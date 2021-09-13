Water Street Healthcare Partners Appoints Caroline Kenter Larew Vice President

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has appointed Caroline Kenter Larew vice president. Ms. Larew, who has health care experience in corporate business development and private equity, joins Water Street's team of senior investment professionals and former executives of global health care companies, including Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

Caroline Kenter Larew Joins Water Street

Prior to Water Street, Ms. Larew worked as an associate with Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. She also worked as a manager at Baxter, where she led processes for evaluating and structuring acquisitions and partnerships across the global health care business. Ms. Larew began her career as a health care analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Middlebury College and a master's in business administration from the Stanford University School of Business.

"Caroline is another strong addition to our team. Her experience aligns with Water Street's goal of investing in and building market-leading companies of greater long-term value in key health care sectors. Our team's unique combination of deep industry expertise and years of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses has been, and will continue to be, core to our success," said Tim Dugan, managing partner, Water Street.

Water Street has completed more than 100 investments and strategic acquisitions to build 30+ market-leading health care companies in the past decade. The firm is actively pursuing opportunities to grow companies in three key health care sectors: health care services, medical products and diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Its target investments range in size from $50 million to $500 million in value.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-street-healthcare-partners-appoints-caroline-kenter-larew-vice-president-301374772.html

SOURCE Water Street Healthcare Partners