Water-Based-Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market to Hit $9,514.9 Million Revenue by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the global water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market will increase from $5,093.2 million in 2020 to $9,514.9 million by 2030, at a 6.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic had a neutral impact on the water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market, as the supply of raw materials was not significantly impacted. Moreover, the pandemic, combined with the crashing crude prices, led to varying levels of demand for such tapes from the end-use industries, such as commercial construction and infrastructure. However, the demand for such materials in the medical device and residential construction sectors has risen.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/water-based-adhesive-specialty-tapes-market/report-sample

The polyvinyl acetate (PVA) emulsion category is set to hold the largest value and volume shares in the water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market in the coming years, based on resin type. The clear, hard films produced by PVA emulsion show strong resistance against environmental forces, oils, greases, petroleum products, and water.

The electric vehicle bifurcation, within the industry segment, will witness the higher CAGR in the water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market in the coming years. In EVs, such tapes are used for covering the gaps, compensating for evenness, and for bonding purposes in the battery. Other prominent applications of such tapes in EVs are motor assembly, insulation, and wire harnessing.

The market is growing on account of:

  • Booming Automotive Production: Double-sided tapes, foam tapes, and protection tapes containing water-based adhesives are widely used in the automotive industry, as they are easy to apply and remove. Therefore, with the global vehicle production already touching 21,084,417 units during January–March 2021, as per Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the demand for such tapes will only burgeon.

  • Growing Demand from Healthcare Industry: With the increasing incidence of chronic and acute diseases, injuries, burns, and other health issues, the healthcare sector is growing. This is propelling the water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market because such tapes are applied on incisions and wounds. Such tapes hold tightly to band-aids, dressings, and the skin, and they have antigenic properties.

Browse detailed report on Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market in the past due to the growing medical device, automotive, and electronics production. This is itself attributed to the increasing disposable income and rapid economic growth in regional countries.

Key organizations competing in the global water-based-adhesive specialty tapes market are 3M Company, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, LINTEC Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Nichiban Co. Ltd., and Scapa Group plc.

Browse More Related Reports

Structural Adhesives Market - The key driving factors for the structural adhesives market are the increasing demand for such materials in the footwear industry and their rising consumption in infrastructure projects. As a result, the value of the industry will display a 5.2% CAGR during 2019–2024, to advance from $11,677.9 million in 2018 to $15,683.0 million by 2024.

Adhesive Tapes Market - Across the globe, the adhesive tapes market registered substantial growth in Asia-Pacific in the past. This was primarily because of the rapid growth of many industries in the regional countries in the last few years. APAC countries such as India and China exhibited rapid economic progress over the past few years and this positively impacted the revenue growth of healthcare, automotive, and electrical and electronics industries.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Geographically, the Asia-Pacific pressure sensitive adhesives market held the largest share during the historical period, and it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth in the packaging, automotive, construction, healthcare, and electrical and electronics industries.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
LinkedIn Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-based-adhesive-specialty-tapes-market-to-hit-9-514-9-million-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301385411.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

