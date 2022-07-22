U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.64
    -58.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,764.05
    -272.85 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,770.15
    -289.46 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.02
    -40.68 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.74
    -1.61 (-1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.60
    +6.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.29 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0205
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7890
    -0.1210 (-4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1979
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2140
    -1.1530 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,010.89
    +111.16 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.40
    +1.15 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Watchdog Tells CA Assembly Select Committee State's Pain at Pump Requires New Oversight, Excess Profits Tax, New Price-gouging Standards and Update to Anti-trust Laws

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court called on the California Assembly Select Committee on Gasoline Supply and Pricing to look to the recent extreme profit taking by California's consolidated oil refiners and consider the strongest possible responses, including taking back excess profits.

"Consolidation in the industry has allowed five oil refiners to control 96% of the gasoline produced in California," Court wrote to the Assembly committee. "When the opportunity arises to squeeze us, they can and do."

"The cause of the current gap between California gas prices and US prices is clear: extreme profit-taking by California's big oil refiners," Court continued. "The proof is in the profit reports from the first quarter of 2022. California oil refiners' margins – the difference between the crude they purchase and the gasoline they sell – are at historic highs based on the reports provided to investors. Second quarter profit reports due out the end of the month could be even more revealing."

"This committee can either accept that this is an unrestrained commodities market that will allow for extreme profit-taking by oil refiners or it can propose new restraints on that market," Court cautioned. "The high cost of gasoline affects every Californian. In order to address this issue, dramatic steps must be taken."

Read Court's full testimony: https://consumerwatchdog.org/sites/default/files/2022-07/LtrAssemGasPricingTaskforce%207-22-22_0.pdf

Court noted one solution already pending in the California Assembly. Senate Bill 1322 (Allen) requires the oil refiners to report monthly their actual crude oil costs and actual refining margins (gross and net) to the CEC and for the CEC to publish information about the margins. The bill has passed the Senate and the Assembly Natural Resources Committee.

"To protect consumers, more information about California refiner operations needs to be made public so that market watchers and others are in a position to monitor and hold the market accountable," Court said. "SB 1322 is a small step

Consumer Watchdog also made the following recommendations for new laws.

Excess Profits Tax: A limit on excess profits needs to be set for California oil refiners. When their profits per gallon exceed a certain amount or are a certain percentage more than their profits from operations elsewhere in the country, those profits need to be taken back in the form of a tax on excess profits. In response to excess profits by Shell, the British government has instituted such an excessive profits tax.

New oversight: "History has shown the California Energy Commission is ill-equipped to watch this industry, let alone regulate it, which it doesn't have current authority to do in any case. We have allowed our biggest market, the one that drives inflation in all others, to go unregulated.

"California needs a new Gas Pricing Czar with the power to look at the oil refiners' books, be granted full subpoena power, and be able to obtain real-time information about profits, supply, costs, etc. We have just spent $9.5 billion in give-back to the public for the high price of gasoline. It's time to create new oversight to make sure we get the money back if we have been ripped off."

New price-gouging standard: "Price-gouging laws only apply after a state of emergency," Court noted. "They state that no price increase shall exceed a certain percentage unless justified by the cost. A new gasoline price-gouging law could be enacted to prohibit such similar price spikes at the pump if not justified by the cost regardless of the declaration of a state of emergency."

Collusion and updating anti-trust law: "When the Big Five refiners want to squeeze us, they can. Absent proof of a tacit agreement among them to do so, there is no anti-trust case against them. California needs to update its anti-trust laws to create a new standard for the type of tacit collusion that exists in the gasoline market.

"The refiners do share gas pricing information among themselves in the form of the Lundberg survey, a detailed, corner by corner gas station price survey that is not available to those outside of the industry. This allows the companies to know what its competitor is charging every gas station owner for gasoline. This type of information sharing among refiners should be considered a tacit agreement that constitutes an anti-trust violation under the law. In addition, refiners have shared storage facilities and terminals. When they know how much supply their competitors have and how much they are charging for that supply, they can collude. This shared information allows competitors to act as a cartel even if there is no smoky back room where they have agreed to a set price. This type of information sharing among companies should be severely restricted under penalty of anti-trust prosecution."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watchdog-tells-ca-assembly-select-committee-states-pain-at-pump-requires-new-oversight-excess-profits-tax-new-price-gouging-standards-and-update-to-anti-trust-laws-301591885.html

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Recommended Stories

  • Chips bill ‘is going to bring down costs, secure our national security,’ Sen. Kelly says

    Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) sits down with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss the outlook for getting the chips bill passed and the importance of securing semiconductor supply chains.

  • Microsoft and Google Bring Bad News for the Economy

    Tech giants Microsoft and Google have just taken additional hard decisions ahead of their earnings reports.

  • Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

    President Jair Bolsonaro has pressured the state-controlled oil producer to lower gasoline prices, sinking its shares even as other big global producers soar.

