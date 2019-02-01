Watch: Why This Video Could Doom Kik’s SEC Fight

Kik CEO Ted Livingston may have already doomed the chat app’s chances to win its high-profile legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its Kin cryptocurrency, a video uncovered by The Block suggests.
Kik’s SEC Gambit
Kik plans to fight the SEC’s charge that the Kin ICO was an illegal securities offering. | Source: Shutterstock
As CCN reported, the SEC has sent Kik a “Wells submission,” a prelude to suing the Canadian company for violating securities regulations via its nearly $100 million initial coin offering.
The letter from the SEC reads, in part:
Read the full story on CCN.com.