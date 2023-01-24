Water-based Adhesives Demand Is Surged, Owing to Flexibility and Quick Settling Time Over The Forecast: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR

Shifting consumer demand for sportswear owing to increasing sports activities to improve fitness and health will have a positive impact on the global water-based adhesives market

Rockville, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water-based adhesives market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 42 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% over the next ten years, according to a new market study by Fact.MR.



Water-based adhesives are made from natural or soluble synthetic polymers. They are either made from man-made or natural materials. Some essential techniques, such as thermal bonding, mechanical fastening, and sewing, also use water-based adhesive solutions. Sticky tac, adhesive tapes, and glue are applied to make envelopes, bookbinding, stamps, consumer & assembly applications, and labeling soft drinks. Water-based contact adhesives are chemical compounds that are used to develop polymer, water, and other adhesives. They are available not only in powder but also in liquid form.

Water-based adhesives are used to bond multiple substrates in different applications, including building & construction, tapes & labels, automotive & transportation, woodworking, and paper & packaging. These adhesives are wet bonding, thus at least one component must be water permeable that allows water to escape from the bond line.

Owing to quick settling time and flexibility, water-based adhesives are widely used in heavy-duty & medium carton sealing, general purpose repair, gift wrapping & decoration, stationery, and bundling & strapping.

The economic efficiency and durability of water-based adhesive solutions are predicted to contribute to increased product demand over the coming years. Rising demand for low pollution causing and lightweight vehicles is yet another significant factor that is driving market growth.

However, shortened shelf life along with the inability to store different products for a comparatively longer duration are some pivotal factors that can obstruct the adoption of water-based adhesives over the coming years. Slower freezing and drying at low temperatures are noticeable issues related to water-based adhesives.

Owing to the volatile characteristics of water, the process of drying takes longer and the work procedure can be delayed, which can further limit expansion opportunities in the target market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The water-based adhesives market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 42 billion by 2033.

Global demand for water-based adhesives is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2033.

The value of the global market is US$ 20 billion in 2023.

Demand for water-based adhesives in Canada is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2033.

The market in Germany is predicted to expand at a CAGR 5.8% through 2033.



Competitive Landscape

For an efficient supply chain management system, the industry players are incorporating various strategies. The companies ensure product standards while meeting the regulations for quality control. Suppliers also work effectively to manage local supply in the target market.

Key Companies Profiled

3M

Ardex

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Bayer Material Science

Arkema (Bostik)

Alfa International Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Winning Strategy

Mergers and acquisitions are commonly adopted by industry players to gain a competitive edge in this market.

For instance,

Pidilite Industries is an Indian adhesives manufacturing company. In November 2020, it acquired Huntsman Corporation. Through this acquisition, Araldite is predicted to add to Pidilite Industries’ already strong portfolio in adhesives and sealants. Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of various chemical products for industrial customers and other consumers.



Segmentation of Water-based Adhesives Industry Research

By Type : Acrylic Polymer Emulsion Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion Polyurethane Dispersion Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Latex Others

By Application : Tapes & Labels Paper & Packaging Building & Construction Woodworking Automotive & Transportation Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global water-based adhesives market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (acrylic polymer emulsion, polyvinyl acetate emulsion, polyurethane dispersion, vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion, styrene butadiene latex, others) and application (tapes & labels, paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive & transportation, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

