U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,174.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,194.00
    -12.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,781.75
    +5.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.30
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    +0.0400 (+1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -0.77 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1710
    +0.0990 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,269.22
    +395.85 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.35
    +11.39 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,543.39
    -142.08 (-0.51%)
     

Water bottles with filters market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global water bottles with filters market size is estimated to grow by USD 266.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.79% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027

Water Bottles With Filters Market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Water bottles with filters market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Water bottles with filters market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (metal, plastic, and other materials), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market growth will be significant in the metal segment during the forecast period. Metal water bottles with filters have great stability and strength, which make them a perfect choice for customers. The growing demand for accessible products and the rising awareness about the importance of reducing plastic waste will drive the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global water bottles with filters market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water bottles with filters market.

  • North America will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the launch of innovative products, the growing use of the online platform for purchasing durable household products, and increased awareness and adoption of water bottles with filters made of raw materials other than plastic, such as steel and glass are driving the growth of the water bottles with filters market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Water bottles with filters market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by declining water quality leading to waterborne diseases.

  • About 10% of the global population do not have access to clean drinking water, and this proportion is continuously increasing.

  • The excessive exploitation of water bodies for industrial and local waste disposal is making water unsuitable for drinking.

  • This coupled with the depletion of drinking water sources is leading to an increase in the incidence of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

  • The growing health concerns are compelling consumers to opt for bottled drinking water and water purifiers that provide clean, purified, bacteria-free, and safe drinking water.

  • Manufacturers of bottled drinking water and water purifiers are trying to capitalize on this demand by introducing water bottles with filters that meet the standards set by governments and regulatory bodies.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The introduction of self-cleaning water bottles is a key trend in the market.

  • Cleaning water bottles during outdoor adventure activities such as camping creates several issues regarding safe drinking water.

  • The water used to clean the bottles may be contaminated and could lead to the breeding of bacteria in the bottle. Thus cleaning water bottles becomes another big task for campers.

  • To overcome such challenges, vendors in the market are introducing water bottles with filters that have a self-cleaning feature.

  • For instance, LARQ offers self-cleaning water bottles that use UV-C LED light to eliminate bio-contaminants from water and bottle.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The strong preference for packaged mineral water is a major challenge impeding the market growth.

  • The demand for packaged drinking water is high among consumers due to its easy availability and low price.

  • The presence of added minerals further fuels the preference for bottled drinking water among consumers.

  • In addition, beverage companies are actively investing in marketing activities and other promotional activities to create awareness about the benefits of drinking bottled drinking water, which attracts a large number of customers.

  • These factors are increasing the preference for packaged drinking water, which restricts the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this water bottles with filters market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water bottles with filters market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the water bottles with filters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the water bottles with filters market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water bottles with filters market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The hydration products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 486.36 million. The increase in military expenditure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of hydration products may impede the market growth.

  • The water heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 6,981.04 million. The increasing demand for tankless water heaters is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high installation and maintenance costs may impede the market growth.

Water Bottles With Filters Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.79%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 266.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aquamira Technologies Inc., Berkey Filters, Boll and Kirch Filterbau GmbH, Cascade Designs Inc., Clearbrook, GRAYL, Icon LifeSaver Ltd., Katadyn Products Inc., KOR Water Inc., LARQ Inc., NewAge Inc., O2Cool LLC, Sawyer Products Inc., Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc., The Clorox Co., VESTERGAARD SARL, Water to Go Ltd., WaterWell, Worldway Industrial Corp., and SurviMate

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global water bottles with filters market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Other materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Aquamira Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 Berkey Filters

  • 12.5 Cascade Designs Inc.

  • 12.6 Clearbrook

  • 12.7 Icon LifeSaver Ltd.

  • 12.8 Katadyn Products Inc.

  • 12.9 LARQ Inc.

  • 12.10 NewAge Inc.

  • 12.11 O2Cool LLC

  • 12.12 Sawyer Products Inc.

  • 12.13 Seychelle Environmental Technologies Inc.

  • 12.14 SurviMate

  • 12.15 The Clorox Co.

  • 12.16 WaterWell

  • 12.17 Worldway Industrial Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027
Global Water Bottles with Filters Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-bottles-with-filters-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301739252.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • AI-powered Bing search engine could solve 'unanswered' ChatGPT queries: Microsoft

    Yusuf Mehdi, Head of Microsoft Devices and Search, discusses Microsoft's AI-powered Bing search engine. You can watch the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:00 On a 'new day for search' 00:16 On ChatGPT queries going unanswered

  • Two Intel rivals positioned to dominate the chip industry, report says

    Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.

