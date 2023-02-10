Water heater market size to grow by USD 6981.04 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, Vendor assessment, and Market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water heater market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,981.04 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 19,029.75 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Heater Market 2023-2027

Global water heater market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

A. O. Smith Corp.: The company offers water heaters such as Gas Tank Water heaters.

AB Electrolux: The company offers water heaters such as 3.6 kW ComfortFlow 500 electric instant water heaters with slide bars.

Aristongroup.com: The company offers water heaters such as Aures Slim Multi, an electric instantaneous water heater.

Ferroli Spa: The company offers water heaters such as EGEA HT.

Vendor Landscape –

The global water heater market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer water heaters in the market are A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp. and others.

The global water heater market consists of some well-established regional and international players. Vendors follow certain parameters, such as CAPEX, technology, and labor, to compete in the market. They invest heavily in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing and testing tankless water heaters. Vendors focus on introducing products equipped with innovative technology. They invest moderately in R&D to remain updated with the latest technologies in terms of both products and production. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global water heater market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global water heater market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores hypermarkets and supermarkets, Online retailers, and Others), Type (Electric, Gas, and Solar), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The residential segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This segment uses water heaters for domestic purposes such as cleaning, bathing, and washing. The aforementioned benefits have contributed to the increased adoption of tankless water heaters by residential users globally. Countries with cold weather conditions, such as the US, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Canada, are driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global water heater market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water heater market.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in infrastructure spending, product innovation and launch to cater to the rising demand for energy-efficient products, and the growing population in various countries of APAC, which is leading to an increase in demand for new houses in the region. As a result, various enterprises in this region are investing in the construction of residential buildings. Such new infrastructural development projects are likely to fuel the demand for water heaters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Water Heater Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - The increasing demand for tankless water heaters is a key factor driving the growth of the global water heater market. This tankless water heater can achieve higher energy efficiency than gas water heaters and provide heated water in a shorter duration than conventional water heaters. Moreover, these water heaters are found to be 22% more energy-efficient than gas-powered storage tank models. All these benefits have increased the demand for tankless water heaters, which require 40 gallons or less of hot water every day. Thus, the demand for energy-efficient models is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The increasing focus on e-commerce platforms is the primary trend in the global water heater market growth. Advances in technology, coupled with high Internet penetration, have increased online purchases and sales of goods and services across the world. The introduction of information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, and other technologies has expanded the customer base and created lucrative growth prospects for key vendors. Moreover, increasing Internet penetration has provided end-users with reliable access to a wide range of products. The increasing preference for e-commerce platforms for purchasing kitchen and bathroom equipment is expected to encourage a large number of vendors to adopt online sales channels, which will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high installation and maintenance costs are a major challenge to the growth of the global water heater market. Tankless water heaters are used across the commercial and residential sectors and are more effective than conventional water heating systems (tank water heaters). However, the overall high installation and maintenance costs challenge their adoption. In addition, the shortage of skilled labor in the HVAC industry has also increased the overall cost of maintenance. All these factors increase the operational cost of water heaters during their overall life cycle, thus hindering the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Water Heater Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water heater market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the water heater market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the water heater market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water heater market vendors.

Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 191 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,981.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar India, Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Transform Holdco LLC, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

