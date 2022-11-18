U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.65
    +4.09 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,599.07
    +52.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,134.64
    -10.32 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.03
    +19.91 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    -3.13 (-3.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.00
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0332
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7920
    +0.0170 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1877
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9670
    -0.2790 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,666.82
    +152.85 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.77
    -3.31 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.87
    +31.33 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 12.07 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·5 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

The Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market is expected to reach US$ 12.07 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1831/water-soluble-fertilizers-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Water-Soluble Fertilizers market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Growing adoption of specialty fertilizers to meet the intensifying food demand.

  • The many advantages of Water-Soluble fertilizers over conventional fertilizers such as higher crop harvest and nutrient accessibility in the soil.

  • The escalating population and the growing demand for food globally will primarily drive the water-soluble fertilizers market demand shortly.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Form Type (Dry [Granules and Powder] and Liquid),

  • By Product Type (Nitrogenous [Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, and Calcium Nitrate], Micronutrients [Iron, Manganese, and Zinc], Phosphatic [Mono-ammonium Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, and Mono Potassium Phosphate], and Potassium, [Potassium Chloride, Potassium Sulfate, and Potassium Nitrate]),

  • By Mode of Application Type (Foliar and Fertigation),

  • By Crop Type (Cereals, Vegetables, Fruits, Plantation, Turf & Ornamentals, and Greenhouse Crops),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Insights

Market Trends by Form Type

Dry Water-Soluble Fertilizers are estimated to witness a strong growth rate in the market, during the forecast period, owing to their extensive usage in agriculture, horticulture, and gardening activities.

The market is segmented as dry and liquid. These fertilizers are further categorized as granules and powder. The attributes of dry Water-Soluble fertilizers, such as easy storage and prolonged shelf life are likely to fuel the product demand during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Product Type

The Nitrogenous segment is expected to be the leading segment of the market over the forecast period.

The market is segmented into nitrogenous, micronutrient, phosphatic, and potassium. This segment growth is due to its prevalent usage in oilseeds and grains plantation. On the other hand, the micronutrients segment is expected to grow faster than the other product types due to the depletion of micronutrients from the soil over the past few years due to the growing usage of NPK fertilizers comprising lesser amounts of micronutrient impurities and high-yield crop demand. The growing demand for micronutrients will drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Market Trends by Application Type

The Foliar segment is expected to be the leading mode of application during the forecast period.

The market is segmented as foliar and fertigation. The Foiler segment is driven by the reason that it is an eco-friendly process that diminishes the discharge of nitrates and other elements into the environment, lessens water pollution, and upholds soil productivity.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the leading region in the market for Water Soluble fertilizers during the forecast period.

The region’s growth is owing to the growing demand from highly populated economies such as China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Additionally, investment inflows and subsidies from governments to the fertilizer industry are further expected to fuel product adoption in the regional market over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1831/water-soluble-fertilizers-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Agafert Srl

  • Coromandel International Limited

  • Everris

  • Haifa Group

  • Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

  • K+S AG

  • Nutrien

  • Sinochem Corporation

  • The Mosaic Company

  • Yara International ASA

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Biofertilizers Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1443/biofertilizers-market.html

  1. Fertilizer Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1388/fertilizer-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock

    Warren Buffett is widely hailed as the greatest value investor of all time. A look at Berkshire's holdings reveals a host of sensible, inexpensively valued bank and financial stocks along with a handful of consumer staples and energy names. While Buffett has long had a penchant for financials, he hasn't been particularly noted as a tech investor, aside from his investment in Apple, which has become Berkshire's top holding.

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-F

  • Further weakness as Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 76%

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to...

  • AMD Believes This Could Be a Market Opportunity of Over $100 Billion

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the numerous solutions AMD has announced for the data center market. Nick Rossolillo is excited about the vast opportunity accelerators provide AMD.

  • Is Shopify's Business in Trouble?

    Tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has generated fantastic growth over the years. There's no doubt Shopify has achieved impressive results over the years providing entrepreneurs and business owners with various tools and services to run an e-commerce store. During the early stages of the pandemic, when people were losing their jobs or scrambling for ways to make some extra money, Shopify offered a way for its customers to profit from a hobby or trade.

  • How Warren Buffett Made a Bet on Apple Without Buying More Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is by far the largest investment in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Although Apple is one of Buffett's biggest winners, such a significant position may appear to counter the investment strategy of Buffett and his team, which leaned toward more diversification. The question for investors is whether the strategy will work for Buffett and for Apple shareholders looking to follow his lead.

  • Crude oil prices fall following Poland missile strike investigation

    Oil markets are declining as NATO clears Russia of wrongdoing in the Poland missile strike that killed two civilians.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying in a Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge fund managers were buying stocks as the market was falling in the third quarter.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

    Fintech companies have revolutionized investing, investors have often been able to scoop up stocks for no trading commissions over the last few years. Investors who have a few dollars to invest can buy at least one whole share of each of these three affordable stocks for less than $50. Regardless of what's going on around the world, it's a safe bet (sadly health-wise) that cigarettes will always be consumed due to nicotine's addictive nature.

  • Why Nu Holdings Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

    What happened Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

    The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February. Lantheus develops imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for discovering and treating serious medical conditions.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Rebounding After an Early Morning Crash

    Analysts are becoming increasingly wary about Nio's prospects, but they still see a strong upside in the EV stock.

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still likes these low-risk stocks for income

    It’s not just about crypto.

  • Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

    Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • 15 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest fertilizer companies in the world. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Fertilizer Companies in the World. The Fertilizer Industry: An Analysis The growing global population, climate change, and water scarcity problems […]

  • Oil Sinks as Ominous Demand Signals Gather on Multiple Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled as everything from Wall Street sentiment to sagging demand for physical barrels of crude pointed toward an economy headed toward a slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

    Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year. Riding the coattails of successful investors isn't a great way to gain notoriety, but it could give your portfolio a boost. Warren Buffett and the holding company he's managed since the 1960s, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently disclosed some heavy investments into dividend-paying stocks during the third quarter of 2022.

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 0.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?