Do Watches of Switzerland Group's (LON:WOSG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Watches of Switzerland Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Watches of Switzerland Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that Watches of Switzerland Group's EPS has grown from UK£0.42 to UK£0.51 over twelve months. That's a 21% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Watches of Switzerland Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to UK£1.5b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Watches of Switzerland Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Watches of Switzerland Group insiders spent UK£99k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Teresa Colaianni who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£50k, paying UK£5.86 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Watches of Switzerland Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding UK£48m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Watches of Switzerland Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Watches of Switzerland Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Watches of Switzerland Group that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

