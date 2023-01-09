U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.61
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.10
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0450
    +0.1790 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,216.78
    +66.83 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.27
    +0.97 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,251.75
    +277.90 (+1.07%)
     

Water softener market size to grow by USD 879.16 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global water softener market as a part of the global household appliances market within the global household durables industry. The parent global household appliances market covers revenue generated by manufacturers of electric household appliances and related products. Household appliances include power and hand tools, including garden improvement tools. The global household appliance market is categorized into five segments, namely major household appliances, small household appliances, hand tools, power tools, and garden improvement tools. The global water softener market size is estimated to increase by USD 879.16 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water softener Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water softener Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global water softener market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global water softener market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global water softener market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer water softener in the market are A. O. Smith Corp., Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC, BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan International Co., Enviro Water Products, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., NuvoH20 LLC, Pearl Water Technologies, Pentair Plc, Pure Aqua Inc., Unilever PLC, US Water Systems Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and 3M Co. and others.
The global water softener market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the growing consumer awareness about water-softening products and benefits of water softener systems, an increase in savings on energy and cost, an improved life cycle of water-dependent home appliances, and centralized municipal water supply not largely treated for hardness.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC: The company offers water softeners for preventing narrowing, congestion and puncturing.

  • Culligan International Co.: The company offers water softeners such as Perla, Perla Silk XL, and Perla Silk WiFi XL.

  • Enviro Water Products: The company offers water softeners such as Aquasential, Culligan High-Efficiency 1-Inch, and Aquasential Select Series.

  • EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.: The company offers water softeners under the brand EnviroSoft

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers water softeners such as Vantage PTC, Vantage PTC Twin, and Vantage PTI High Flow.

  • For Details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global water softener market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (residential and commercial), product (salt-based and salt-free), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth of the residential segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased rate of urbanization, government funding of housing projects, low-interest rates on mortgages, and the rising demand for high-rise residential structures are expected to help the worldwide residential construction market.

Geography overview

By geography, the global water softener market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global water softener market.

  • North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to limestone surfaces, which make the natural water hard, the majority of US states are known for having hard water. The municipal water supply is not treated for hardness since hardness is not toxic. Automatic and technologically sophisticated water softener systems are becoming more and more popular among consumers in North America. Consumers have been spending more money on luxuries over the last few years. This factor will contribute to a rise in the penetration of water softeners during the projection period, rising consumer awareness, advertisements from manufacturers of water softener systems, and an increase in Millennials buying new homes.

Download a Sample Report

Global water softener market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems are the key factors driving the growth of the global water softener market. People have to rely on groundwater because freshwater supplies are being depleted and degraded. The usage of fertilizers and naturally occurring limestone quarries has led to an increase in the hardening of groundwater. As a result, water softener systems are typically utilized to deliver water in POE systems rather than point-of-use (POU) systems because the latter's requirements are fulfilled by water purifying systems with a RO membrane.  These factors are expected to increase the sales of water softeners during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration will fuel the global water softener market. The leading manufacturers have launched regeneration-efficient water softening systems by utilizing demand-initiated regeneration (DIR). This guarantees a decrease in product regeneration frequency as well as a decrease in the salt and chloride contribution from water softeners. For example, Culligan provides a Culligan Connect app that can be used with the company' HE softeners to help homeowners. All water statistics, including flow rates, water usage, and salt level, are included in the Culligan Connect app in an accessible format. If a problem arises, the app enables users to obtain product information and carry out a manual regeneration. Such technological advancements are likely to drive the global water softener market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The threat to the environment due to salt-based water softener systems is a major challenge for the global water softener market growth. The main salt used in salt-based water softeners is NaCl. In areas where there is insufficient rainfall, soft water may be harmful to plants. High sodium and potassium salt concentrations reduce the oxygen content of the soil, resulting in soil compaction. As a result, fewer nutrients can reach the roots and kill the plants. Water sources used for irrigation also include salts that are discharged into wastewater. Over time, the excessive salt concentration can destroy already-existing plants and stop the development of new ones. Hence all these factors are expected to pose a threat to market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this water softener market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water softener market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the water softener market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the water softener market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water softener market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

France Home Appliances Market by Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The home appliances market in France is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3.62 billion. The innovation and product launch driving growth is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs may impede the market growth.

Major Home Appliances Market Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The major home appliances market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 89.95 billion. Innovation and product launches are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices and operating costs may impede the market growth.

Water Softener Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 879.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A. O. Smith Corp., Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC, BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan International Co., Enviro Water Products, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., NuvoH20 LLC, Pearl Water Technologies, Pentair Plc, Pure Aqua Inc., Unilever PLC, US Water Systems Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and 3M Co.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global water softener market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Salt-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 A. O. Smith Corp.

  • 12.5 BWT Holding GmbH

  • 12.6 Culligan International Co.

  • 12.7 Enviro Water Products

  • 12.8 EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

  • 12.9 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

  • 12.11 Honeywell International Inc

  • 12.12 Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd.

  • 12.13 KENT RO Systems Ltd.

  • 12.14 Kinetico Inc.

