U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,789.00
    -111.86 (-2.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,735.54
    -657.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,941.99
    -398.03 (-3.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.81
    -58.47 (-3.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.79
    +1.12 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.20
    -43.30 (-2.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    -0.66 (-3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0445
    -0.0081 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3200
    +0.1640 (+5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1400
    -0.2800 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,793.99
    -4,144.59 (-14.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.36
    -43.52 (-8.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Water Soluble Bags Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in 2022, Reaching US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States water soluble bag market will grow at a 4% CAGR over the next few years, but it is most likely that demand for these products in chemicals and agrochemicals sectors can be expected to increase by 6.1%

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water soluble bags market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. With sales growing 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032.

Increasing usage of water soluble bags in a variety of sectors, as well as growing environmental and sustainability concerns are expected to augment the growth in the market.

The water-soluble bags are comprised of biodegradable components that dissolve in water, leaving a safe and harmless aqueous solution behind. They are a preferred packaging material in a variety of sectors due to their better solubility in water with less residue and strong impact resistance.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14976

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), being a highly water soluble artificial polymer, is used to make water-soluble packaging items such films, bags, and pouches. Polyvinyl alcohol is a colourless, odourless polymer with excellent tensile strength, flexibility, nontoxic qualities, and adhesive capabilities.

Sustainable packaging is made from biodegradable materials and aids in environmental protection. In both developed and developing nations, rising public awareness of environmental issues has resulted in increased demand for sustainable packaging and processing activities.

Furthermore, the need for a sustainable packaging solution has increased due to the expansion of numerous sectors and companies. Consumers are increasingly becoming concerned about environmental protection, sustainability, ethics, safety, product pricing, and quality while purchasing items.

“Eco-friendly water soluble bags of polyvinyl alcohol material in packaging are expected to gain traction in the next decade due to the rise in consumer awareness for safe usage of hazardous and environment-friendly materials by eliminating non-biodegradable materials,” comments FMI analyst.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14976

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on material type, sales in the polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) segment are slated to increase at a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • In terms of applications, demand in the chemicals and agrochemicals sector will grow at a 6.1% CAGR through 2032.

  • The U.S. water soluble bags market will expand at a 4% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand growing at a 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

POLYE MATERIALS CO., LTD, Chromogreen, ESCARRÉ AUTOMATIZACIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.L., Acedag Limited, Extra Packaging Corporation, TREVOR OWEN LIMITED, EOS Plast Srl, DESCO INDIA, Rovi Packaging, S.A., FOSHAN POLYVA MATERIALS CO., LTD, Adventpac, Green Tech Bio Products, Shanghai Yifu Packaging Products Co., Ltd, Aquapak, United States Plastic Corporation.

Global Water Soluble Bags Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for water soluble bags market by material type (polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), LDPE (low density polyethylene), and HDPE (high density polyethylene)), by capacity (less than 100 ml, 101 to 200 ml, 201-300, and above 300 ml), by application (chemical & agrochemical, personal care & cosmetics, home care, food, and pharmaceuticals), across seven regions.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14976

Global Water Soluble Bags Market By Category

By Material Type:

  • Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

  • LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

  • HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

By Capacity:

  • Less than 100 ml

  • 101 to 200 ml

  • 201-300

  • Above 300 ml

By Application:

  • Chemical & Agrochemical

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Home Care

  • Food

  • Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Oceania

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14976

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14976

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Shrink Wrapper Market : The global shrink wrapper market is expected to total US$ 842.3 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, the market value is projected to surpass US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032.

Blood Temperature Indicator Market : The global blood temperature indicator market size reach US$ 210 Mn in 2021. The sales of blood temperature indicators are estimated to total US$ 235 Mn by 2022, increasing at an impressive CAGR of nearly 12% to 13% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

Horizontal Flow Wrapping Machines Market : The demand in the global horizontal flow wrapping machines market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 4% to 5% during the assessment period 2022-2032.

Water Soluble Bags Market : The global water soluble bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022. Against this backdrop, the market size will reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2032.
Buttress Closures Market : The global buttress closures sales are anticipated to secure a significant market value in 2022 expected to grow considerably by 2032.

