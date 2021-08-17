U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

Water Scale Removal Market to Hit USD 434.9 Million in 2028;Rising Need to Avoid Clogged Pipes and Reduced Water Pressure to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market: Christiani Wassertechnik GmbH, Excellent Water Technology, Eddy Water Descalers, Goodway Technologies, Struvite Removal, Hydropath Technology, Clearwater Enviro Technologies, Ener-Tec LLC, Fast Systems, HydroFLOW USA

Pune India, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water scale removal market is set to gain impetus from the availability of very few freshwater sources.The discharge of untreated wastewater can make it unsuitable for use by reducing the water quality and polluting freshwater bodies.Mongabay mentioned that out of the 70% of water present on the Earth’s surface, only 2.5% is freshwater. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Water Scale Removal Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 335.7 million in 2020. It is expected to grow from USD 348.7 million in 2021 to USD 434.9 million in 2028 at a growth rate of 3.2% in the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-scale-removal-market-105635

A list of renowned water scale removal service providers operating in this market:

  • ChristianiWassertechnik GmbH (Germany)

  • Excellent Water Technology (India)

  • Eddy Water Descalers (UK)

  • Goodway Technologies (United States)

  • Struvite Removal (United States)

  • Hydropath Technology (UK)

  • Clearwater Enviro Technologies, Inc. (United States)

  • Ener-Tec LLC (United States)

  • Fast Systems Limited (UK)

  • HydroFLOW USA (United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

3.2 %

2028 Value Projection

USD 434.9 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 335.7 Billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

Type; Application; Regional;

Growth Drivers

Growing Need to Reduce the Hardness of Water Will Boost the Marke.
Rapid Industrialization in Developing Nations to Aid Growth.



Pitfalls & Challenges

Availability of Other Alternatives Poses Threat to Market Growth










COVID-19 Pandemic: Halt of Normal Daily Activities Has Taken a Toll on This Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several countries severely owing to lockdown and social distancing measures. Hence, normal daily activities were stopped abruptly by government bodies. These have taken a toll on this industry as companies have reduced their investments in the water sector across the globe. Our research reports will help you get a complete picture of the current market scenario.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/water-scale-removal-market-105635

Segments-

IndustrialSegment Held 57.8% Share in 2020:Fortune Business Insights™

By application, the market is segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. Amongst these, the industrial segment earned 57.8% in terms of the water scale removal market share in 2020. It remained in the dominant position the same year because of the rapid industrialization worldwide. Coupled with this, the high demand for clean and processed water is set to propel the need for water and wastewater treatments.

Report Coverage-

The study was conducted with the help of exhaustive primary and secondary research. To derive the market value and growth rate, various approaches were taken into consideration. Also, the report includes an expected recovery time of thewater descalerindustry, keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. The best and worst case scenarios would help our clients make the right business decisions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Various Disadvantages of Hard Water to Accelerate Growth

The rising awareness regarding the disadvantages of hard water is anticipated to boost the water scale removal market growth in the near future. This kind of water can lower the lifespan of modern appliances, water heaters, coffee machines, and dishwashers. At the same time, it can reduce the water pressure and clog pipes as it contains silica, magnesium, and calcium. However, the availability of alternate technologies, such as wаtеr ѕоftеnіng ѕуѕtеmѕ may hinder the demand for water scale removal systems.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Presence of High Hard Water Levels to Help North America Lead

Geographically, North America generated USD 106.3 million in terms of revenue in this industry in 2020. It is set to retain its leading position in the near future because of the presence of high hard water levels in Arizona, the U.S. In Asia Pacific, surging population would boost regional growth in the upcoming years. Europe is likely to exhibit considerable growth on account of the rising norms revolving around wastewater treatment.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/water-scale-removal-market-105635

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Innovative Products to Compete with Rivals

The global market for water scale removal contains various international and domestic companies that are majorly focusing on launching advanced products to cater to the high demand from consumers. Below are the two significant industry developments:

  • November 2018:Metalloinvestintroduced its latest water descaling equipment at OEMK for billets. It is capable of removing furnace scales even before the rolling process and clean impurities from the finished product.

  • July 2018:H2O Elite Labs unveiled Electronic Water Conditioners for turning hard water into soft in very less time. It can help in saving energy, time, and money by consuming less power. It also doesn’t require additional chemicals to convert hard water.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105635

Table Of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Fuel Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by the Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Water Scale Removal Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Electronic Water Removal

      • Magnetic Water Removal

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Water Scale Removal Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Electronic Water Removal

      • Magnetic Water Removal

TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/water-scale-removal-market-105635

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Geochemical Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Laboratory-based, and Infiled-based), By Service Type (Sample Preparation, Mixed Acid Digest, Hydrogeochemistry, Fire Assay, X-ray Fluorescence, Aqua Regia Digest, and Others), By End-user (Mineral & Mining, Oil & Gas, Archaeological Survey, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Geohazard Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Site Investigation, Risk Assessment, Modelling, and Others), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Marine, Residential & Commercial, Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Geotechnical Services Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Underground City Space, Slope and Excavation, and Ground and Foundation), By End-user (Municipal, Bridge and Tunnel, Oil & Gas, Mining, Marine, Building Construction, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Water Clarifiers Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis, By Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, Ph Stabilizers), By Application (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Thermal Based, Membrane Based), By Application (Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 to 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


