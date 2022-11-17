Watch the World Cup Anywhere with ViewSonic's Top of the Line Projectors

SUBANG, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, presents its projectors lineup to offer soccer fans large-screen entertainment during the highly anticipated World Cup 2022. Whether it is in your bedroom, living hall or public spaces. All these projectors will truly immerse their users when celebrating the World Cup with family and friends, anytime, anywhere.

PX748-4K - 4K projector for cafe and bistro

Experience Live World Cup match at Commercial Space with PX748-4K True 4K High Brightness Projector

The PX748-4K is a 4,000 ANSI Lumens 4K home projector that shines in value and brightness and delivers pixel-perfect visuals in true 4K clarity with HDR/HLG support. Enjoying the World Cup match at 150 inches of screen size with your big group of friends at café or bistro, experience the atmosphere as watching the World Cup live in Qatar.

PX748-4K also offers a new level of gaming experience with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input, a 240Hz refresh rate, and USB Type-C connectivity for direct streaming from Nintendo® Switch. Set up faster and easier than ever before with powerful warping, auto V keystone, H/V keystone, and 1.3x optical zoom, capable of creating a screen of up to 300" on any surface. Adding to that is the LAN control capability compatible with home automation systems and 12V trigger output, making the PX748-4K a perfect addition function beside of watching experience.

ViewSonic X series 4K LED & Laser bring the Cinematic Audiovisuals that offer a home cinema in your living hall

The X2000B-4K is ViewSonic's first ultra-short throw smart laser projector. The X2000B-4K is designed as an interior home cinema model. It's a perfect fit on any modern TV console and brings a new idea to replace your television in the living hall. With X2000B-4K easily to project a 100" image from just 23cm away, the 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio offers an immersive experience along with 4 corner and warping adjustment capabilities to turn virtually any surface into a cinema, live concert, or a wonderland beyond your imagination.

Combining true 4K UHD resolution, HDR/HLG support, 100% Rec.709 cinematic colors, and custom-built Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby/DTS soundtrack support, the X2000B-4K delivers an audiovisual feast right out of the box. Built with 2nd generation laser phosphor technology, the X2000B-4K is geared for instant entertainment and ready to accompany you for 20,000 hours of quality visuals. Smart capabilities such as built-in Wi-Fi for wireless content sharing from your mobile devices and Bluetooth for flexible audio options make content streaming easier than it has ever been before.

For another 4K model it is the iF-award-winning - X11-4KP beams with realism and sophistication, projecting in 4K Ultra HD with sizes up to 120" from just 2.1m away. With it supporting both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it also delivers the convenience of voice control.

Embedded with Harmon Kardon customized speakers, the X series delivers theatre-like soundscapes to accompany true-to-life picture quality. Premium projectors are easy on the eyes with blue-light-free projection, reducing eyestrain and fatigue over prolonged viewing periods.

ViewSonic M Series - designed as personal entertainment device

For higher mobility and convenience, the latest portable M1 Pro and M1+_G2 projectors are used as a second TV option or mobile cinema to catch up on entertainment on the go. The compact M series weighs less than 1 kg and fits easily into a small backpack, transforming any space. M1+_G2 and M1Pro are the best personal entertainment gadgets to transform your bedroom into an expansive private movie theatre.

The 3-in-1 smart stand for 360° projection, the M1 Pro and M1+_G2 can be easily carried around and propped up for immediate enjoyment, whether it's in the comfort of your bedroom or camping under the stars. It also comes with a built-in battery, so you won't miss soccer matches or the latest TV episodes, even when traveling.

ViewSonic Kick start the World Cup promotion now!

In this World Cup season ViewSonic kick start the special promotion on selected models. Besides of the special discount on the products, customer who purchases ViewSonic entertainment series of projectors are entitled to get a FREE Adidas World Cup series of jersey. The promotion is offer first come first serve basis and while stock lasts. This World Cup campaign is available at ViewSonic authorized resellers and ViewSonic official store at Lazada & Shopee platforms. Let's experience the world cup heat with ViewSonic entertainment series projectors. To find the best projector that caters to your World Cup viewing needs, please visit https://www.viewsonic.com/my/worldcup2022

M1 Pro Smart Portable LED Projector entertainment on the go device

