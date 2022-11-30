Water-soluble paints market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water-soluble paints market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,042 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the advantages offered by water-soluble paints, stringent regulations on the use of solvent-based paints, and growth in the real estate and construction industry.
Technavio categorizes the global water-soluble paints market as a part of the specialty chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.
Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by application (architecture, general, automotive, wood, and others) and product (polyacrylate-based/acrylic, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based).
Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)
Inclusion:
What are the key data covered in the water-soluble paints market?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water-soluble paints market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the water-soluble paints market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the water-soluble paints market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water-soluble paints market vendors
Water-soluble paints market scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
186
Base year
2022
Historic Period
2017 -2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11,042 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.04
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing contribution
APAC at 46%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization preview
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global water-soluble paints market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Polyester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Alkyd-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Epoxy-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Epoxy ester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Akzo Nobel NV
12.4 Asian Paints Ltd.
12.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
12.6 BASF SE
12.7 Berger Paints India Ltd.
12.8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
12.9 Brillux GmbH and Co. KG
12.10 DAW SE
12.11 Diamond Vogel
12.12 Dunn Edwards Corp.
12.13 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
12.14 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
12.15 PPG Industries Inc.
12.16 Sika AG
12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
