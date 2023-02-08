Water bottles with filters market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global water bottles with filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 266.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027

Water Bottles With Filters Market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Water bottles with filters market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Water bottles with filters market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (metal, plastic, and other materials), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth will be significant in the metal segment during the forecast period. Metal water bottles with filters have great stability and strength, which make them a perfect choice for customers. The growing demand for accessible products and the rising awareness about the importance of reducing plastic waste will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global water bottles with filters market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.

Story continues

North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the growing use of the online platform for purchasing durable household products, and increased awareness and adoption of water bottles with filters made of raw materials other than plastic, such as steel and glass are driving the growth of the water bottles with filters market in North America.

Water bottles with filters market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases.

About 10% of the global population do not have access to clean drinking water, and this proportion is continuously increasing.

The excessive exploitation of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal is making water unsuitable for drinking.

This coupled with the depletion of drinking water sources is leading to an increase in the incidence of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

The growing health concerns are compelling consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers that provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water.

Manufacturers of bottled drinking water and water purifiers are trying to capitalize on this demand by introducing water bottles with filters that meet the standards set by governments and regulatory bodies.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of self-cleaning water bottles is a key trend in the market.

Cleaning water bottles during outdoor adventure activities such as camping creates several issues regarding safe drinking water.

The water used to clean the bottles may be contaminated and could lead to the breeding of bacteria in the bottle. Thus cleaning water bottles becomes another big task for campers.

To overcome such challenges, vendors in the market are introducing water bottles with filters that have a self-cleaning feature.

For instance, LARQ offers self-cleaning water bottles that use UV-C LED light to eliminate bio-contaminants from water and bottle.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The strong preference for packaged mineral water is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

The demand for packaged drinking water is high among consumers due to its easy availability and low price.

The presence of added minerals further fuels the preference for bottled drinking water among consumers.

In addition, beverage companies are actively investing in marketing activities and other promotional activities to create awareness about the benefits of drinking bottled drinking water, which attracts a large number of customers.

These factors are increasing the preference for packaged drinking water, which restricts the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this water bottles with filters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water bottles with filters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the water bottles with filters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the water bottles with filters market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water bottles with filters market vendors

Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 154 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 266.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aquamira Technologies Inc., Berkey Filters, Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, GRAYL, Icon LifeSaver Ltd., Katadyn Products Inc., KOR Water Inc., LARQ Inc., NewAge Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, Water to Go Ltd., WaterWell, Worldway Industrial Corp., and SurviMate Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

