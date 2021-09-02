U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.25
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,300.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,629.50
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.40
    +2.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    -0.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0300
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,899.32
    +1,752.63 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.02
    +70.86 (+5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

WatchBox Invests in Independent Swiss Watchmaker De Bethune

·3 min read

WatchBox, the global leader in collectible luxury timepieces, announces a majority investment in independent watch manufacture De Bethune

NEUCHÂTEL, Switzerland and GENEVA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the global leader in collectible luxury timepieces, announced the investment in De Bethune, the independent watch manufacture established in 2002, and led by founder and visionary Master Watchmaker Denis Flageollet and CEO Pierre Jacques. Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has championed the work of contemporary watchmakers and independent brands, and through this investment, heightens its commitment to the independent watchmaking segment.

De Bethune displays its technical and aesthetic mastery with the DB25 Starry Varius. Pictured; Pierre Jacques (CEO) and Denis Flageollet (COO and Master Watchmaker)
De Bethune displays its technical and aesthetic mastery with the DB25 Starry Varius. Pictured; Pierre Jacques (CEO) and Denis Flageollet (COO and Master Watchmaker)

The De Bethune manufacture is dedicated to research and development, and its philosophy combines classic watchmaking skills and craftsmanship with a contemporary technical process. The company continues to experience unprecedented growth and recognition by collectors and the industry at large. This investment will enable De Bethune to allocate greater resources towards a strong and stable trajectory into the future, dedicated to its partners and customers, and remaining true to its creative and quality principles.

"WatchBox has been a trusted partner of ours and a dynamic supporter of De Bethune for years," Denis Flageollet and Pierre Jacques remarked. "We have long admired their desire and commitment to educate the global watch community on the art of watchmaking and are delighted to now join together. WatchBox's investment will enable De Bethune to fulfill our long-term vision of advancing and reinterpreting watchmaking."

Pierre Jacques (CEO) and Denis Flageollet (COO and Master Watchmaker) will remain on De Bethune's board of directors to ensure continuity and will continue to lead the teams in Geneva and L'Auberson. They will pursue the successful product, distribution, and communication strategies of the brand, honoring the traditions of 18th century watchmaking while delivering technical and aesthetic innovation.

Images: https://bit.ly/WatchBoxDeBethune

About WatchBox
WatchBox is the world's leading platform for buying collectible luxury timepieces; fueled by technology, innovation, and unmatched global experience in the high-end watch market. WatchBox offers an unrivaled selection of luxury timepieces for sale, and its client services for selling and trading timepieces are streamlined and readily accessible both on and offline, with a vibrant online community, and offices and showrooms in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, and Dubai. Trust, pricing transparency, and authentication are central tenets to WatchBox's platform, with each watch thoroughly evaluated by in-house watchmakers and accompanied by a 2-year international warranty. www.thewatchbox.com

About De Bethune
De Bethune is an independent Swiss watch manufacturer located in L'Auberson. In the pastures of the Swiss Jura mountains, nearly 40 people – watchmakers, engineers, designers, micro-mechanics, polishers, and decorators following the lead and impetus of Denis Flageollet, founder of the brand and Master Watchmaker – focus on the research and development and realization of technical and aesthetic innovations in the spirit of the great 18th century master watchmakers.

Since its foundation, De Bethune has developed no fewer than 30 calibers, unveiled over thirty world premieres, registered numerous patents, and produced 150 one-offs for the most discerning collectors. De Bethune timepieces have won the highest global distinctions, including the Aiguille d'Or of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève for the Watch of the Year. Today, Denis Flageollet and Pierre Jacques, the company's CEO, jointly shape the brand's destiny. A pure style, taut lines and slim cases are part of the inimitable signature of De Bethune's bold creations. www.debethune.com

PRESS CONTACTS

WatchBox: Caroline Kallman Joffe | caroline@wbgcorporate.com | +1 717 951 2259
WatchBox Switzerland: Susanne Hurni | shurni@thewatchbox.com | +41 76 316 35 39

