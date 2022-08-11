Water Enhancers Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / The global water enhancers market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2032. Increasing shift of consumers towards food and beverages that can improve their overall health is anticipated to push the market.

Attributes Key Statistics Global Water Enhancers Market Estimated Size (2022E) US$ 1.6 Bn Projected Market Valuation (2032F) US$ 4 Bn Value-based CAGR (2022-2032) 9.5% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries 32%

Manufacturers are consistently developing innumerable fortified foods and functional beverages to fulfill consumer demand for healthy products. Water enhancers are formulations that are added to the water to enhance its flavor and nutritional content.

These enhancers are being increasingly consumed by sports athletes and gym enthusiasts. They have gained immense popularity as novel enhancers can eliminate the time required to prepare a drink from scratch. They are also easy to carry and can be stored for a longer period of time.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15276

Health and label-conscious consumers often check the source of ingredients that are used to make the final product. As a result, retailers are mentioning nutrient contents on the packaging of their products to remain transparent.

Reputed brands are offering water enhancers that are keto-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, non-dairy, and low-carb. As these products cater to a wide range of consumer requirements, demand for water enhancers is expected to surge in the upcoming decade.

Water enhancers are expected to help consumers increase their daily water intake to meet the prescribed levels for maintaining good health and building a strong immunity against foreign pathogens. Water intake varies according to age, gender, activity level, lifestyle, and overall health condition.

As consumers are adopting healthy lifestyles, demand for natural water enhancers that are rich in minerals, vitamins, amino acids, and herbs is expected to increase in the evaluation period. Surging spending capacity and changing lifestyles of consumers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia is also expected to drive the market during the assessment period.

Story continues

Key Takeaways: Water Enhancers Market

The North America and Latin America water enhancers markets are expected to exhibit growth at CAGRs of 8.2% and 8.1% , respectively, through 2032.

North America is set to account for 50% of the water enhancers market share during the assessment period.

The Europe water enhancers market is projected to reach US$ 352 Mn in 2032.

The India water enhancers market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 136 Mn in 2022.

By active ingredients, the sweeteners segment is likely to hold the highest market share and grow at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2032.

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15276

"Rising awareness about the consumption of nutrient-rich food and beverages is expected to propel the demand for water enhancers globally. Key companies are investing in the development of sugar-free, vegan, and non-carbonated beverages to provide nutrition to consumers," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Water Enhancers Market

Key manufacturers operating in the water enhancers market are focusing on research & development activities to offer various flavored products. They are also collaborating with start-up firms and developing new product lines to enter the untapped areas.

Key Players:

Kraft Foods Inc.

Mondelz International

Zhou Nutrition

Pure Boost

Liquid I.V.

Wyler's Light

Arizona Beverages USA

4C foods

Hydrant

Dyla LLC

JelSert

Wisdom Natural Brands

Bare Organics

Stokely-Van Camp Inc.

Brite Idea Foods LLC

Twinings North America

For instance,

In July 2020 , Kraft Foods, a leading food manufacturing and processing conglomerate based in the U.S., introduced its latest Mio Liquid Water Enhancer. The product not only helps a person in achieving their quota of drinking but also enhances taste. It is available in dozens of flavors, including Lemonade, Berry, Pomegranate, Tangerine, Orange, and Black Cherry. It will help consumers to drink more water without the addition of sugar or soda. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15276

More Valuable Insights on Water Enhancers Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global water enhancers market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based water enhancers market by active ingredients (sweeteners, vitamins, electrolytes, and anti-oxidants), sales channel (offline sales channel [supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience store, and other sales channel] and online sales channel [company website and e-commerce platform]), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA)

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

Water Enhancers Market Outlook by Category

By Active Ingredients:

Sweeteners

Vitamins

Electrolytes

Anti-oxidants

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15276

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Food and Beverage Domain Related Research Reports:

Flavor and Flavor Enhancers Market Size : Flavor and flavor enhancers are food additive often used in food processing to enhance the taste. They are used mostly in the food and beverage industry.

Natural Taste Enhancers and Modifiers Market Trends : Natural taste enhancers and modifiers are also used to improve the palatability of medical food, which otherwise lacks savoury characteristics.

Better for You Snacks Market Growth : The global better for you snacks market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 37 Bn by 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2032.

Confectionery Ingredients Market Outlook : Valued at US$ 83,276 Million in 2022, the market for confectionery ingredients is expected to showcase substantial growth. From 2022-2032

Alternative Protein Market Technology : The global alternative protein market garnered a market value of US$ 73.44 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 496.56 Billion by registering a CAGR of 21% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Dry Mixes Market Analysis : The global dry mixes market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 8,700.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to be valued at US$ 15,434.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Melaleuca Alternifolia Market Share : The melaleuca alternifolia market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.4% through 2032 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 48 Million in 2022. By 2032, the melaleuca alternifolia market size is projected to increase to US$ 98 Million.

Catalase Market Demand : The global catalase market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 387.4 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% to be valued at US$ 516.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Squash Market Type : The global squash market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 1,510.6 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 1,027.6 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Cassia Seed Extract Market Forecast : Global cassia seed extract demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 395.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 641.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Us :

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-enhancers-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711732/Water-Enhancers-Market-is-expected-to-reach-a-valuation-of-US-16-Bn-by-2022-at-a-CAGR-of-95-during-2022-2032--Future-Market-Insights-Inc



