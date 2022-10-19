U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,702.49
    -17.49 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,484.78
    -39.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,714.32
    -58.08 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.39
    -24.57 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.78
    +0.96 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.20
    -18.60 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.27 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0085 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    +0.0920 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1242
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7260
    +0.5390 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,171.74
    -390.37 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.01
    -2.67 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,919.12
    -17.62 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Water Storage Systems Market Worth US$ 25.1 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Water Storage Systems Market by Material (Steel, Fiberglass, Concrete, Plastic), Application, End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) – Global Forecast to 2027", size is projected to grow from USD 16.5 billion in 2022 to USD 25.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Market growth is attributed to the rising demand for water storage systems in the growing construction industry in residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal end users across the world. This growth is attributed to the increasing scarcity of water, rapidly growing population & urbanization, stringent regulations for water conservation and discharge, and changing climatic conditions, among others.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

PDF Download: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11231065

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Water Storage Systems Market"

184 - Tables         
41 - Figures
212 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-storage-system-market-112310652.html

The concrete segment is the fastest-growing material segment during the forecast period. 

Based on material, the concrete segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Concrete water storage systems can be used for long periods due to their superior strength, non-corrosive properties, and durability. These tanks are environment-friendly and are used for both residential and commercial purposes as concrete provides natural insulation, which keeps the water cool and minimizes the amount of bacterial growth in the water. Concrete tanks can be used for a variety of applications such as fire suppression & prevention, community water storage systems, agriculture irrigation, winery production, ranch & livestock water supply, and landscape water storage, among others. Moreover, with time, the lime in concrete leaks into the water, which reduces the acidity of rainwater, making it safer to drink. These factors are expected to drive the use of concrete water storage systems. Concrete tanks are the preferred choice for large-capacity water storage.

The hydraulic fracture storage & collection segment to lead the water storage systems market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the water storage systems market is segmented into Hydraulic fracture storage & collection, Onsite water & wastewater collection, Potable water storage systems, Fire suppression reserve & storage, Rainwater harvesting & collection, and Others (irrigation, secondary containment systems, and marine). After the COVID-19 crisis caused an unexpected drop in demand in 2020, global oil markets are rebalancing. The world economy and oil markets are recouping from the record drop in demand induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive inventory excess that accumulated in 2020 is being depleted, and global oil stockpiles, excluding strategic reserves, reverted to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Water used in the oil & gas sector should be processed for reuse or discharge in accordance with various environmental and regulatory norms and regulations. Oil and natural gas are valuable commodities that enable diverse countries to satisfy their energy needs. Natural gas, combined with coal and oil, accounts for 85% of total energy consumption in the US. However, as traditional resources become scarce, there has been a greater emphasis on unconventional sources such as shale gas, tight sands, and coal bed methane.

According to the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), coal mining will contribute to around 10% of worldwide methane emissions in 2030. A significant number of these emissions are produced by major coal-producing countries such as China, Russia, the US, India, and Australia. The EPA predicts that a suite of existing technologies may save around 64% of estimated 2030 emissions; this abatement potential is expected to stay steady through 2050. The international coal market thus offers considerable business opportunities for U.S. vendors, project developers, and other partners. This will boost the demand of hydraulic fracture storage & collection over the forecasted period.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=112310652

Asia Pacific water storage systems market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for water storage systems across the globe. The market in the Asia Pacific has been studied for China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia). Among these countries, China accounted for the largest share of 40.9% of the Asia Pacific water storage systems market.

India and China have experienced close to double-digit GDP growth in recent years, as well as a population boom. The river basins in the countries are unable to meet the water demand of these heavily populated countries. Additionally, socioeconomic factors cause a rise in population, which is expected to lead to the scarcity of water in the Asia Pacific region. The fluctuating levels of rainfall in some countries of Asia Pacific have also led to water scarcity, which is expected to increase the demand for water storage systems in the near future.

Major players operating in the water storage systems include CST Industries Inc. (US), ZCL Composites Inc. (Canada), Synalloy Corporation (US), AG Growth International Inc. (Canada), McDermott International Inc. (US), BH Tank (US), Fiber Technology Corporation (US), Caldwell Tanks (US), Containment Solutions Inc. (US), and Maguire Iron Inc. (US).https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149638848 - &utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=112310652

Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential & Non-Residential) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-market-131277828.html

Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), Technology (Ultrasonic, PIGs, Smart Ball, Magnetic Flux Leakage, Fiber Optic Technology), Solution, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pipeline-monitoring-system-market-138709351.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments.

MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

Contact
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/water-storage-system.asp 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/water-storage-system-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-storage-systems-market-worth-us-25-1-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301653180.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Exxon, Shell and Chevron Sued by NJ Over Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers were sued by New Jersey for allegedly deceiving the public about the impact of petroleum on global warming, joining other states that are seeking to hold the industry legally accountable for climate change.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographi

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaWithin mi

  • Lockheed Blasts Off After Earnings, But What About the Charts?

    Shares of Lockheed Martin Corp surged 8.69% Tuesday on the heels of a Q3 earnings beat and an aggressive share buyback plan. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has turned upwards in October telling us of a shift to more aggressive buying by traders. The weekly OBV line is starting a turnaround to the upside.

  • Schlumberger's Targets Shift Higher

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd. has been rallying strongly since July. Prices are back above the popular moving average lines, so let's check on the status of the indicators and chart patterns.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Oil bounces as U.S. supplies show decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures bounce Wednesday, finding support as industry data shows a fall in U.S. crude supplies and traders debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • More Appreciation on the Horizon for These 5 U.S. Upstream Stocks

    Notwithstanding recession-related headwinds, the Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P operators like APA, AR, CRK, NOG and ESTE should enjoy some upside momentum for the time being.

  • Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for 'cleaner' LNG

    Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if its producers can prove they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with getting it to market, or if they purchase carbon offsets to cut its net climate impact. But the number of deals to ship carbon neutral LNG around the world has dropped to less than 10 so far this year, from 30 in 2021, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • 2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...

    While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Another example: Equity and bond-trading activity isn't a big deal to Wells, as the bulk of its exposure to the stock market is its wealth management business that generates reliable recurring revenue even if the market is tanking.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

    (Reuters) -Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal. The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.