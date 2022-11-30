Water-soluble paints market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The water-soluble paints market size is forecasted to increase by USD 11,042 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the advantages offered by water-soluble paints, stringent regulations on the use of solvent-based paints, and growth in the real estate and construction industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water-Soluble Paints Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global water-soluble paints market as a part of the specialty chemicals market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of various types of products under organic and inorganic chemicals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (architecture, general, automotive, wood, and others) and product (polyacrylate-based/acrylic, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based).

What are the key data covered in the water-soluble paints market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the water-soluble paints market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the water-soluble paints market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the water-soluble paints market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of water-soluble paints market vendors

Water-soluble paints market scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,042 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chenyang Group Ltd., DAW SE, Diamond Vogel, Dunn Edwards Corp., Eco Safety Products, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Meffert AG Farbwerke, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global water-soluble paints market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 General - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Polyacrylate-based/acrylic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Polyester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Alkyd-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Epoxy-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Epoxy ester-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

12.4 Asian Paints Ltd.

12.5 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Berger Paints India Ltd.

12.8 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

12.9 Brillux GmbH and Co. KG

12.10 DAW SE

12.11 Diamond Vogel

12.12 Dunn Edwards Corp.

12.13 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

12.14 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.15 PPG Industries Inc.

12.16 Sika AG

12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

