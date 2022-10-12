U.S. markets closed

Water Coolers Market Size to Grow by USD 698.89 Mn, Introduction of Multi-purpose Water Coolers to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·14 min read

This report segments the water coolers market by product (bottled water coolers and plumbed-in water coolers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the global water cooler market is the introduction of multi-purpose water coolers. Vendors are innovating their product offerings to build brand recognition and loyalty among consumers. They are offering innovative products such as multi-purpose water coolers with additional features such as coffee makers. Such products save operational costs and space for users. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Coolers Market 2022-2026

The global water coolers market size is expected to grow by USD 698.89 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Water Coolers Market: Market Segmentation

In terms of product, the bottled water coolers segment will be the major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of water coolers by residential users is driving the demand for bottled water coolers. These water coolers are mainly preferred by users with infrequent and fewer requirements.

In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the high urban population and the increasing lifestyle of the people residing in the urban localities. 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Water Coolers Market: Major Growth Drivers

The sale of water coolers on online platforms will drive market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce websites enable customers to purchase water coolers in a convenient way. Countries such as the US, China, and the UK witnessed significant growth in the e-commerce industry in the last decade owing to the increasing Internet penetration. E-retailing allows customers to compare the features, prices, and reviews of various brands. Hence, e-commerce platforms play a major role in the growth of revenue generated by the global water coolers market.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Water Coolers Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • AB Electrolux - The company offers a water cooler named UltimateHome.

  • Aqua Clara Co. Ltd - The company offers water coolers such as Aqua Fab and Aqua Slim.

  • Blue Star Ltd - The company offers water coolers such as Platinum Series and Water Coolers with inbuilt UV Purification.

  • Breville Group Ltd. - The company offers a water cooler named Desktop Water Cooler Stainless Steel.

  • Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers a wide range of water-cooled chillers such as AquaEdge 19MV Centrifugal Chiller and 19DV Water Cooled Centrifugal Chiller.

Water Coolers Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist water coolers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the water coolers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the water coolers market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water coolers market vendors

Related Reports

Personal Cooling Device Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The personal cooling device market size is projected to grow by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Smart Water Softeners Market Research Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast - 2022-2026: The smart water softeners market size is projected to grow by USD 482.6 million from 2021 to 2026.

Water Coolers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 698.89 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.0

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aarav Enterprise, AB Electrolux, Aqua Clara Co. Ltd, Avalon Water Coolers, Avanti Products, Blue Star Ltd, Breville Group Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Clover Co. Ltd, Culligan International Co, Glenpatrick Natural Mineral Water Coolers Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LUQEL Ltd, OASIS International, Primo Water Corp., LAMO Electrical Appliance Group Co. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, Whirlpool Corp., and WLI UK Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Bottled water coolers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Plumbed in water coolers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Electrolux

  • 10.4 Aqua Clara Co. Ltd

  • 10.5 Blue Star Ltd

  • 10.6 Breville Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 KENT RO Systems Ltd.

  • 10.10 Voltas Ltd

  • 10.11 Whirlpool Corp.

  • 10.12 WLI UK Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-coolers-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-698-89-mn-introduction-of-multi-purpose-water-coolers-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301646009.html

SOURCE Technavio

