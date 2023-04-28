Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market worth $23.9 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water-soluble fertilizers market is estimated at USD 18.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Water-soluble fertilizers hold an optimum combination of nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium (NPK) along with essential micronutrients. It is readily soluble in water and used for drip irrigation. The increasing cases of nutrient deficiency in crops and plants, along with the growing need for increased agricultural output are factors driving the water-soluble fertilizers market. Since these fertilizers are dissolved in water, the nutrients are readily and efficiently absorbed by the crops. Additionally, the increasing adoption of precision farming, horticulture, and hydroponics, are other factors fueling the demand for water-soluble fertilizers.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1055

Browse in-depth TOC on "Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market"

120 – Tables

55 – Figures

200 – Pages

The high demand for nitrogen at all stages of crop growth drives the market

The water-soluble nitrogenous fertilizer dominates the market by type. Nitrogen is a component of the chlorophyll molecule, which enables the plant to capture sunlight by photosynthesis. Nitrogen plays a critical role within the plant to ensure energy availability and yield optimization. Most of the nitrogen is absorbed by the plant through the soil.

The growing popularity of drip and micro irrigation is projected to boost the fertigation mode of application

Fertigation is the technique of supplying dissolved fertilizer to crops through an irrigation system. When combined with an efficient irrigation system, both nutrients, and water can be manipulated and managed to obtain the maximum possible yield. Fertigation is a widely used farming practice that allows growers to save time, resources, and effort by completing two events at a time: fertilization and irrigation.

Story continues

The increasing cultivation of horticulture is set to dominate the market during the study period

The science and art of growing and utilizing high-value food and ornamental plants in a sustainable manner is known as horticulture. Horticulture farming aims to enhance our life quality, as well as the beauty, sustainability, and recovery of our ecosystem and the human condition. In recent years, there has been an increase in the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and decorative indoor plants, which drives the demand for water-soluble fertilizers to increase crop productivity.

Ease of storage increases the demand for the dry form of water-soluble fertilizers.

Fertilizers which are in solid form before application, mixing, or blending are termed as dry fertilizers. Dry ones include granules, powder, etc. Due to the ease of storage, longer shelf life, ease of mixing, and availability of customized blends, growers are increasingly demanding dry forms of water-soluble fertilizer.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1055

Asia Pacific provides the highest growth prospects for the water-soluble fertilizers market in 2023

Asia Pacific is highly dependent on agriculture, with countries like India and China being agricultural dominant countries. The prime factor contributing to the growth of water-soluble fertilizers in the region is the growing adoption of water-soluble fertilizers to meet the intensifying food demand and escalating population. Additionally, key players like Nutrien (Canada), Israel Chemical Company (Israel), Yara International (Norway), and others have a strong presence and market share in the region, which further boost the vitamin market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in this market include Nutrien (Canada), Israel Chemical Company (Israel), Sociedad Quimicay Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Yara International (Norway), Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel), Compo GmbH (Germany), Coromandel International Ltd (India), The Mosaic Company (US), Hebei Monband Water Soluble fertilizers Co., Ltd (China), Agafert (India), EuroChem (Switzerland), Azoty Group (Poland), Vakichim (Bulgaria), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (India), IFFCO (India), SPIC (India), Aries Agro Ltd (India), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertlizers Ltd (India), Incitec (Australia).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1055

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agrochemicals Market by Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides), Crop Type (Cerelas & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Fertilizers Type, Pesticide Type (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Nematicides) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Specialty Fertilizers Market by Technology (Controlled-release Fertilizers, Micronutrients, Water Soluble Fertilizers, and Liquid Fertilizers), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application Method, Type, Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/water-soluble-fertilizers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/water-soluble-fertilizers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-soluble-fertilizers-market-worth-23-9-billion-by-2028-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301809507.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets