U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.25
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,291.00
    -76.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,094.75
    -43.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.80
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.98
    +0.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5000
    -0.5090 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,981.41
    +1,574.26 (+7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.79
    +31.48 (+7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,635.62
    +145.09 (+0.55%)
     

Water Heater Market in Saudi Arabia to Hit USD 1.2 Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major water heater market players in Saudi Arabia include A.O. Smith, Jaquar KSA, Bradford White Corporation, State Water Heaters, Orbital Horizon, Saudi Ceramics Company, and Rheem Manufacturing Company among others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia Water Heater Market is anticipated to surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2030, according to latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Saudi Arabia Water Heater Market
Saudi Arabia Water Heater Market

The industry is projected to witness growth on account of rising demand for highly efficient hot water supply systems owing to increased energy consumption coupled with growing investments toward the development of advanced solutions. Continuous introduction of modern units for water heating along with changing consumer focus on the adoption of renewable units will accelerate the business demand.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2669

The rising government focus on the acceptance of renewable heating systems in line with substantial introduction of energy-efficient norms will drive the Saudi Arabia water heater market dynamics. Significant economic transformation combined with considerable improvement in the living standards and increasing disposable incomes will positively impact the business growth. Moreover, the ongoing introduction of technologically advanced modern heating technologies due to rising product innovations will enhance the industry demand.

The COVID- 19 outbreak has impacted in the slowdown of industrial operations together with restricted workforce management. However, the market will foresee growth attributed to the continuous product developments and extensive demand for highly efficient heating solutions across residential & commercial establishments.

Instant market size is anticipated to rise because of the increasing requirement for continuous & on-demand water supply and rising utilization in both domestic and residential applications. Low energy & operating costs, durability, compact size, flexible installation, and safe operations are major features influencing product penetration. However, consumer preference toward the acceptance of efficient water heating systems and rising technological advancements will enhance the water heater market demand in Saudi Arabia.

The 100 - 250 liters water heater segment size is expected to surge by over USD 319 million in 2030. Favorable norms and regulations toward the installation of sustainable heating systems merger with shifting consumer focus toward energy conservation will spur the business trend. Growing endorsements of high-capacity solutions across commercial establishments along with continuous refurbishment of existing infrastructures will accelerate the Saudi Arabia water heater market  growth. Furthermore, extensive research & development activities to reduce energy bills will further sway the market statistics.

Commercial market share will observe growth impelled by the growing demand for hot water supply in the hospitals, government facilities, hotels, public buildings, universities, and other establishments. Growing focus toward the installation of high-performance systems and a positive outlook toward clean technologies acquisition will stimulate growth. In addition, stringent government norms and measures for the evolution of renewable sector led by high energy conservation will augment the industry expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2669

The market for natural gas is estimated to expect an upsurge at a CAGR of over 6% through 2030. Rising concerns toward carbon footprints and continuous advancements in sustainable technologies will foster the industry demand. Cost-effectiveness, reliability, continuous supply, and high efficiency compared to its counterparts are some of the major features positively affecting product adoption. Furthermore, favorable government policies on green energy alternatives in line with the high gas supply across the country will propel the Saudi Arabia water heater market landscape.

Some of the key findings of the Saudi Arabia water heater industry report include:

  • Extensive demand for continuous hot water supply in the residential & commercial establishments and ongoing product innovations will boost the industry scenario.

  • Prominent players operating throughout the industry include Bradford White Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, State Water Heaters, Saudi Ceramics Company, and Jaquar KSA, amongst others.

  • Rising urbanization and the continuous expansion in the construction sector will stimulate the business growth.

  • Stringent norms & policies on the decrement of carbon emissions and the ongoing replacement of traditional heating systems with efficient products will augment the business landscape.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1  Methodology

1.2  Market definitions

1.3  Market estimates and forecast parameters

1.4  Data sources

        1.4.1  Primary

        1.4.2  Secondary

                  1.4.2.1  Paid sources

                  1.4.2.2  Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1  Saudi Arabia water heater industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 - 2030

Chapter 3 Saudi Arabia Water Heater Industry Insights

3.1  Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2  Innovation & technology landscape

3.3  Regulatory landscape

3.4  COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.5  Impact of Russia Ukraine war on the industry dynamics

3.6  Industry impact forces

        3.6.1  Growth drivers

                  3.6.1.1  Growing demand for energy efficient products

                  3.6.1.2  Rising focus on emission reduction

                  3.6.1.3  Rapid urbanization and rising demand for product customization

        3.6.2  Industry pitfalls & challenges

                  3.6.2.1  High installation cost

3.7  Growth potential analysis

3.8  Price trend analysis, by capacity

3.9  Porter's Analysis

3.10  Competitive landscape, 2021

3.11  PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/saudi-arabia-water-heater-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855374/GMI_Saudi_Arabia_Water_Heater.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-heater-market-in-saudi-arabia-to-hit-usd-1-2-bn-by-2030--says-global-market-insights-inc-301582556.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Dell's Midha On Navigating Supply Chain Issues

