WatchGuard Earns 7th Consecutive 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Seattle, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This is the 7th consecutive year that WatchGuard has achieved top marks in CRN’s definitive directory of the most rewarding partner programs for the IT channel. The coveted ranking is the result of WatchGuard’s continued commitment to supporting and empowering its global channel community through the WatchGuardONE partner program.

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide helps service providers at all stages identify the technology vendor partner programs that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

“At WatchGuard, our vision is simple. We believe the future of security is unified and managed, and that effective protection comes from a comprehensive security platform run by dedicated security service providers,” said Michelle Welch, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of business strategy at WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. “This is why we orient our entire business around enabling the channel, and this 5-star rating and recognition from CRN is a testament to the successful implementation of our MSP-first approach. Our Unified Security Platform architecture was built to enable MSPs to simplify every aspect of security delivery. The WatchGuardONE program is all about partner profitability, and it’s achieved through unsurpassed sales, marketing, and technical support.”

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG. You can read the full listing about the WatchGuardONE program here.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® approach is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, WatchGuard’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform® architecture is a single, scalable platform that streamlines every aspect of security consumption, delivery, and management.

WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform is purpose-built for managed service delivery enabling our MSPs to win business because they can increase the scale and velocity of security while gaining operational efficiencies.