De Bethune
Ouldouze Nadiri | ouldouze.nadiri@debethune.com | +41 79 853 74 82
Marine Lemonnier-Brennan | marine.lemonnier@289consulting.com | +41 79 389 67 62

WatchBox, the global leader in pre-owned luxury timepieces.
WatchBox, the global leader in pre-owned luxury timepieces.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607016/WatchBox_DeBethune_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026258/Watchbox_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WatchBox

Recommended Stories

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    The pandemic has brought a new awareness to genetic medicine and scientific research as a whole. One of the pioneers of the technology is CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). It's making its own news and positioned to be one of the leading companies in this new era of gene-based medicine.

  • 10 Best Space Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best space stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks to Buy Now. Investments in space exploration and human spaceflight firms have exploded in the past few years as the public sector interest […]

  • Elon Musk Teases SpaceX Role In Future Afghanistan Rescues

    SpaceX Starlink satellites could offer Afghans access to the internet, founder Elon Musk hinted, as the U.S. vows to get remaining Americans and allies out.

  • Snake venom may be tool to fight COVID-19 -study

    This highly venomous snake could hold a key to fighting the virus that causes COVID-19.At least that's the hope of these researchers in Brazil, who say they found that a molecule in the venom of the deadly jararacussu pit viper inhibited coronavirus reproduction in monkey cells by 75%, a possible first step toward a drug to combat the disease.RESEARCH SCIENTIST RAFAEL GUIDO: "It's the first step in a long journey. The process is a very long one."Professor Rafael Guido of the University of Sao Paulo authored the study.GUIDO: "We were able to see that the peptides in the venom not only inhibited the development of the virus in vitro, inside the cell, but we were also able to see here in the lab that it was able to inhibit one of the proteins that is very important for the virus's ability to multiply."Guido said the peptide, or chain of amino acids, can be synthesized in the lab, making the capture or raising of the snakes unnecessary.But Giuseppe Puorto, who specializes in the study of reptiles and runs the Butantan Institute's biological collection in Sao Paulo, still worries people will go out looking for the deadly viper, one of the largest snakes in Brazil, measuring up to 6 feet long.PUORTO: "We are afraid that people will go hunting for the jararacussu all over Brazil, thinking it will save the world or themselves, their family. That's not the case. Is this an important discovery? Without a doubt it is. But chasing after the animal is not how this pandemic will be resolved."A statement from the State University of Sao Paulo said researchers will next evaluate the efficacy of different doses of the molecule and whether it is able to prevent the virus from entering cells in the first place.They hope to test the substance in human cells soon but did not give a timeline.

  • Cracks discovered on International Space Station prompt fears for astronauts’ safety

    Fissures on 23-year-old ISS segment could be start of ‘avalanche’ of issues, official warns

  • The Power of Soil: An Interview With Dr. Rattan Lal

    Soil is a living entity; it is full of life. In a single teaspoon, there are as many as 1 billion microorganisms. This diversity is critical to agricultural production and human survival. To talk a...

  • Inspiration4 Crew Will Take SpaceX Dragon Higher Into Space Than Anyone's Gone in Nearly 15 Years

    "We will be exposed to a slightly higher amount of space radiation," writes astronaut-in-training Hayley Arceneaux, who will use the unique situation to gather valuable data

  • It’s Time to Redeem 'Prometheus'

    We were all disappointed by Ridley Scott’s new vision for the series. But to quote Noomi Rapace’s Dr. Shaw, “We were wrong. We were so, so wrong.”

  • Zinc-infused proteins are the secret that allows scorpions, spiders and ants to puncture tough skin

    A close-up of the head of a leafcutter ant, Atta cephalotes, showing the metal-infused teeth on its mandibles. Ryan Garrett, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Many small animals grow their teeth, claws and other “tools” out of materials that are filled with zinc, bromine and manganese, reaching up to 20% of the material’s weight. My colleagues and I call these “heavy element biomaterials,” and in a new paper, we suggest that these materials

  • Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. is Now Offering Cannabis Standards for MS-based Testing

    CIL now offers solutions for testing the quality and safety of Cannabis products with the launch of a variety of stable-isotope labeled and native standards of THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids to assist with testing needs.