  • Here's How to Handle Tesla, and Keep an Off Ramp in Sight

    Elon Musk's electric vehicle company has big promises for this year, so here's how to play it.

  • Amazon's Stock Falls as Revenue Growth Fails Assuage Investor Concerns

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) revenue grew despite changing consumer behavior. However, Amazon Web Services, its most profitable segment, is decelerating. This video will highlight the critical factors from Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 4 Refining & Marketing MLP Stocks Still Showing Potential

    Despite some concerns, investors could still bet on the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining & Marketing MLP operators like TRGP, SUN, CLMT and NGL.

  • NioCorp's Rare Earth Demonstration Plant Showing Strong Rare Earth Recovery Results, in Line with Expectations

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) today announced that its demonstration-scale processing plant (the "demonstration plant") at L3 Process Development in Quebec, Canada has succeeded in producing a high-purity mixed rare earth concentrate from NioCorp's integrated demonstration plant. These encouraging results lend support to the technical feasibility of separating high-purity oxides of several key magnetic rare earths, on which the U.S. is presently 10

  • Posthaste: 'Seven years of feast' — why these oil and gas players are seen on the brink of a super cycle

    Energy services market set to grow to $1 trillion in 2025

  • Chipotle Earnings Disappoint. Burrito Sales Lacked a ‘Pop.’

    The company said the benefit of menu price increases and lower avocado prices helped offset elevated costs for beans, rice, and salsa.

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 3, 2023 Matthew Farrell: I’ll call everybody to attention. Hey, we haven’t been together for a few years. The last number were down here was January of 2020. So it’s been three years. It’s really great to see so many familiar faces in […]

  • NOV CEO: Offshore, international markets taking off in 2023 as North American activity lags

    In line with forecasts by several other oil field service and equipment providers in Houston, NOV's outlook for North American activity in 2023 is less bullish than its outlooks for offshore and international.

  • Coal Miners Brace for ‘Awful Spring’ as Mild Weather Crimps Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The dramatic turnaround of the US coal industry that’s sent share prices soaring and provided a lifeline for miners is running out of steam. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapMilder-than-

  • Newmont’s Bid for Newcrest Marks New Era of Mining Mega Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest miners have spent years calling for consolidation in a fragmented industry. Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion offer for Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. suggests it’s finally starting to happen on a significant scale.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Reta

  • Oil Prices Climb Despite Underwhelming Chinese Demand

    Oil prices climbed at the start of the week in response to the embargo on Russian oil products and the disruption caused by earthquakes in Turkey, although Chinese oil demand continues to disappoint

  • Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT brings ‘a new day’ for search engines: Executive

    Head of Microsoft Devices and Search Yusef Mehdi discusses the tech company's use of ChatGPT in its search engine, Bing.

  • S. Africa's Sasol expects HY profit to double on higher oil price

    Sasol expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa - to be between 29.84 rand and 31.36 rand ($1.69-$1.78) in the six months to December 2022, compared with 15.21 rand in the same period a year earlier. The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal said the benefit of a weaker rand as well as higher oil prices and refining margins was offset by weaker global economic growth, depressed chemicals prices and higher input and energy costs. "Our South African operations also experienced several operational challenges, most notably in the mining business, where coal productivity and quality have been below plan," Sasol said in a trading update.

  • Consol sees potential rise in exports as domestic power prices fall

    Consol Energy Inc.’s been riding a post-pandemic rise in energy prices that have made its Pennsylvania-made coal more valuable in the market, although a sharp drop in commodity prices for gas and coal have been impacting it lately. Consol (NYSE: CEIX) has managed to more than hold its own over the last year against its competitor in the domestic power market, natural gas. Consol saw its coal revenue just about double from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $2 billion in 2022, with an average price rising from $45.75 a ton to $69.89 a ton.

  • BP chief insists he doesn’t care about rivals despite falling behind US players

    The chief executive of BP has confirmed plans to refocus the business on fossil fuels but denied the move was motivated by the comparatively better performance of US oil giants.

  • UK House Builders in Worst Sump in Almost Three Years, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- House builders slammed the brakes on construction at the start of 2023 as a surge in mortgage interest rates causes activity in the property market to freeze over.Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonThe