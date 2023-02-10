U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.50
    -25.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,594.00
    -140.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,292.25
    -133.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.00
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    +1.60 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.84
    +2.21 (+11.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0270
    -0.4110 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,777.00
    -928.36 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    -21.12 (-4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.29
    -57.86 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Water heater market size to grow by USD 6981.04 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

·21 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water heater market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,981.04 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 19,029.75 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global water heater market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Offerings -

  • A. O. Smith Corp.: The company offers water heaters such as Gas Tank Water heaters.

  • AB Electrolux: The company offers water heaters such as 3.6 kW ComfortFlow 500 electric instant water heaters with slide bars.

  • Aristongroup.com: The company offers water heaters such as Aures Slim Multi, an electric instantaneous water heater.

  • Ferroli Spa: The company offers water heaters such as EGEA HT.

  • For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor Landscape –

The global water heater market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer water heaters in the market are A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp. and others.

The global water heater market consists of some well-established regional and international players. Vendors follow certain parameters, such as CAPEX, technology, and labor, to compete in the market. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing and testing tankless water heaters. Vendors focus on introducing products equipped with innovative technology. They invest moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technologies in terms of both products and production. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global water heater market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global water heater market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online retailers, and Others), Type (Electric, Gas, and Solar), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The residential segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This segment uses water heaters for domestic purposes such as cleaning, bathing, and washing. The aforementioned benefits have contributed to the increased adoption of tankless water heaters by residential users globally. Countries with cold weather conditions, such as the US, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Canada, are driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global water heater market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water heater market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in infrastructure spending, product innovation and launch to cater to the rising demand for energy-efficient products, and the growing population in various countries of APAC, which is leading to an increase in demand for new houses in the region. As a result, various enterprises in this region are investing in the construction of residential buildings. Such new infrastructural development projects are likely to fuel the demand for water heaters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global Water Heater Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for tankless water heaters is a key factor driving the growth of the global water heater market. This tankless water heater can achieve higher energy efficiency than gas water heaters and provide heated water in a shorter duration than conventional water heaters. Moreover, these water heaters are found to be 22% more energy-efficient than gas-powered storage tank models. All these benefits have increased the demand for tankless water heaters, which require 40 gallons or less of hot water every day. Thus, the demand for energy-efficient models is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The increasing focus on e-commerce platforms is the primary trend in the global water heater market growth. Advances in technology, coupled with high Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services across the world. The introduction of information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, and other technologies has expanded the customer base and created lucrative growth prospects for key vendors. Moreover, increasing Internet penetration has provided end-users with reliable access to a wide range of products. The increasing preference for e-commerce platforms for purchasing kitchen and bathroom equipment is expected to encourage a large number of vendors to adopt online sales channels, which will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high installation and maintenance costs are a major challenge to the growth of the global water heater market. Tankless water heaters are used across the commercial and residential sectors and are more effective than conventional water heating systems (tank water heaters). However, the overall high installation and maintenance costs challenge their adoption. In addition, the shortage of skilled labor in the HVAC industry has also increased the overall cost of maintenance. All these factors increase the operational cost of water heaters during their overall life cycle, thus hindering the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Water Heater Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water heater market between 2023 and 2027.

  • Precise estimation of the size of the water heater market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market.

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

  • Growth of the water heater market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water heater market vendors.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The instant water heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2.3 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential), type (gas instant water heaters and electric instant water heaters), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The smart room heater market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.96% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by content type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Water Heater Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

191

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,981.04 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.3

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global water heater market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Type

  • 8.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Solar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Market opportunity by Type

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

  • 13.4 AB Electrolux

  • 13.5 Ariston Holding NV

  • 13.6 Ferroli Spa

  • 13.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 13.8 Havells India Ltd.

  • 13.9 Lennox International Inc.

  • 13.10 Midea India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 13.11 Noritz Corp.

  • 13.12 Rinnai Corp.

  • 13.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 13.14 STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

  • 13.15 Transform Holdco LLC

  • 13.16 Vaillant Group

  • 13.17 Whirlpool Corp.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-heater-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6981-04-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301742928.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Oil Output in Retaliation for West’s Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Ta

  • Russia to Cut Oil Production, Sending Prices Higher

    Russia said it plans to cut production by around 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5%, next month, sending crude prices higher in a move that Moscow said was in response to Western oil sanctions.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Oil prices climb after Russia announces production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russia indicated the move was in retaliation for western price caps as punishment for the country's nearly one-year deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy i

  • Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’

    Some crypto industry participants fear that a charge brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchange Kraken may lead to a ban on digital asset staking.

  • The Battle for America’s Smokers Is Heating Up

    U.S. cigarette volumes fell sharply last year as smokers cut back to save cash. Tobacco giants Altria and BAT also have a new rival on their turf.

  • Oil Prices Rise as Russia Plans Output Cuts in Response to Sanctions

    Russia said it planned to cut oil production in response to Western sanctions, sending international crude prices higher. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that Russia would throttle output by 500,000 barrels a day in March. Russia produced 9.7 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. In recent market action: + Most-actively traded contracts for Brent crude, the benchmark in oil markets, rose 2.6% to $86.73 a barrel. + The U.S. equivalent, WTI,

  • Bad News: Most Americans Plan to Work During Retirement

    American investors are getting the jitters about retirement. More than half say they might need to work during retirement. Close to half say they'll need to work during retirement. And another large contingent say they'll need to move someplace cheaper … Continue reading → The post Majority of Americans Plan to Work During Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Volvo in Advanced Talks on Possible Lithium Mining

    The company is in advanced talks with some of the biggest miners, including over potential stakes in lithium mining or processing operations, Volvo Car CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • GM Is Getting a Grip on Chips With U.S. Production Deal

    General Motors and Global Foundries, on Thursday, announced a partnership for the supply of chips needed to make cars.

  • PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast

    PayPal Holdings Inc forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, but PayPal's customers continue to spend largely undeterred by decades-high inflation. Even so, the company's upbeat forecast comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.

  • JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source

    "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. In an interview with Reuters, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains up at the bank when asked about plans for jobs given cuts at other Wall Street banks.

  • Airbus Might Just Appoint Interim Finance Officer Amid Delay On Permanent Succession

    Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) (OTC: EADSF) might appoint an interim CFO after struggling to find a permanent successor to Dominik Asam, who joins SAP by the end of February, industry sources said. Asam will be presenting his last Airbus results on February 16, they said. No decision has been taken. Asam announced his decision to leave the aerospace group last August. However, Airbus has not publicly identified a new CFO, prompting some analysts to express concern over the lack of certainty. The finance