  • Orefinders Launches 3-D Geophysical & Artificial Intelligence Modeling for Drill Targeting at its Knight and McGarry Gold Projects

    Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce that Mira Geoscience has been commissioned to complete integrated 3-D geophysical and geological modeling and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven exploration targeting programs on Orefinders' Knight and McGarry Gold Projects, in the southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Ontario. The two modeling programs are designed to generate high priority drill targets for upcoming drilling campaigns in Q4 2021 through Q

  • Space junk puts satellite business at risk

    Outer space has a litter problem. Earth orbit is filling up with man-made junk. There are over 8,000 satellites up there, with more than 40% now inactive. Then there are thousands of bits of random debris from old launches. And that raises the risk of collisions, putting the satellite business at risk. Insurers have told Reuters that they are increasingly wary of providing cover. One, Assure Space, says it has generally stopped insuring spacecraft in low-earth orbit. The few policies it has provided exclude collision damage. Elon Musk is one to face questions. His SpaceX rocket company has been busy launching satellites for its space-based broadband service. The firm wouldn't say whether it had insurance. Other major firms including Google, Amazon and Apple depend on satellites to move data. Science, telecoms and other sectors would face huge challenges if orbital systems stopped working. Industry experts say only half of all satellite launches are now insured, with that proportion expected to fall further. Some fear that space could get so crowded that a cascade of collisions could be set off. For now at least, that's theoretical. Over the past decade only 11 spacecraft have been totally or partially destroyed by collisions, according to consultancy Seradata. But the risks are growing, and that makes it ever harder to ignore the underlying problem. Right now, no one is doing anything to tidy up space.

  • Rocket Lab boosts its space systems division in quest to become an 'end-to-end space company'

    Peter Beck hasn’t been shy about his intention to grow Rocket Lab into more than just a launch provider, but a fully vertically integrated space company that makes spacecraft in addition to sending them to orbit. The company, which he founded in 2006, has taken yet another major stride toward that goal with the news Wednesday that it will open a new production facility to manufacture satellite components at a larger scale than ever before. The facility will manufacture reaction wheels, critical attitude and stability control systems on satellites.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover preps for next Mars rock sampling attempt

    NASA's Perseverance rover is getting ready to make its second attempt to collect a rock sample on Mars.Why it matters: One of the rover's main goals is to collect samples of interesting looking rocks — that may harbor signs of past life — on the Red Planet and store them for a future mission to collect and return to Earth.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: The rover's first try at collecting a sample on Aug. 6 didn'

  • Squadron 51

    Extraterrestrials from outer space, led by the hideous DIRECTOR ZAROG, arrived at our planet bringing promises of a bright new future for the earthlings. However, the intergalactic partnership soon has revelead darker as the aliens implement predatory politics through their development central, the VEGA CORPORATION. While conquering more and more influence among governments around the entire world, the factories of the Corporation continue to expand thanks to cheap and humiliating human work reg

  • Space Age: Style for the Next Generation of Travelers

    Take a spin through the history of spacesuit design, and see where the field is headed tomorrow.

  • Amateur astronauts: SpaceX's civilian launch on Sept. 15 is a mission like no other

    The launch next month of the first all-civilian mission to orbit is an ambitious test for a burgeoning space industry's futuristic dream of sending many more ordinary people to space in the next few years.Why it matters: Companies and nations envision millions of people living and working in space without having to become professional, government-backed astronauts. Those hopes are riding on SpaceX's next crewed mission, called Inspiration4.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • The ISS is cracked and facing ‘irreparable’ failures – and they could be about to get much worse

    Newly discovered cracks in ISS module risk ‘avalanche’ of damage and end to permanent space presence

  • Student took part in astronaut training at Space Camp

    A Tucson student took part in a Space Camp program.