U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,261.75
    -15.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,877.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,428.25
    -65.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.10
    -4.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.75
    -0.36 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0161
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2410
    +0.1510 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,395.99
    -958.76 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.36
    -16.46 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

Water Purifier Market Size to Worth USD 50.66 Billion by 2029 | Water Purifier Industry CAGR of 7.5%

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in water purifier market are A. O. Smith Corporation (U.S.), Brita LP (U.S.), Pentair PLC (U.S.), Culligan International Company (U.S.), Unilever PLC (U.K.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.), Best Water Technology Group (Austria), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), iSpring Water Systems LLC (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the water purifier market size was valued at USD 22.85 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 30.62 billion in 2022 to USD 50.66 billion by 2029 at a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Water Purifier Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, commercial and residential sectors are likely to be the major recipients of water purification technology. Industry players expect RO and UV filters to be sought-after across end-use applications. For instance, in September 2021, A.O. Smith rolled out an under-the-counter water treatment unit with UV plus silver activated post-carbon technology in India.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-purifier-market-103118

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • O. Smith Corporation (U.S.)

  • Brita LP (U.S.)

  • Pentair PLC (U.S.)

  • Culligan International Company (U.S.)

  • Unilever PLC (U.K.)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • LG Electronics (South Korea)

  • Helen of Troy Limited (U.S.)

  • Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

  • Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

  • iSpring Water Systems LLC (U.S.)

  • The 3M Company (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (Switzerland)

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact

Short-term Production Halts to Have Mixed Impact

The ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, with short-term production halts and the possible closure of manufacturing plants. Notably, Pentair PLC suffered production slow down & operation suspension, owing to shelter-in-place orders from governance. Meanwhile, robust government policies could have a notable influence on the business outlook. According to the WaterWorld Magazine, 60% of Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) representative members and approximately 44% of WWEMA manufacturing members took advantage of the federal Payroll Protection Program in the U.S. in 2020.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

7.5%

2029 Value Projection

USD 50.66 Billion

Base Year

2021

Water Purifier Market Size in 2021

USD 22.85 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

180

Segments Covered

By Application, By Product Type and Regional

Water Purifier Market Growth Drivers

Smart Purification Trend to Propel Industry Growth

Heightened Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Encourage Investment in Asia Pacific

Segments

In terms of product type

  • point-of-entry filters

  • point-of-use filters

The point-of-use filters are sub-segmented into counter top filters, under the counter filters, faucet-mounted filters, pitcher filters, and others.

Based on category

  • gravity filters

  • UV filters

  • RO filters

On the basis of application

  • light commercial

  • residential

On the geographical front

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • Africa

  • Latin America

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/water-purifier-market-103118

Report Coverage

The report offers a holistic view of the market size, share, volume, and revenue. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. Primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Smart Purification Trend to Propel Industry Growth

Well-established players are well poised to invest in smart purifiers through the integration of advanced technologies. Water purifier market share will gain traction from the demand for purifiers that can monitor usage and send alerts or notifications at the end of their maintenance cycle. The strong demand from emerging economies will encourage water purifier suppliers to invest in Asia Pacific and Latin America. With the demand to reduce weight and boost the immune system soaring, industry players will continue to invest in technological advancements.

However, the high maintenance cost of filters may challenge leading companies to expand their penetration in the ensuing period.

Regional Insights

Heightened Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Encourage Investment in Asia Pacific

With emerging economies witnessing a surge in waterborne disease, Asia Pacific is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities. Stakeholders anticipate India and China to witness investments galore in water purification technology. The Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 10.88 billion in 2021 and will witness an upward trajectory with the growing penetration of residential and light commercial applications.

The Europe water purifier market growth will gain traction during the forecast period due to the presence of leading companies across Germany, the U.K., Italy, and France. An uptick in the use of tap water will further expedite the need for water purification systems.

Industry players expect the U.S. and Canada to witness profound investments in point-of-use filters for lighter applications. North America market outlook will be strong in the wake of the rising penetration of point-of-entry filters across residential and commercial applications. Water purification technologies, such as RO filters, will continue to receive an uptick across the region over the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Expand Footprint

Stakeholders are likely to invest in product launches, research and development activities, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions. Well-established players and new players could invest in innovations to gain a competitive edge. In doing so, investments in geographical expansion could be noticeable in the ensuing period.

Worldwide Water Purifier Market Scope:

The report offers detailed insight into new product launches, new technology evolutions, innovative services, and ongoing R&D. The report discusses a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market including PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. Water Purifier Market report focuses on major six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report also provides fundamental details such as raw material sources, distribution networks, methodologies, production capacities, industry supply chain, and product specifications.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-purifier-market-103118

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Trends

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

  • Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type (Value)

      • Point-of-Use Water Filters

        • Counter top Filters

        • Under the counter Filters

        • Pitcher Filters

        • Faucet-mounted Filters

        • Others

      • Point-of-Entry Water Filters

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value)

      • RO Filters

      • UV Filters

      • Gravity Filters

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/water-purifier-market-103118

Key Industry Development

  • January 2022: With the launch of a new range of alkaline RO water purification products, Tesla Power USA unveiled its Healthy Life division. The products were launched under the brand name of YogiJal & Alkalino in India. These products will be available across Tesla Power Shops along with the installation, sales support, and exchange services.

Read Related Insights:

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market to Hit $36.54 Billion by 2029 | Rising Adoption of Smart Water Treatment Systems to Augment Growth

Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis, Regional Outlook [2029-2026]

U.S. Water Purifier Market to Reach USD 9.10 Billion by 2029 | United States Water Purifier Industry Register a CAGR of 5.8%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Did the stock market ‘misinterpret’ Fed again? What strategists say about the reaction to the July minutes

    Minutes of the Fed's July meeting indicate stock-market participants were too quick to price in a “less hawkish” policy outlook, some strategists say.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Warren Buffett’s 10 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 10 favorite dividend stocks for the rest of 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In one of his interviews with Business Insider, Buffett mentioned that one of […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Synopsys (SNPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.94% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cisco stock pops on fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    The Nasdaq Composite had given up about 1.3% as of this writing. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) also traded more than 6% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were down 6.6%. Investors are also trying to determine what kind of recession may be coming in the U.S. later this year or in 2023.

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Nvidia’s Problems Aren’t Over. Expect Another Sales Warning Soon.

    Chip maker Nvidia may may make a second cut in its outlook next week with the fiscal-second-quarter report, according to BofA. Analyst Vivek Arya thinks Wall Street's consensus estimates are too high.

  • Ryan Cohen files to sell entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond

    Ryan Cohen filed paperwork with the SEC on Wednesday to sell the entirety of his stake in Bed, Bath & Beyond.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside on the Horizon

    Finding returns is the point of investing, it’s the path to profits and prosperity. But how to get there – that’s the question investors need to answer. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy After Beating Q2 Earnings? Here's What Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in M

  • Blackstone is prepping a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up cheap homes during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.