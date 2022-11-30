U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

Water-soluble paints market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water-soluble paints market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,042 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the advantages offered by water-soluble paints, stringent regulations on the use of solvent-based paints, and growth in the real estate and construction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water-Soluble Paints Market 2023-2027
Technavio categorizes the global water-soluble paints market as a part of the specialty chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the water-soluble paints market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (architecture, general, automotive, wood, and others) and product (polyacrylate-based/acrylic, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Insoluble sulfur market by application and geography - forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to grow by USD 118.46 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (tire, industrial, footwear, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Bio-soluble fiber market by end-user and geography - forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 1.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing popularity of bio-soluble fiber in end-user industries is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the water-soluble paints market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water-soluble paints market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the water-soluble paints market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the water-soluble paints market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water-soluble paints market vendors

Water-soluble paints market scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

186

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 11,042 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing contribution

APAC at 46%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global water-soluble paints market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Polyester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Alkyd-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Epoxy-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Epoxy ester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 12.4 Asian Paints Ltd.

  • 12.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

  • 12.6 BASF SE

  • 12.7 Berger Paints India Ltd.

  • 12.8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 12.9 Brillux GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.10 DAW SE

  • 12.11 Diamond Vogel

  • 12.12 Dunn Edwards Corp.

  • 12.13 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 PPG Industries Inc.

  • 12.16 Sika AG

  • 12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-soluble-paints-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301689133.html

SOURCE Technavio

