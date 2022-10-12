Water Coolers Market Size to Grow by USD 698.89 Mn, Introduction of Multi-purpose Water Coolers to be a Key Trend - Technavio
This report segments the water coolers market by product (bottled water coolers and plumbed-in water coolers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the global water cooler market is the introduction of multi-purpose water coolers. Vendors are innovating their product offerings to build brand recognition and loyalty among consumers. They are offering innovative products such as multi-purpose water coolers with additional features such as coffee makers. Such products save operational costs and space for users. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
The global water coolers market size is expected to grow by USD 698.89 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.
Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
Water Coolers Market: Market Segmentation
In terms of product, the bottled water coolers segment will be the major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of water coolers by residential users is driving the demand for bottled water coolers. These water coolers are mainly preferred by users with infrequent and fewer requirements.
In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the high urban population and the increasing lifestyle of the people residing in the urban localities. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Water Coolers Market: Major Growth Drivers
The sale of water coolers on online platforms will drive market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce websites enable customers to purchase water coolers in a convenient way. Countries such as the US, China, and the UK witnessed significant growth in the e-commerce industry in the last decade owing to the increasing Internet penetration. E-retailing allows customers to compare the features, prices, and reviews of various brands. Hence, e-commerce platforms play a major role in the growth of revenue generated by the global water coolers market.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Water Coolers Market: Key Vendor Offerings
AB Electrolux - The company offers a water cooler named UltimateHome.
Aqua Clara Co. Ltd - The company offers water coolers such as Aqua Fab and Aqua Slim.
Blue Star Ltd - The company offers water coolers such as Platinum Series and Water Coolers with inbuilt UV Purification.
Breville Group Ltd. - The company offers a water cooler named Desktop Water Cooler Stainless Steel.
Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers a wide range of water-cooled chillers such as AquaEdge 19MV Centrifugal Chiller and 19DV Water Cooled Centrifugal Chiller.
Water Coolers Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist water coolers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the water coolers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the water coolers market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water coolers market vendors
Water Coolers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 698.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.0
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aarav Enterprise, AB Electrolux, Aqua Clara Co. Ltd, Avalon Water Coolers, Avanti Products, Blue Star Ltd, Breville Group Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Clover Co. Ltd, Culligan International Co, Glenpatrick Natural Mineral Water Coolers Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LUQEL Ltd, OASIS International, Primo Water Corp., LAMO Electrical Appliance Group Co. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, Whirlpool Corp., and WLI UK Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Bottled water coolers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Plumbed in water coolers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AB Electrolux
10.4 Aqua Clara Co. Ltd
10.5 Blue Star Ltd
10.6 Breville Group Ltd.
10.7 Carrier Global Corp.
10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
10.9 KENT RO Systems Ltd.
10.10 Voltas Ltd
10.11 Whirlpool Corp.
10.12 WLI UK Ltd
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