Rigid Sleeve Boxes Market : The global rigid sleeve boxes market is poised to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2022. The sales of rigid sleeve boxes are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than 5.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

Liquid Filling Machines Market: The global liquid filling machines market size is estimated to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of around 4% to 5% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

Zipper Bags Market : The demand in the global zipper bags market is anticipated to reach US$ 2 Bn by the 2022, surpassing total shipment of nearly 44 Bn units. With rising application of zipper bags for food packaging and in pharmaceutical industries, the sales are expected to surge at around 4%-5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Mesh Bags Market : The global mesh bags market size is expected to surpass US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. It is anticipated to reach US$ 9.3 Billion in 2032.

Padded Dividers Market : The global padded dividers market size is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022 and US$ 8.1 Billion in 2032. It is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Us  
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: 
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-soluble-bags-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports 
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s in Russia Reopens Under New Ownership

    The relaunched restaurants were accompanied by a marketing blitz aimed at convincing locals that the new chain’s burgers are as good as the American version.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Ce

  • Libya’s Oil Output Almost Halts With New Wave of Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Already Shaken by TerraLibya’s oil production has almost fully halted as a political crisis leads to more shutdowns of ports and fields.The OPEC member’s daily output -- w

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Some European Factories, Long Dependent on Cheap Russian Energy, Are Shutting Down

    Industrial energy costs are soaring in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, hobbling European manufacturers’ ability to compete in the global marketplace.

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • SEC: Charles Schwab to Pay $187 Million Over Robo-Advisor Cash Allocations

    The company “falsely claimed” that high cash allocations “were determined through a ‘disciplined portfolio construction methodology’ when in fact they were pre-set for business reasons,” the SEC said.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Charles Schwab pays fine for misleading robo-adviser clients about fees

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that three investment adviser subsidiaries of Charles Schwab Corp. agreed to pay $187 million to settle charges that they misled clients about fees in the broker's robo-adviser program, Schwab Intelligent Solutions. The SEC charged Schwab for not disclosing that they were allocating client funds in a manner that their own internal analysis showed would be less profitable for their clients under most market conditions. The SEC said Schwab profite

  • The States With the Most and Least Expensive Gas Prices: See the Map

    Gas taxes, fuel infrastructure availability, and cost of labor and real estate all determine gas prices across states.

  • Charles Schwab Paying $186 Million in Regulatory Settlement Over Robo-Adviser Business

    The SEC faulted the company for not disclosing enough about a practice of keeping some client assets parked in cash.

  • Falling Short on Your Retirement Goals? Vanguard Says This Will Help You Catch Up

    America is saving at an all-time high for retirement. But the global investment firm Vanguard says that just over half are falling short on reaching recommended retirement savings goals or failing to maximize contribution limits. Here's what the 2022 study … Continue reading → The post Falling Short on Your Retirement Goals? Vanguard Says This Will Help You Catch Up appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retail companies like Target and Abercrombie face bloated inventories

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the outlook for bloated inventories for retail companies like Target and Abercrombie.

  • Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 million to settle SEC charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said it charged three Charles Schwab Corp investment adviser subsidiaries with failing to disclose less profitable fund allocations and misleading its robo-adviser clients. Without admitting or denying the SEC's charges, the subsidiaries will pay $187 million to settle the charges, the SEC said in its order. From March 2015 through November 2018, Schwab touted that its robo-adviser would seek "optimal returns" to investors, whereas in reality the brokerage's own data showed that under most market conditions, the cash in the portfolios would cause clients to make less money even while taking on the same amount of risk, the SEC found.

  • Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to Start Selling Jack and Coke Canned Cocktail

    Jack and Coke are making it official. The classic bar cocktail, a combination of Jack Daniel’s whiskey and Coca-Cola will be rolling out in premixed cans around the world, starting in Mexico later this year, the drink’s makers said Monday. The drink will contain about 5% alcohol, though that will vary depending on the market, Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola Co. said.