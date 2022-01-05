Water And Sewage Market Companies Deploy Artificial Intelligence For Efficiency As Per The Business Research Company's Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers water and sewage market size, water and sewage market forecasts, major water and sewage companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the water and sewage market, the introduction of artificial intelligence systems in wastewater and sewage treatment is an emerging trend. In wastewater, AI can be used to detect CSO (Commercial Solutions Opening) failure, blockages, pump station control and optimization, in-line pH neutralization control, treatment process control for additives, aeration energy and nitrogen removal optimization, control of activated sludge plants, and investment and operational planning.

For instance, in 2021, a smart sewer system based on artificial intelligence has been launched in South Korea. The South Korean Ministry of Environment has chosen 33 locations for the 'Smart Sewerage Project' system to be installed. These projects will receive a total investment of 332.4 billion won ($295.2 million). The system will use real-time monitoring, as well as remote control and management of the complete sewage treatment process. Smart sewage treatment plants, smart sewage pipelines (reaction to urban flooding, sewage odor management), and sewage asset management are all part of the smart sewerage project.



Huge end-of-the-year sale with discounts on ALL market research reports at The Business Research Company! Grab your deal now. Limited time only.

The global water and sewage market size is expected to grow from $578.41 billion in 2021 to $631.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Water and sewage market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wastewater treatment market size is expected to reach $852.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Story continues

The water and sewage market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small players operating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 8.94% of the total market in 2020. Veolia Environment SA was the largest competitor with 2.30% of the market, followed by Suez Environment SA, Engie, Huaneng Power International, Inc., Companhia de Saneamento Basico-Sabesp, American Water Works Company, Inc., United Utilities, Severn Trent Plc, Anglian Water, and Ecolab Inc.

Request for a sample of the global water and sewage market report

The water and sewage market is segmented by type into water supply and irrigation systems, sewage treatment facilities and steam and air-conditioning supply; by end-user into residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture; by type of operator into public and private.

The top opportunities in the water and sewage market segmented by type will arise in the Water Supply and Irrigation Systems segment, which will gain $143.1 billion of global annual sales by 2026; by end-user will arise in the residential segment, by public operator in the type of operator segment. The water and sewage market size will gain the most in the USA at $51.5 billion.

The deployment of advanced technologies in the sewage treatment facilities market to treat micro pollutants has proven to be a valuable investment and led to a substantial growth of the market. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Use of technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) for removing micro-pollutants from wastewater are amongst the key water and sewage industry trends. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water and sewage market, accounting for 33.3% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the water and sewage market will be the Middle East and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.2% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific.

Water And Sewage Market Global Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide water and sewage market overviews, water and sewage market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, water and sewage market segments and geographies, water and sewage market trends, water and sewage market drivers, water and sewage market restraints, water and sewage market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.



Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Waste (Solid Waste Management, Waste Water Management), By Treatment (Primary Treatment, Secondary Treatment, Tertiary Treatment), By Applications (Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste), By Service (Strategic Solid Waste Management & Planning, Water Treatment & Distribution System Designs, Design And Documentation For Recycling And Waste Disposal Facilities, Environmental And Social Impact Assessment, Sewage System Setup Services, Other Services), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Water Purifiers Market 2021 - By Technology Type (Respiratory RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier), By End-User (Industrial, Commercial, Household), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online), By Portability (Portable, Non-Portable), By Device Type (Wall Mounted, Countertop And Tabletop, Faucet-Mounted, Under-The-Sink), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2020

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



