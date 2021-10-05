U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

WatchGuard’s New Mid-Range Firewalls Deliver the High Performance Organizations Need to Protect Against Encrypted Malware

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc
·4 min read

New high-performance Firebox M Series appliances combine security, performance, flexibility and visibility for the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform™

SEATTLE, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced the release of its new Firebox M290, M390, M590, and M690 unified threat management appliances. An affordable yet highly capable solution for small and midsize businesses, these new firewalls deliver increased security and the fastest performance of any mid-range Firebox appliance ever, with the processing power to handle encrypted and HTTPS traffic. In addition, new expandable ports and integration with WatchGuard Cloud enable these firewalls to offer the flexibility needed to accommodate changing networking and security needs for customers and service provider partners.

“As the threat landscape evolves, performance and flexibility are both critical for organizations looking to secure their network. Our recent Q2 2021 Internet Security Report found that more than 91% of malware attacking networks is encrypted,” said Corey Nachreiner, CSO at WatchGuard. “It’s therefore essential for small and midsized organizations, or the partners servicing them, to have security solutions capable of processing encrypted traffic without negatively impacting overall performance. Our new mid-range M Series appliances deliver this capability and provide tools to simplify the deployment and ongoing management of these solutions as part of our WatchGuard Unified Security Platform.”

In yet another example of WatchGuard’s commitment to cross-platform integration, it’s easy to deploy, manage and create policies for these new Fireboxes from WatchGuard Cloud. Service providers can share configurations across multiple appliances and clients via templates and deploy appliances remotely from the Cloud. A cohesive 30-day view of log data, fast log search and automated reporting greatly increases visibility. In addition, the new Firebox appliances integrate seamlessly with other solutions across the WatchGuard portfolio – including AuthPoint multi-factor authentication, WatchGuard Wi-Fi Access Points, and ThreatSync endpoint-network telemetry – to greatly simplify traditionally complex security management.

The new Firebox M290, M390, M590, and M690 appliances offer several enhancements and benefits including:

  • Faster and more powerful. Each appliance has been designed to optimize HTTPS content inspection throughput, which is essential to detect today’s malware (as shown in the most recent Internet Security Report).

  • Flexible and future-proof. The ability to add module expansion bays and available expansion modules allows for customized port configuration to meet current needs while ensuring the flexibility to adapt as the network evolves. Optional POE+ ports (M590/M690 only) make it easy to connect and power other devices, like security cameras or WatchGuard’s USP Wi-Fi Access Points.

  • Easy to deploy and manage. WatchGuard Cloud enables deployment, monitoring, reporting, and device management from the Cloud. RapidDeploy makes deployment easy; simply power up the appliance and connect it to the Internet. The rest can be taken care of remotely from any location.

  • Reliable. Redundant power supplies ensure maximum availability (Firebox M590 and Firebox M690 only).

“From a price/performance standpoint, these new Firebox appliances are an unbeatable solution for organizations from small businesses all the way up to mid-size enterprise data centers, with all the horsepower needed to handle the increasing threat of malware delivered via HTTPS,” said Hayden Johnston, Operations Director at WYSCOM. “The new modular expansion bays provide a range of options for meeting customer needs today and the potential to extend the life of these appliances well into the future.”

Additional Resources:

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, advanced endpoint protection, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 18,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies, Inc 206-617-6101 chris.warfield@watchguard.com Justin Hall Voxus PR 253-444-5442 jhall@voxuspr.com


