect its bottom line

    Speculation on an Apple car continues to run rampant. Goldman Sachs just took a crack at estimating how much money Apple would make if it enters the electric vehicle market.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy While Dividend Holds Steady Amid Steep Cuts?

    Exxon Mobil has prioritized maintaining its dividend while oil prices remain low. Is Exxon stock a good buy?

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for Christmas. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

  • By Filling ‘The Gap’ in the Electric Revolution, XL Stock Will Soar Above $100

    Two days before Christmas 2020 — when many investors and traders were looking to just relax and prep for the holidays — fleet electrification company XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) took Wall Street by storm, with XL stock soaring as much as 80% in a single day on the back of a confluence of good news. Source: nrqemi / Shutterstock.com No one saw this big rally in XL stock coming. Well, almost no one. In InvestorPlace’s financial newsletter The Daily 10X Stock Report — which is aimed at delivering to your inbox, every single day, a stock pick that could rise by at least 10X — I alerted subscribers on Dec. 18 that XL stock was an explosive play on the electric vehicle revolution with enormous long-term upside potential.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips At the time, the XL stock price was $15. The XL stock price today stands north of $30 — meaning XL stock has doubled for Daily 10X subs in less than a week. In other words, no one saw this massive rally in XL stock coming except for The Daily 10X subscribers … and in seeing the big rally come before anyone else, those subs have made 100% their money in four trading days. Believe it or not, being alerted to huge winners before they stage breakout rallies has become par for the course at The Daily 10X. Those subscribers were also told about Nio (NYSE:NIO), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), MindMed (OTCMKTS:MMEDF), FuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO), QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR), JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), and many, many others before those stocks staged huge breakout rallies, and have scored 100%-plus gains in all those names, too (to read more about the newsletter, click here). But back to XL stock, I think this big December breakout could actually be just the beginning of a much bigger, longer uptrend wherein shares soar above $100. Sign Up for Luke’s Free Hypergrowth Investing Newsletter Here’s how that could happen. The Electric Vehicle Revolution’s ‘Gap’ The world’s passenger and commercial fleets are being electrified. That much is certain. Thanks to falling costs, shifting laws, and improving technology, electric cars, busses, vans and trucks will increasingly become the global norm. But ubiquity for electric vehicles is a long way off. Most cars on the road today (about 97%) are powered by fossil fuels. By extension, nearly all of the automotive manufacturing capacity in the world is wired to create gas and diesel vehicles. Producing enough EVs to displace the tens of millions of gas and diesel cars, busses, vans and trucks on the road today will require a “re-jigging” of the world’s automotive manufacturing network – something that will inevitably take years, even decades, to fully complete. But we need to reduce carbon emissions now. And so “The Gap” emerges in the EV Revolution. Today, there exists a big gap in the automotive market between robust demand and need for cleaner energy vehicles, and limited supply to meet that demand. Someone has to fill that gap. That someone is going to be XL Fleet — which, of course, is great news for XL stock. XL’s Plug-and-Play Solution to Decarbonize Fleets The aforementioned EV Revolution Gap exists for one big reason – making electric cars is fundamentally different than making diesel and gas cars. So, if an auto maker like Ford (NYSE:F) or General Motors (NYSE:GM) wants to make a new fleet of EVs, they can’t just tweak their existing manufacturing plants. They have to make some drastic changes, the sum of which will require a lot of time and money. But what if no drastic changes were needed? What if Ford and General Motors could simply make one small tweak to their manufacturing plants, and… voila, produce eco-friendly vehicles? Surely, that would fix the EV Revolution Gap, no? It would – and that’s exactly