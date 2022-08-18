Water Purifier Market Size to Worth USD 50.66 Billion by 2029 | Water Purifier Industry CAGR of 7.5%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the water purifier market size was valued at USD 22.85 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 30.62 billion in 2022 to USD 50.66 billion by 2029 at a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Water Purifier Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, commercial and residential sectors are likely to be the major recipients of water purification technology. Industry players expect RO and UV filters to be sought-after across end-use applications. For instance, in September 2021, A.O. Smith rolled out an under-the-counter water treatment unit with UV plus silver activated post-carbon technology in India.

COVID-19 Impact

Short-term Production Halts to Have Mixed Impact

The ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, with short-term production halts and the possible closure of manufacturing plants. Notably, Pentair PLC suffered production slow down & operation suspension, owing to shelter-in-place orders from governance. Meanwhile, robust government policies could have a notable influence on the business outlook. According to the WaterWorld Magazine, 60% of Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association (WWEMA) representative members and approximately 44% of WWEMA manufacturing members took advantage of the federal Payroll Protection Program in the U.S. in 2020.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 7.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 50.66 Billion Base Year 2021 Water Purifier Market Size in 2021 USD 22.85 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 180 Segments Covered By Application, By Product Type and Regional Water Purifier Market Growth Drivers Smart Purification Trend to Propel Industry Growth Heightened Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Encourage Investment in Asia Pacific

Segments

In terms of product type

point-of-entry filters

point-of-use filters

The point-of-use filters are sub-segmented into counter top filters, under the counter filters, faucet-mounted filters, pitcher filters, and others.

Based on category

gravity filters

UV filters

RO filters

On the basis of application

light commercial

residential

On the geographical front

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

Report Coverage

The report offers a holistic view of the market size, share, volume, and revenue. It has also delved into Porters’ Five Force Analysis and SWOT analysis. The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to bolster the strategic approach. Primary interviews have been used to validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report has also been prepared through secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers and journals.

Drivers and Restraints



Smart Purification Trend to Propel Industry Growth

Well-established players are well poised to invest in smart purifiers through the integration of advanced technologies. Water purifier market share will gain traction from the demand for purifiers that can monitor usage and send alerts or notifications at the end of their maintenance cycle. The strong demand from emerging economies will encourage water purifier suppliers to invest in Asia Pacific and Latin America. With the demand to reduce weight and boost the immune system soaring, industry players will continue to invest in technological advancements.

However, the high maintenance cost of filters may challenge leading companies to expand their penetration in the ensuing period.

Regional Insights

Heightened Awareness about Waterborne Diseases to Encourage Investment in Asia Pacific

With emerging economies witnessing a surge in waterborne disease, Asia Pacific is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities. Stakeholders anticipate India and China to witness investments galore in water purification technology. The Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 10.88 billion in 2021 and will witness an upward trajectory with the growing penetration of residential and light commercial applications.

The Europe water purifier market growth will gain traction during the forecast period due to the presence of leading companies across Germany, the U.K., Italy, and France. An uptick in the use of tap water will further expedite the need for water purification systems.

Industry players expect the U.S. and Canada to witness profound investments in point-of-use filters for lighter applications. North America market outlook will be strong in the wake of the rising penetration of point-of-entry filters across residential and commercial applications. Water purification technologies, such as RO filters, will continue to receive an uptick across the region over the next few years.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players Invest in Organic and Inorganic Strategies to Expand Footprint

Stakeholders are likely to invest in product launches, research and development activities, technological advancements, and mergers & acquisitions. Well-established players and new players could invest in innovations to gain a competitive edge. In doing so, investments in geographical expansion could be noticeable in the ensuing period.

Worldwide Water Purifier Market Scope:



The report offers detailed insight into new product launches, new technology evolutions, innovative services, and ongoing R&D. The report discusses a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market including PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. Water Purifier Market report focuses on major six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The report also provides fundamental details such as raw material sources, distribution networks, methodologies, production capacities, industry supply chain, and product specifications.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Trends Latest Technological Advancements Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 impact

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type (Value) Point-of-Use Water Filters Counter top Filters Under the counter Filters Pitcher Filters Faucet-mounted Filters Others Point-of-Entry Water Filters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category (Value) RO Filters UV Filters Gravity Filters Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value) Residential Commercial



Key Industry Development

January 2022: With the launch of a new range of alkaline RO water purification products, Tesla Power USA unveiled its Healthy Life division. The products were launched under the brand name of YogiJal & Alkalino in India. These products will be available across Tesla Power Shops along with the installation, sales support, and exchange services.