    Dell Technologies President, Asia Pacific and Japan and Global Digital Cities, Amit Midha discusses how the company is navigating supply chain issues and uncertainties about the global economy. He speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • US credit union lobby group says cost of developing CBDCs outweighs benefits

    In a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department, the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) warned that the cost of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) outweighs the “hypothesized benefits.” See related article: Hong Kong to research retail CBDC cybersecurity with Israel, BIS Fast facts The organization’s July 5 letter was in line […]

  • China COVID monitoring app cuts travel history scrutiny

    China's national authorities are reducing scrutiny of citizens' travel history for COVID-19 monitoring, requiring that a mandatory mobile app shows the previous seven days of travel, down from 14, an adjustment likely to boost domestic tourism. The app, whose name translates to itinerary card, helped authorities to identify whether people visited areas with COVID infections, and to decide whether they should be tested for the virus or possibly placed in quarantine. The reduction in the travel history record quickly became one of the top 20 trending topics on the Weibo social media platform, with more than 180 million reads.

  • Former Japan Prime Minister Abe Unconscious After Shooting, Reports Say

    Former Japanese Prime Minister&nbsp;Shinzo Abe&nbsp;was unconscious and unresponsive after he was apparently shot during a political event in the western city of Nara, according to local reports. Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat report on Bloomberg Television.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Fed Minutes Reveal This; EV Stock Explodes On Guidance; Apple Stock Vaults

    The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.

  • ‘I’m betting the second half turns out better’: Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce. Here’s what he likes to ‘protect you’ while the Fed keeps tightening

    Mark these names if you want to bet on a bounce.

  • Why Nio Stock Rallied 24.9% in June and Could Jump Higher

    The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.

  • Upstart stock plunges again after admitting it won’t hit disappointing forecast

    Upstart Holdings Inc. disappointed investors with its guidance in May, and faces Wall Street's wrath once again after admitting Thursday it came up well short of the mark.

  • GameStop CFO out, layoffs announced, stock drops

    GameStop is making significant changes to its workforce, including laying off staff and investing in store managers and employees, according to an internal memo and a source familiar with the matter.

  • Retirement account balances hit a record high last year. Here’s how much the average 401(k) investor has saved at every age

    A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.

  • Why Nvidia and AMD Jumped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) popped on Thursday after Samsung Electronics provided earnings guidance that was better than many investors expected. As of 3:10 p.m. ET, the chipmakers' stock prices were up 4.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Nvidia's and AMD's stock prices haven't been spared from the carnage.

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to 4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerFutur

  • Calpers Unloads Record $6 Billion of Private-Equity Stakes at Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- The California Public Employees’ Retirement System sold about $6 billion of its stakes in private equity funds to second-hand buyers, severing ties with a slew of past managers and freeing up cash for new wagers. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesTyco

  • Rivian Stock Has Strong Upside Potential, Say Analysts

    Rivian (RIVN) investors have badly needed some good news, and they finally got some on Wednesday. The struggling electric truck start-up announced Q2 vehicle production and delivery numbers, and they were better than expected. The company said 4,467 vehicles were delivered in the quarter while 4,401 vehicles were manufactured. Consensus expected deliveries to come in at 3,500. Adding further sheen, Rivian also said it remains on track to hit its 25,000 production target in 2022. The strong displ

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Shares of Health Tech Company

    Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and MicroStrategy Incorporated Are Rising This Week

    Shares of several crypto stocks are rising this week as the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has bounced more than 7.5% since Sunday. For the week, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 7% higher as of 10:53 a.m. ET today. Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded nearly 17% higher, and shares of the business intelligence and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) were up more than 21%.

  • Rivian’s EV Pickup Truck Has Outsold the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Rivian produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 4,467 vehicles during the same period

  • Is SoFi Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) a value-priced FinTech or an overvalued Bank? This is a question posed by Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, who believes this is currently the major debate amongst investors. Dolev also has a novel answer to the question: “We call SOFI an attractive 'FinBank' that is benefiting from the best of both worlds: 1) being a bank helps keep funding costs low, and 2) having the allure of a branded, next-gen FinTech creates a powerful funnel for low-CAC, high-LTV customers.” Valuation

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Quarterly Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?