the dream that XL Fleet is trying to make a reality. Xl Fleet has created a proprietary line of eco-friendly powertrains designed for medium-duty commercial vehicles that are simply plug-and-play solutions for auto makers to immediately and cost-effectively decarbonize their fleets. The idea is simple. Let’s say Ford wants to make an eco-friendly version of its Transit Van. The company could create an entirely new manufacturing plant for the new van, which would take several quarters and millions of dollars. Or, Ford could keep its old plant, and simply swap in an XL powertrain to improve the fuel efficiency and carbon emissions profile of the van. Very little extra cost. Very little assembly line adjustment. And almost no added time. In other words, XL Fleet has created a series of powertrain solutions which can be used immediately — and without much extra cost — by fleet operators to reduce carbon emissions. XL Fleet fills “The Gap” in the EV revolution, and that has huge long-term implications for XL stock. Hybrid First, Electric Second To be sure, XL Fleet’s powertrains are not fully electric. They are hybrid. That’s why they work as a plug-and-play solution in current auto manufacturing plants. But hybrid is better than nothing – and given that EV production capacity is still decades away from being fully capable of supplying the entire auto market, XL Fleet’s hybrid powertrains are a huge step in the right direction, and a highly attractive, scalable solution for fleet operators today. That’s why XL Fleet has amassed an unrivaled blue-chip customer base over the past few years, the likes of which includes FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These major corporations see XL powertrains as an optimal way to cheapen and accelerate their path towards being reducing emissions. Thereafter, XL Fleet will create a path for them to go fully electric. That’s because XL Fleet is developing a fully electric version of its plug-and-play XL powertrain. That fully electric powertrain could very well turn into the foundational technology upon which a big chunk of tomorrow’s electric fleets are built. If that does happen — and the odds are in XL Fleet’s favor — then XL stock will soar to $80 in the long run (at least). XL Stock to $80? According to Bloomberg NEF – one of the most qualified clean energy research firms in the world that always seems to spot-on about the EV revolution – less than 10% of medium-duty commercial vehicle sales in 2030 will be electric. That means 90% won’t be electric, equating to over 1.5 million medium-duty trucks, the vast majority of whom will be looking for alternative decarbonization routes. The fastest option? The most cost-effective option? The most proven option? The best option? XL powertrains. Even if XL Fleets nabs just 10% of this market, that implies over 150,000 powertrain deliveries in 2030, which my numbers say could flow into nearly $4 billion in revenues and $550 million in net profits. A 20X multiple on that implies a potential future valuation of $11 billion. Based on the current fully diluted share count, that implies a long-term price target for XL stock of roughly $80. Could the XL Stock Price Hit $100? Importantly, my $80 long-term price target on XL stock doesn’t include any penetration into the heavy-duty market, for which XL Fleet is designing a new eco-friendly powertrain platform that is expected to launch soon. Nor does it include XL Fleet’s fully electric powertrain concept, which is also expected to come-to-market soon. Both of those new products represent significant addressable market expansions – and could end up being game changers in their own right. They could easily add another few billion dollars in revenue (at least) and few hundred million dollars in profits (again, at least). If profits do run to $1 billion by 2030, then this is a potential $20-plus billion company in the making (using a 20X multiple). That equates to a future XL stock price of $140. Bottom Line on XL Stock By filling “The Gap” in the EV Revolution, XL Fleet could one day turn into an enormous company at the epicenter of fleet electrification — and XL stock could turn into your next big winner. On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how. In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post By Filling ‘The Gap’ in the Electric Revolution, XL Stock Will Soar Above $100 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • China Tells Alibaba It Means Business. What That Means for the Stock.