  • 12.15 Pentair Plc

  • 12.16 Unilever PLC

  • 12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Water softener Market 2023-2027
Global Water softener Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-softener-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-879-16-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301714417.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Nike Receives a Quantitative Upgrade From TheStreet.com

    Sneaker and apparel company Nike was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service. Let's check out the charts and indicators to see how these two investment approaches can relate to each other. In this daily bar chart of NKE, below, I can see that prices have climbed higher the past three months.

  • Tesla owners in China protest price cuts as delivery times extend on higher demand

    Tesla shares are climbing higher today despite a mixed slew of news from one of its most important markets, China.

  • Beijing Signals Two-Year Internet Crackdown May Be Coming to an End

    A top Chinese official said authorities have wrapped up investigations into the financial businesses of several internet companies.

  • Chico’s FAS reports year-over-year rise in holiday sales

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Chico’s FAS after the retailer slashed its fourth-quarter outlook.

  • Deere Announces Agreement Allowing Farmers' Independent Repair Shops Repair High-Tech Tractors

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation, ensuring that farmers can repair their farm equipment or take it to independent repair shops. Some farmer organizations and consumer groups have accused Deere and other manufacturers of using proprietary software on their tractors and harvesters, forcing them to take their equipment to manufacturers' dealers for repairs. Under the agreement, equipment owners and independent technicians will

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • 4 Steady Agriculture Operations Stocks to Steer Through a Wavering Industry

    The Agriculture - Operations industry looks poised to gain from solid demand, organic product growth and innovation amid inflation woes and tight supply conditions. Players like ADM, CTVA, AGRO and ALCO have been doing well.

  • Nickel Market Faces New Shock as ‘Big Shot’ Boosts Metal Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire at the center of last year’s nickel short squeeze is planning a major shift in his production mix, in a move that could reshape global supply dynamics and inject fresh volatility into the battered nickel market.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez

  • Taiwan Passes Its Chips Act, Offers Tax Credits to Chipmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese lawmakers have passed new rules that let local chip firms turn 25% of their annual research and development expenses into tax credits, part of efforts to keep cutting-edge semiconductor technologies at home and maintain the island’s technology leadership. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodit

  • Oil spikes on reopened China and ‘hopes’ of refinery supply

    The price of West Texas Intermediate is rising on Monday after China reopened its borders and refineries.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addresses 41st Healthcare Conference

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses the tenor of Jamie Dimon's comments at the JPMorgan annual healthcare conference.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO: Customers ‘became even younger last year’

    Despite looming economic headwinds across the globe, it was another banner year for British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars. The 118-year old brand, who’s cars start at around $340,000, reported global deliveries climbed 8% to a record 6,021 vehicles. Rolls-Royce said bespoke commissions reached record levels as well, with its order book of future orders reaching far into its 2023 production run.

  • John Deere will let US farmers repair their own equipment

    John Deere has agreed to a right to repair promise, albeit under plenty of political pressure.

  • Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Up in 3 of Prior 4 Weeks

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the total U.S. rig count is up in five of the prior 10 weeks.

  • Why Shares of Ford Slumped in December

    Supply conditions remain challenging, and now demand is falling off, but will these conditions last forever?

  • BMO, Scotiabank slash price targets for Vermilion Energy stock

    Calgary-based Vermilion Energy estimates it will pay $250 million in European fossil fuel windfall taxes for 2022.

  • How cars with picnic tables and champagne coolers helped Rolls-Royce to its best year in history

    After missing out on World Cup glory and ending the year signed to a Saudi Arabian club that few people had heard of before he joined, 2022 is likely to go down as a year Cristiano Ronaldo would rather forget.

  • Carmaker Stellantis seals batteries material deal with Element 25

    Carmaker Stellantis has signed a deal with Australian miner Element 25 for the supply of manganese sulphite for batteries for its electric vehicles (EVs), the two companies said on Monday. The agreement marks another step in efforts by Stellantis to secure long-term supplies of raw materials essential for electric vehicles as carmakers prepare for a surge in global demand for EVs in the transition towards cleaner motoring. Stellantis, the world's third-largest carmaker by sales, has previously signed deals with GME Resources for supply of nickel and cobalt sulphate and with Vulcan Energy Resources and United States-based Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) for lithium hydroxide.

  • 2022 U.S. Auto Sales Fall to a Decade Low

    Severe supply chain snarls and tight inventories drag down U.S. light vehicle sales in 2022 to a decade low. Will the supply crunch morph into a demand slowdown in 2023?

  • Analysis-Some ocean shipping rates collapsing, but real price relief is months away

    Prices in the most volatile segment of ocean shipping are collapsing, but top retailers like Walmart and Home Depot should not expect relief until the spring contract renegotiation season, industry experts said. Spot rates, which cover anywhere from 10% to 40% of ocean container shipments and are considered a key indicator of the industry's health, are in free fall as recession looms and the pandemic-fueled U.S. import bubble deflates. The cost to send a container from Asia to the United States on the demand-sensitive spot market has tumbled more than 80% from its September peak above $20,000 for a 40-foot container, according to freight booking platform Freightos.