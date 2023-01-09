Water softener market size to grow by USD 879.16 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global water softener market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables industry. The parent global household appliances market covers revenue generated by manufacturers of electric household appliances and related products. Household appliances include power and hand tools, including garden improvement tools. The global household appliance market is categorized into five segments, namely major household appliances, small household appliances, hand tools, power tools, and garden improvement tools. The global water softener market size is estimated to increase by USD 879.16 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water softener Market 2023-2027

Global water softener market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global water softener market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global water softener market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer water softener in the market are A. O. Smith Corp., Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC, BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan International Co., Enviro Water Products, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., NuvoH20 LLC, Pearl Water Technologies, Pentair Plc, Pure Aqua Inc., Unilever PLC, US Water Systems Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and 3M Co. and others.

The global water softener market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the growing consumer awareness about water-softening products and benefits of water softener systems, an increase in savings on energy and cost, an improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances, and centralized municipal water supply not largely treated for hardness.

Vendor Offerings -

Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC: The company offers water softeners for preventing narrowing, congestion and puncturing.

Culligan International Co.: The company offers water softeners such as Perla, Perla Silk XL, and Perla Silk WiFi XL.

Enviro Water Products: The company offers water softeners such as Aquasential, Culligan High-Efficiency 1-Inch, and Aquasential Select Series.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.: The company offers water softeners under the brand EnviroSoft

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers water softeners such as Vantage PTC, Vantage PTC Twin, and Vantage PTI High Flow.

Global water softener market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial), product (salt-based and salt-free), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the residential segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased rate of urbanization, government funding of housing projects, low-interest rates on mortgages, and the rising demand for high-rise residential structures are expected to help the worldwide residential construction market.

Geography overview

By geography, the global water softener market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water softener market.

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to limestone surfaces, which make the natural water hard, the majority of US states are known for having hard water. The municipal water supply is not treated for hardness since hardness is not toxic. Automatic and technologically sophisticated water softener systems are becoming more and more popular among consumers in North America. Consumers have been spending more money on luxuries over the last few years. This factor will contribute to a rise in the penetration of water softeners during the projection period, rising consumer awareness, advertisements from manufacturers of water softener systems, and an increase in Millennials buying new homes.

Global water softener market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems are the key factors driving the growth of the global water softener market. People have to rely on groundwater because freshwater supplies are being depleted and degraded. The usage of fertilizers and naturally occurring limestone quarries has led to an increase in the hardening of groundwater. As a result, water softener systems are typically utilized to deliver water in POE systems rather than point-of-use (POU) systems because the latter's requirements are fulfilled by water purifying systems with a RO membrane. These factors are expected to increase the sales of water softeners during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration will fuel the global water softener market. The leading manufacturers have launched regeneration-efficient water softening systems by utilizing demand-initiated regeneration (DIR). This guarantees a decrease in product regeneration frequency as well as a decrease in the salt and chloride contribution from water softeners. For example, Culligan provides a Culligan Connect app that can be used with the company' HE softeners to help homeowners. All water statistics, including flow rates, water usage, and salt level, are included in the Culligan Connect app in an accessible format. If a problem arises, the app enables users to obtain product information and carry out a manual regeneration. Such technological advancements are likely to drive the global water softener market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat to the environment due to salt-based water softener systems is a major challenge for the global water softener market growth. The main salt used in salt-based water softeners is NaCl. In areas where there is insufficient rainfall, soft water may be harmful to plants. High sodium and potassium salt concentrations reduce the oxygen content of the soil, resulting in soil compaction. As a result, fewer nutrients can reach the roots and kill the plants. Water sources used for irrigation also include salts that are discharged into wastewater. Over time, the excessive salt concentration can destroy already-existing plants and stop the development of new ones. Hence all these factors are expected to pose a threat to market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this water softener market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water softener market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the water softener market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the water softener market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water softener market vendors

Water Softener Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 879.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC, BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan International Co., Enviro Water Products, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., NuvoH20 LLC, Pearl Water Technologies, Pentair Plc, Pure Aqua Inc., Unilever PLC, US Water Systems Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and 3M Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

