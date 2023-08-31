Water damage doesn't deter Lakota Coffee from reopening downtown location Friday

A sprinkler head malfunction closed the South 9th Street location of Lakota Coffee in downtown Columbia in June. After repairs, the location is ready to reopen Friday.

"We've been working hard to restore the store and look forward to serving customers again," said Andrew DuCharme, general manager and co-owner in an announcement Thursday. "We are grateful to the community for their encouragement and to our staff for their hard work and dedication."

The downtown location is open 6 am. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

October marks 31 years since Lakota got its start in Columbia by Skip DuCharme.

Lakota also has a location at 3111 Green Meadows Way and a kiosk at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Lakota Coffee downtown ends temporary closure after water damage