  • Analysts see no lift for downbeat cannabis stocks from Chuck Schumer’s bill

    Schumer's Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) draws praise and criticism, but a separate safe banking measure may be a frontrunner for passage.

  • Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

    Fewer are reverting to traditional office jobs, with a growing number seeking nontraditional roles, or even the opportunity to start a new business.

  • Oil: White House ‘received assurances' from private sector on production, energy adviser says

    White House senior energy security adviser Amos Hochstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss key takeaways from President Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, rising oil prices, increasing production, and the global energy markets.

  • Expect Two Shallow Recessions, Plus a Quick End to the Fed’s Moves to Raise Rates

    Fed’s zigzagging policies could ultimately lead to an outcome similar to what happened in its fight against inflation four decades ago.

  • It’s the end of ‘fantasyland’ for Big Tech and its workers

    After Big Tech grew in unprecedented and unchecked fashion for a decade, building ostentatious palaces to house growing workforces while plying them luxuriant freebies to keep them from defecting to rivals, is the wild ride over?

  • 52 Shades of Success: Triangle couple turns $200 investment into $5 million business by 'woobling'

    The recently married business partners have turned a minuscule $200 investment into a $5 million enterprise – and the momentum is scaling fast.

  • Ford To Slash 8,000 Jobs To Boost EV Investment: Bloomberg

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to slash as many as 8,000 jobs to boost investment into electric vehicle manufacturing, Bloomberg reported. The job loss is likely to happen in Ford's recently formed Ford Blue unit, which is in charge of internal combustion engine vehicle production and other operations. In March, the company created electric vehicle and internal combustion businesses, Model e and Ford Blue, respectively, to compete and win against both new EV competitors and established auto

  • The US is the world’s biggest oil producer — so why do we still need to import crude and ask countries like Saudi Arabia for help?

    We’re supposed to be energy independent. What gives?

  • Pelosi says her husband has ‘absolutely not’ made any stock trades based on information from her

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday offers a strong denial when she is asked by a reporter if her husband has ever made a stock purchase or sale based on information received from her.

  • ‘People will freak out’: The cloud boom is coming back to Earth, and that could be scary for tech stocks

    As a potential recession looms, investors should be prepared for the cloud boom to return to earth, and there is potential for a larger pullback in cloud spending that could have a domino effect on already bludgeoned tech stocks

  • FedEx to suspend Sunday deliveries in some U.S. markets

    The U.S. delivery giant said the move will increase the efficiency of its Ground unit which handles the bulk of the company's e-commerce home deliveries and reach nearly 80% of the U.S. population on Sundays. FedEx is optimizing its delivery network based on market conditions and customer needs, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Fedex did not clarify the specific markets that would be affected by the new policy.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv’s Grain Exports Unlocked; Russia Cuts Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials from Russia and Ukraine signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations for the transit of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports for an initial three-month period. Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasin

  • U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July

    Purchasing managers surveys indicate the sharpest pullback for the U.S. economy since early in the pandemic, with eurozone and other global economies also showing weakness.

  • Russia pumps Nord Stream gas to Europe again - but it's not enough

    FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -Russia resumed pumping gas via its biggest pipeline to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day outage, allaying some of Europe's immediate supply fears but not enough to end the threat of rationing to cope with potential winter shortages. Supplies via Nord Stream 1, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, were halted for maintenance on July 11 but, even before that outage, flows had been cut to 40% of the pipeline's capacity in a dispute sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Thursday's flows were back at that 40% capacity level, Nord Stream figures showed, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplies could be cut further or even stop.

  • Germany Moves to Prevent Energy Collapse With $17 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany agreed to provide a 17 billion-euro ($17.3 billion) rescue package for struggling utility Uniper SE in its biggest move to date to prevent the collapse of its energy network in the wake of Russia’s moves to slash gas deliveries.Most Read from BloombergThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in

  • McDonald's and Chipotle Are Benefitting From This Trend

    In the midst of the worst inflation in decades, two dominant players in the fast-food business are starting to pull away from rivals in a key metric. As McDonald's MCD CFO Kevin Ozan said in a recent earnings call, "food and paper increases, as well as labor inflation and the competitive environment" was leaving the company with no choice but to raise prices. Which Fast Food Restaurants Are Seeing The Most Traffic?

  • Target puts the squeeze on suppliers after inventories pile up

    Target Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell pledged in a June blog post https://investors.target.com/news-releases/news-release-details/target-corporation-announces-updated-2022-plan-focused-inventory that the retailer would take necessary actions to adapt to a post-pandemic landscape, paring a record $15.1 billion in unsold merchandise. Behind the scenes, Target's actions this summer include putting pressure on its vendors, asking them to pick up the tab for transporting goods and requiring some to retain more merchandise at their own warehouses, 11 Target vendors told Reuters. Six of the vendors said Target's recent moves drive up their expenses and squeeze their profit margins at a time when Target wants to free up cash in order to restock its stores as consumers gear up for back-to-school shopping.