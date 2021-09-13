U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +24.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,800.00
    +193.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,517.25
    +75.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.80
    +17.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.35
    +0.63 (+0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1780
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0870
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,749.25
    -1,239.38 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.81
    -64.94 (-5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.93
    +60.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Caroline Kenter Larew Vice President

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has appointed Caroline Kenter Larew vice president. Ms. Larew, who has health care experience in corporate business development and private equity, joins Water Street's team of senior investment professionals and former executives of global health care companies, including Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

Caroline Kenter Larew Joins Water Street
Caroline Kenter Larew Joins Water Street

Prior to Water Street, Ms. Larew worked as an associate with Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. She also worked as a manager at Baxter, where she led processes for evaluating and structuring acquisitions and partnerships across the global health care business. Ms. Larew began her career as a health care analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Middlebury College and a master's in business administration from the Stanford University School of Business.

"Caroline is another strong addition to our team. Her experience aligns with Water Street's goal of investing in and building market-leading companies of greater long-term value in key health care sectors. Our team's unique combination of deep industry expertise and years of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses has been, and will continue to be, core to our success," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Water Street has completed more than 100 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 30+ market-leading health care companies in the past decade. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Its target investments range in size from $50 million to $500 million in value.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-street-healthcare-partners-appoints-caroline-kenter-larew-vice-president-301374772.html

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • AMC Stock: What Nobody Talks About

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a widely popular stock, so it's easy to hear arguments from both sides on the company's prospects. Folks who think the stock price will go up will point to the fact that fundamentals have nothing to do with this stock; it's all about the supply and demand of shares outstanding. On the other hand, those who think the stock price will go down highlight the abundance of facts pointing to the company's deteriorating operating performance.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Oracle Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    Shares have rallied 40% this year amid growing investor confidence in the company's gradual shift of more of its business to the cloud.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Dirt Cheap Value Stock Could Soar

    Some stocks deliver sizzling gains. Their businesses are exciting. Investors' buzz about these stocks can be deafening. And then there are stocks like Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). No sizzling gains here.