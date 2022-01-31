U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Water Scooter Market to Reach $2.54 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR - Challenges, Leading Players Analysis, Government Initiatives, Current Trends, Forecasts and Applications 2028, Regions: Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·5 min read

Advances in water sports and water exploration activities are integral to support high revenue growth in the global water scooter market.

Dallas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing love for water sports and underwater exploration is driving the global water scooter market. People have started looking for options to fulfill their adventurous instincts. To have a complete adventurous experience, people are wanting to explore the underwater life more than ever now. This has not only increased business opportunities in the industry but has also intrigued people to invent new possibilities for the market. One of those businesses that have flourished with this is the global water scooter market. The water scooter market has seen growth like never before in the past couple years. It is expected to see higher growth during the forecasted period.

The global water scooter market report enlightens the growth expectations of the market and industry trends for the forecasted period. However, the major challenge in this industry are the safety concerns under water. The safety issues are hampering the growth of this market but they can be taken care of with proper procedures. On the whole, the wider application of water scooters for safety could increase the demand more than expected. Water scooters could be used in rescue operations helping civilians and increasing business opportunities in the market. The increasing interest of millennials in scuba diving, underwater activities and water sports has made companies to invent new products like diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs).

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2225

The major players of the global water scooter market are Yamaha, Kawasaki, Bombardier, Bayliner, Atlantis, Birchwood Marine International, Sunseeker, Heysea, sea-dooThe Water Scooter, and ASIWO. Moreover, the additional prospective market players in the water scooter market are Dive Xtras Inc., SubGravity and Torpedo Inc. Similar or other developments are being made in the industry by other companies helping the growth of the market for the forecasted period. The sudden increase in tourism and travel after the pandemic will also be a contributor to the increased demand for water scooters. The market is propelling as makers focus more on addressing the safety issues and creating efficient scooters.

Propulsion Type Overview, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

• Fuel Operated
• Battery Operated

End Use Overview, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

• Personal
• Commercial
• Others

Vehicle Type Overview, 2019-2028 (USD Million)

• Under Water
• Water Surface

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2225

The global water scooter market can be segmented into divisions based on several factors. According to the Propulsion type the water scooters can be divided into fuel operated and battery operated. The application of these scooters depends on the end-use demand. The end users are the other factor based on which the scooter market is divided into personal, commercial or other. The next division would be based on the type of vehicle which would either be under water or water surface. The global water scooter market is spread worldwide in many countries and continents. The market is dominant in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. In Europe it is predominant in the Germany, France and UK region.

The commercial segment of the global water scooter market was the highest revenue generator according to past data. During the forecasted period, North America is assumed to be the highest revenue contributer. The report provides details of the market that can be used at best for commercial purposes and for those looking to invest in new businesses.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the global water scooter market during the forecast period?
• What is the market size and forecast of the global water scooter market?
• How big is the water scooter market?
• What are the factors driving the water scooter market?
• Who are the prominent players in the water scooter market?
• Who are the end-users in the global water scooter market?
• Which segment accounted for the largest water scooter market share?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
Chapter 4 Market Outlook
Chapter 5 Water Scooter Market by Propulsion Type
Chapter 6 Water Scooter Market by End Use
Chapter 7 Water Scooter Market by Vehicle Type
Chapter 8 Water Scooter Market By Region
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Yamaha
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Products and Services Portfolio
10.1.3 Recent Initiatives
10.1.4 Company Financials
10.1.5 SWOT
10.2 Kawasaki
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Products and Services Portfolio
10.2.3 Recent Initiatives
10.2.4 Company Financials
10.2.5 SWOT
10.3 Bombardier
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Products and Services Portfolio
10.3.3 Recent Initiatives
10.3.4 Company Financials
10.3.5 SWOT
10.4 Bayliner
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Products and Services Portfolio
10.4.3 Recent Initiatives
10.4.4 Company Financials
10.4.5 SWOT


Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2225

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Ryan Johnson Account Manager - Global 3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600 Dallas, TX 75204 Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com Phone No.:+1 210-667-2421, +91 9665341414