    Beijing is targeting the e-commerce giant and its co-founder. Regulators are likely to go after other companies too.

  • QuantumScape Was Unknown a Few Months Ago. Now It’s One of the Most Valuable Stocks in the Car Industry.

    The decade-old battery maker went public by merging into a SPAC in November. Since then, its stock has taken a remarkable rise. Why is a bit of a mystery.

  • McKesson Stock May Be the Real Covid Vaccine Winner. Morgan Stanley Explains Why.

    The Moderna shots alone could be worth as much as $1 billion to McKesson’s 2021 revenue and $1 a share to its earnings, says analyst Ricky Goldwasser.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy As Wall Street Gets Bullish On Turnaround?

    GE's turnaround is winning over more believers on Wall Street, and the Boeing 737 Max is returning to service soon. Is GE stock a buy right now?

  • Nikola: Time to Buy the Dip? Analyst Weighs In

    Things are going from bad to worse for Nikola (NKLA). For a stock that was on fire during the year’s first half, the electric truck maker’s comedown has been brutal. A series of events – allegations of fraud committed by founder Trevor Milton, his subsequent resignation, a severely underwhelming deal with General Motors – have sent investors to the exit gates.Now it looks like even the trash wants nothing to do with Nikola.On Wednesday, the company announced that its plan to design and build BEV garbage refuse trucks for waste collection company Republic Services has collapsed.The company has cited that the cost to build the trucks would be higher than expected and would take too long, after both sides concluded that building the refuse truck using the Nikola Tre as its base would not work.The market, evidently, did not like the latest setback and shares dropped nearly 20% over the past two trading sessions. Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner puts the disappointment down to the fact “RSG was Nikola Tre’s only external customer announced so far, and was perceived as providing some external validation of its economics.”However, putting a positive spin on proceedings, the analyst thinks the deal’s severance could work in Nikola’s favor.“The refuse truck would have required large expenditures that were not necessarily transferable to other core business pursuits and the TAM is also relatively small,” the analyst noted.That said, Nikola has other issues to contend with; the analyst feels uneasy about the development of Nikola’s BEV truck, which is anticipated for late 2021. Although the first trucks have been manufactured and are currently in the testing phase, “no customers have been announced yet, and Nikola’s economics with it could be unfavorable for years.”“Overall,” Rosner summed up, “We remain on the sidelines of NKLA, and will be studying closely some of the milestones expected to be announced in 1H21, including a potential hydrogen infrastructure partner.”Accordingly, the analyst rates NKLA shares a Hold, although he might as well have said Buy — because his $26 price target implies ~88% upside from current levels. (To watch Rosner’s track record, click here)Rosner’s colleagues think Nikola is worth a punt. The average price target is a touch higher than Rosner’s and at $26.67 implies gains of 92.5%. All in all, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 3 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitstamp to Halt XRP Trading, Deposits in US Due to SEC Lawsuit

    Bitstamp is the first major U.S.-based crypto exchange to respond to the SEC lawsuit.

  • Can Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2021? Regulators and the Bulls may have to Battle it out!

    Bitcoin had an impressive year in 2020, assuming there is no year-end meltdown. More of the same would deliver $100,000 for the bulls…

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy Now As 737 Max Heads For U.S. Return?

    Is Boeing stock a good buy now as the 737 Max grounding is lifted? Look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and stock chart.

  • Musk Says It’s ‘Impossible’ to Take Tesla Private, Mulls New IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk said it’s “impossible” to take Tesla Inc. private now even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation.“Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now (sigh),” Musk said in response to a tweet saying he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more.”Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year ahead of the addition to the benchmark measure. The gain is twice the advance of the next best performer on the gauge. The share price jump also created millionaires among its investors, and propelled Musk’s net worth by $132.2 billion to $159.7 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Bloomberg Wealth: The Tesla Investors Who Are Now MillionairesMusk also said Starlink, SpaceX’s budding space-internet business, would likely be a candidate in his group to go public once its revenue growth becomes “reasonably predictable,” echoing similar comments by the company’s president to investors earlier this year.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has already launched more than 240 satellites to build out Starlink, President Gwynne Shotwell said at a private investor event in February.A listing would give investors a chance to buy into one of the most promising operations within the closely held company. “Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public,” she said then.Investors have to this point had limited ways to own a piece of SpaceX, which has become one of the most richly valued venture-backed companies in the U.S. by dominating the commercial rocket industry.In addition to a contract from NASA for a version of its next-generation Starship spacecraft that can land astronauts on the moon in 2024, SpaceX also has an agreement with a Japanese entrepreneur for a private flight around the moon in 2023. And it will be ready to launch its first Starship flight to Mars in 2026, Musk said earlier this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Lockheed Stock A Buy After Largest Takeover Since 2015?

    Lockheed Martin stock is forming a base as the defense giant acquires a top developer of space and missile technology.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Stock Market Pauses, Is Microsoft The Next Apple? Five Large Cap Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    Dow Jones futures: As the stock market rally pauses near highs, Apple stands out, while Microsoft shapes up. Taiwan Semi and Qualcomm are large cap stocks to watch.