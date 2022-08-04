U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Water Source Heat Pump Market is projected at US$ 1,464 Million during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

The North America water source heat pump market is expected to accumulate a market share of 38% in 2022 and the trend is forecast to continue over the assessment period. Increasing demand for Energy-Efficient Systems for heating to propel growth of the Water Source Heat Pump Market

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water source heat pump market is estimated to garner US$ 1464 Million while exhibiting a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 945 Million in 2022.

Continuously growing concerns regarding environmental sustainability & energy security coupled with the shifting trends for bio-based infrastructure will boost the water source heat pump industry growth. In addition, a strong inclination toward the requirement of carbon-free equipment along with favorable government policies with an aim to reduce fossil fuel consumption will positively boost the business scenario.

Increased investment in the construction and residential sectors will provide new growth markets for water source heat pump suppliers. The high cost associated with heat pumps may restrain the growth of the market throughout the forecasting period. The water-to-air segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global water source heat pump market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their technological sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Request a Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15373

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global water source heat pump market is estimated at US$ 905 Million in 2021

  • By product, the water-to-air segment to flourish at a growth rate of 4.5% from 2022-2032

  • By application, commercial water source heat pumps to accumulate a 39% market share in 2022

  • Market in Europe to procure a market value of US$ 125.5 Million by 2032

  • North America to account for 38% of global water source heat pump market revenue

  • Asia Pacific to emerge as one of the most opportunistic markets, clocking a 4.3% CAGR

"Water source heat pumps usage is rising amid growing demand in industries and in residential applications, with a view to reduce adverse environmental impacts associated with operating conventional heat pumps. This has prompted manufacturers to introduce highly efficient product lines, widening market growth prospects," says an FMI analyst.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15373

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global water Source heat pump market are Trane, Vaillant Group, Viessmann, Glen Dimplex Group, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG, Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Danfoss, Daikin, Carrier, Johnson Controls, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Modine Manufacturing Company, Aermec S.p.A., Bard HVAC, OCHSNER, Mitsubishi Materials Techno Co., WOLF GmbH, Weishaupt Group, and Swegon Group AB. Recent updates from the industry are:

  • In December 2021 – Trane Technologies a global climate innovator – is introducing new digital indoor environmental quality (IEQ) management solutions that provide building owners and facility managers with actionable insights for healthier and more efficient indoor spaces and occupant peace of mind.

  • In March 2021 - Vaillant has extended its range of heat pumps, adding geoTHERM perform, a brine-water heat pump, and aroTHERM perform, an air-water split heat pump. Both heat pumps are designed for use in large new construction and renovation projects, both in the housing sector and commercial properties.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global water source heat pump market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Water to air, water to water) by technology (open loop, close loop and hybrid) by Application (Residential, Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America)

Ask an Analyst For Any Query@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15373

Key Segments Covered in the Water Source Heat Pump Industry Analysis

Water Source Heat Pump Market by Product:

  • Water to Air Heat Pumps

  • Water to Water Heat Pumps

Water Source Heat Pump Market by Technology:

  • Open Loop Water Source Heat Pumps

  • Close Loop Water Source Heat Pumps

  • Hybrid Water Source Heat Pumps

Water Source Heat Pump Market by Application:

  • Water Source Heat Pumps for Residential Applications

  • Water Source Heat Pumps for Commercial Applications

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Overview
    1.2. Demand Side Trends
    1.3. Supply Side Trends
    1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Introduction and Definition

3. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

  3.1. Need of the Hour for Industries
    3.2. Water Source Heat Pump – Strategic Priorities
    3.3. Life Cycle Stage
    3.4. Importance of Technology
    3.5. Use Cases of Water Source Heat Pump
    3.6. Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact
    3.7. Investment Feasibility Matrix
    3.8. PESTLE Analysis
    3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
    3.10. Market Dynamics
        3.10.1. Drivers
        3.10.2. Restraints
        3.10.3. Opportunity Analysis
        3.10.4. Trend

Purchase The Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15373

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Industrial Automation Domain Related Research Reports:

Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Size : The global produced water treatment systems market is estimated to be worth around US$ 4.29 Bn in 2022.

Micro CHP Market Trends : The global micro CHP market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.0 Billion in 2022. Strict governance in reducing extreme climatic conditions, implemented by technology variations in the energy sector, coupled with high efficiency

Chassis Dynamometers Market Outlook : The global chassis dynamometers market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 196.4 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to be valued at US$ 250.9 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Water Clarifiers Market Forecast : The global water clarifiers market leads to an estimated CAGR of 5.4% in the global market during the forecast period and garners a revenue valued at US$ 6,980.2 Mn in 2022 and is expected to cross US$ 11,854.3 Mn by 2032.

Water Leak Sensors Market Growth : The global water leak sensors market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 3,462.4 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 1,777.6 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: 
Future Market Insights Inc. 
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA 
T: +1-845-579-5705 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/water-source-heat-pump-market 
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-source-heat-pump-market-is-projected-at-us-1-464-million-during-the-forecast-period-from-2022-to-2032---future-market-insights-inc-301600090.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

