Water Desalination Market to hit US $39 billion by 2028 - Insights on Technologies, Process, Applications, Environmental Aspects, Growth Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Reverse osmosis technique dominates the global water desalination market with a share of more than 50% share in 2020 and is projected to dominate the industry over the forecast period.

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Water Desalination Market Size by Technology {Reverse osmosis (RO), Multi Stage Flash Distillation (MSF), Multi Effect Distillation (MED), Hybrid, Electrodialysis (ED), Others}, Source (Seawater, Brackish Water, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East, Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2

Rising population along with the rapid expansion of industries has led to the development of advanced water management technologies such as desalination. Over the past few years, several countries across the world have undertaken water management initiatives, of which desalination has become an integral part. Although desalination is part of the water and wastewater treatment market, it has been developing independently of its parent market. Today, desalination is used not only in municipalities for treating wastewater but also for sourcing water from the underground reserves and oceans.

Desalination is one of the fastest water treatment methods being widely adopted across the world to address acute water scarcity issues in arid regions and drought hit areas. Depletion of freshwater resources and rising global population is expected to boost the necessity for development of alternative feedwater sources. Desalination market has shown significant growth over the recent years, owing to the growing scarcity of fresh water against the rapidly increasing population.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/water-desalination-market

Story continues

According to the International Water Technology Conference, effluents of desalination plants contain relatively highly concentrated water, which depends on the water recovery from the feed brine. In the case of seawater desalination, rejected brine is concentrated close to twice the original sea water solution. Although, owing to increasing research & development activities, desalination companies are focusing on reducing energy to make production more efficient. The gap between the available water resources and domestic, municipal and industrial demands is expected to reach 40% by 2030, and the number of people living in regions affected by severe hydric stress is expected to increase by 1 billion to 3.9 billion, out of the global population of 8.1 billion.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) is the desiccated region in the world comprising of only 1% of the freshwater resources in the world. Out of the total waste water generated in MEA, 43% of it is treated which is the highest among the developing countries. It is mainly because of the significance of wastewater as an important water resource due to the scarcity of water in this area. This region possesses the maximum opportunities for reuse and recycling of wastewater but only a few countries such as Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Egypt in the North Africa have successfully implemented wastewater reuse and treatment programs.

Interested to Procure The Data? Purchase here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2

Global water desalination market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global water desalination market have been studied in detail

Market players under the Tier-1 category include Veolia Environment S.A., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, and Suez Environment. Aforementioned companies are the top players in the global desalination market that collectively accounted for a significant market share in 2018. Out of 140 countries where desalination process is currently applied, these top players account for significant presence with the focus on Middle East & African countries that rely on desalination up to a high extent.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/2

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Water Desalination Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

5. Water Desalination Market by Source, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6. Water Desalination Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

9. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



