Water Softeners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application

The global water softeners market is expected to grow from US$ 10,255. 17 million in 2021 to US$ 13,558. 77 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4. 1% from 2021 to 2028. Hard water is undesirable in many household and industrial applications.

It requires more soap and leaves a dirty scum, which is difficult to wash out.



Boiling hard water leads to the deposition of calcium and magnesium salts on boilers, pipes, kettles, and radiators, which can cause blockage and reduce the efficiency and may even result in the bursting of boilers.Water softeners are used to remove metal cations such as calcium and magnesium from hard water.



They are used to break calcium and magnesium salts and replace them with other softer minerals such as sodium and potassium.



By type, the global water softeners market is bifurcated into salt-based water softeners and salt-free water softeners.In 2020, the salt-based water softeners segment accounted for a larger market share.



Salt-based water softener is a filtration unit that converts hard water into soft water using the ion-exchange mechanism. It is used to remove hardness-causing minerals such as calcium and magnesium from water.



Based on region, the water softeners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers of water softeners to expand their business operations owing to the presence of potential consumer base and significant product demand from household and industrial sectors. Moreover, the presence of cheap labor and manufacturing facilities coupled with flexible trade regulations across Asia Pacific are expected to provide ample opportunities to the international market players operating in the water softeners market.



A few major key players operating in the global water softeners market are Atlas Filtri, A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Culligan Italiana S.P.A, 3M, Euraqua Europe, Water2Buy, Viessmann Climate Solutions Se, Cillit, Depurchem, BWT Holding GmBH, Whirlpool Corporation, General Electric, Ecowater Systems LLC, Kinetico Incorporated, and Harvey Water Softeners Limited.



The overall size of global water softeners market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the water softeners market.

