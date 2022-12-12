Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, 2022 | Rapidly Growing at a 6.7% CAGR to exceed US$ 13,599.4 Mn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: Rising Challenges Related to Crop Loss to Drive the Demand

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water soluble fertilizers market is predicted to be valued at US$ 7,110.1 Mn in 2022 and to increase at a 6.7% CAGR to exceed US$ 13,599.4 Mn by 2032. The demand for water soluble fertilizers is anticipated to expand over the forecast period as a result of the increased need for food security due to the growing global population, the scarcity of accessible agricultural land, and an increase in crop loss due to nutrient deficiency.



The world's growing population and rising food consumption are projected to have a significant role in the projection period's sales of water soluble fertilizers. This is because these fertilizers offer several advantages over traditional fertilizers, including a high rate of consumption, increased crop yield in restricted areas, and an improvement in nutrient availability in the soil.

Due to technical advancements in application techniques, such as foliar and fertigation techniques, farmers and agricultural producers may now use water soluble fertilizers more successfully. This has also increased market growth by lowering the possibility of overusing water-soluble fertilizers in a certain area. The need for water soluble fertilizers is expected to rise over the future years due to the increased demand for specialty fertilizers to increase the production of high-quality crops.

Growing government attempts to promote specialized fertilizers, as well as activities to educate farmers about the new fertilizer type and its benefits, are anticipated to help market development. The high cost of water soluble fertilizers, on the other hand, may severely limit market development, needing government subsidy facilities.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33216

Key Takeaways from the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Study

The market for liquid water soluble fertilizers is estimated to exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2032.

Over 7 million tonnes of nitrogenous-based water soluble fertilizers are expected to be utilized globally by 2032.

The foliar feeding market for water soluble fertilizers is expected to contribute more than 30% of total revenue by 2032.

The market for water soluble fertilizers in the cereals industry is expected to increase at a 6% annual pace until 2032.

The United States is likely to lead the worldwide market for water soluble fertilizers due to the region's increased usage of high-quality crop nutrition products.

Europe now holds the largest market share for water soluble fertilizers as a result of their widespread use in countries like Russia, Spain, and France.

A rise in the production of high-value crops in South Korea as a result of increased urbanization, a stronger economy, and greater trade liberalization is projected, leading to an increase in the demand for water-soluble fertilizers throughout Korea.

The Japan water soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period.

Story continues

Players in the water soluble fertilizers sector are always attempting to develop and market new products to maintain their supremacy. They have identified the future development potential of the water soluble fertilizer sector.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33216

Competitive Landscape for the Water Soluble Fertilizers Market

Major players in the industry, such as Nutrien Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Chemicals, and others, prioritize expanding their product lines of specialized fertilizers. Nutrien Ltd. is one of the major participants in the market. It was founded in 2017 as a consequence of the merger of two huge global fertilizer corporations, PotashCorp and Agrium. The company is focussing on product releases, acquisitions, and collaboration strategies to increase its market dominance and share.

Agrosema Comercial Agricola Ltda, a Brazilian agricultural retailer, was scheduled to be purchased by Nutrien Ltd. in January 2020. Increasing market penetration in the conventional or specialized fertilizers business in South America is the aim of this purchase.

Agrichem, a pioneer in the creation of specialist plant nutrition solutions, is a Brazilian firm that was purchased by Nutrien Ltd. in January 2018.

In December 2019, Van Iperen International increased its market share in the United States with the assistance of its subsidiary. The company only collaborates with Milliken to offer a wide variety of specialty fertilizers.





Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33216

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a revised market research report on the electric cargo bike market that contains a global industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, battery type, end use, and region.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com



