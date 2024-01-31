Watchdog group finds harmful practices at Worcester nursing home

The Bear Mountain nursing facility on Acton Street in Worcester.

WORCESTER – A report from a state watchdog group alleges harmful practices at the Bear Mountain nursing facility in Worcester, including a severe lack of staff and medical training.

The Disability Law Center announced the report in a Wednesday press release that highlights alleged understaffing, overmedication and neglect that it says compromise patient health. The law center is a private nonprofit responsible for providing protection and advocacy for the the rights of Massachusetts residents with disabilities, according to its website.

“Our investigation uncovered deeply troubling practices at Bear Mountain’s Worcester facility. The treatment of patients in this facility violates their rights and reflects a wider issue within the industry,” said Nina Loewenstein, lead author of the report and senior attorney at the Disability Law Center. “It’s imperative that immediate action be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of these vulnerable residents.”

Calls and an email to Bear Mountain requesting comment were not immediately returned.

Alleged reliance on drugs, lack of trained staff

The report, based on six site visits from October 2021 to October 2023, found a reliance on antipsychotic drugs, questionable schizophrenia diagnoses, isolation of patients, a lack of effective plans for patients with behavior challenges, and minimal interaction with patients in the neuro-behavioral unit.

A lack of staff is highlighted in the report, including nurses trained and credentialed in psychiatric nursing, no psychologist, and no on-site psychiatric or neurological consultations.

Staffing is a common problem in the industry of for-profit providers, noted the report, because it’s expensive to staff nursing homes, with little return for the investor. As a result, a lean staff is often preferred within the industry.

Nearly two-thirds of all Massachusetts nursing homes are for-profit, said the report. Bear Mountain Healthcare is a for-profit company, with 17 locations in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

The Worcester location is a skilled nursing facility that provides neuro-rehabilitation for traumatic and acquired brain injuries, ventilator weaning and management and care of medically complex patients, according to the Bear Mountain website.

More findings in the report: infections spreading, rodent infestation

Guardians and families of residents complained about the spreading of infections, rodent infestation and unsanitary communal spaces at the Worcester facility, said the report.

Bear Mountain agreed to make changes, according to the report, including ensuring that staff on the neurobehavioral unit are certified brain injury specialists through the Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts, that staff finish courses in behavior management and analysis, fixing up the facility’s van so patients can have off-site visits, and increasing the number of therapeutic programs for residents.

The report also included recommendations to Massachusetts officials to safeguard patient safety at skilled nursing homes:

● Require clinical expertise in psychiatry and neurology, have behavior plans in place for patients, and limit enhanced payment to those specialized facilities that adhere to higher standards of care.

● Train staff to give direct care in neurological care and psychotropic medications, hire enough employees to give a consistent quality of care, and ensure residents and their legal representatives understand the risks and benefits of medications.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Disability Law Center cites deficiencies at Bear Mountain in Worcester