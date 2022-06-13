Watch Xbox and Bethesda's showcase here in under 20 minutes

Reuters

The Japanese creator of one of the longest-running online role-playing titles, whose most popular video game has attracted nearly a billion registered users, is gearing up for global expansion and setting its sights on the West. Nexon Co Ltd - little known outside Asia - is one of the world's 10 largest video game companies by market capitalization; its $22 billion valuation is larger than Take-Two Interactive, the company behind "Grand Theft Auto," or Roblox. Last year it completed the acquisition of Stockholm-based Embark Studios, whose founder led development of the hit "Battlefield" franchise.