JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the water heaters market are Siemens AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Bradford White, Rinnai, HTP, Bradford White, Rheem Manufacturing Co, Heat Transfer Products Inc, and Bradford White Corp.

New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247497/?utm_source=GNW


The global water heaters market is expected to grow from $29.47 billion in 2021 to $34.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $53.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The water heaters market consists of sales of water heaters. A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes.

The main product types of water heaters are into solar heaters, electric heaters, gas and propane heaters and geothermal heaters.A geothermal water heater is a component of a larger geothermal heat pump system that provides heated and cooled air to a home.

A geothermal heat pump works by circulating a water and antifreeze mixture through a series of loops buried in the ground. The water heaters are distributed through supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, E-commerce and other distribution channels and are used by into residential, commercial and industrial end-users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water heaters market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the water heaters market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the water heaters market in the forecast period. According to the world economic forum (WEF) (2020), urban populations made up the highest share in Northern American countries with 83.6 percent of residents lived in cities and 56.2 percent of the world population was urban. The growth in the urban population coupled with the rise in disposable incomes and affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for water heaters.

Rising electricity prices are expected to limit the growth of the water heater market in the forecast period.Globally, electricity prices are rising due to increasing transmission costs.

In 2019, Australian government announced a price hike of AUD50 ($35) for all households in Victoria, starting from 2020. Rising electricity prices coupled with the rising power outages, and high installation costs of solar water heaters will limit the growth of the water heaters market.

Water heater manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers.The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.

Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task.Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.

For example, in the USA, an energy star certified water heater saves $3500 over its lifetime.

In 2019, Rheem Manufacturing, a USA based heating and cooling products manufacturer, through its group entity Paloma Rheem Global, acquired Intergas for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition allows Rheem to increase product offering and also provide it with competitive solutions to increase presence in the European market.

Intergas is a Netherlands based manufacturer of heating equipment.

The countries covered in the water heaters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247497/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


